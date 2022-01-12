German watchdog says Google agrees to remove Showcase from general searches

German watchdog says Google agrees to remove Showcase from general searchesPublicat:
Alphabet's Google has offered to remove News Showcase content from general search results in a bid to end a competition investigation into the selection of news in the product, Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The Cartel Office will now consult with affected news publishers to assess whether Google's proposal would be sufficient to address competition concerns.
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
