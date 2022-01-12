German watchdog says Google agrees to remove Showcase from general searches

Stiri Recomandate

Vaccinarea “la chiuvetă”, percheziţii DGA în Neamţ

Vaccinarea “la chiuvetă”, percheziţii DGA în Neamţ

Poliţiştii anticorupţie din Neamţ au efectuat, miercuri, 12 ianuarie, 25 de percheziţii la domiciliile unor persoane suspectate de infracţiuni de fals şi corupţie având drept miză obţinerea unor certificate de vaccinare anti-Covid. Vizaţi sunt medici şi asistente medicale, din Neamţ,… [citeste mai departe]

Dr. Fauci, avertizat într-un e-mail că virusul COVID-19 a scăpat dintr-un laborator chinez. O discuție ar dăuna armoniei internaționale

Dr. Fauci, avertizat într-un e-mail că virusul COVID-19 a scăpat dintr-un laborator chinez. O discuție ar dăuna armoniei internaționale

Savanții s-au temut, la începutul pandemiei de COVID, că o discuție asupra teoriei virusului scăpat din laborator ar… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: Clasa politică din România a dovedit maturitate democratică. A fost constituită o coaliţie solidă

Klaus Iohannis: Clasa politică din România a dovedit maturitate democratică. A fost constituită o coaliţie solidă

Guvernul trebuie să îndeplinească aşteptările cetăţenilor care doresc soluţii concrete pentru efectele produse de pandemia de COVID-19 şi de criza energetică, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL| Număr de cazuri în Alba, TRIPLAT în 24 de ore: 115 noi infectări cu COVID-19 și niciun deces. Incidența actualizată și cazurile active pe localități

OFICIAL| Număr de cazuri în Alba, TRIPLAT în 24 de ore: 115 noi infectări cu COVID-19 și niciun deces. Incidența actualizată și cazurile active pe localități

OFICIAL| Număr de cazuri în Alba, TRIPLAT în 24 de ore: 115 noi infectări… [citeste mai departe]

Meci spectaculos între Irina Bara și Alexandra Cadanţu în ultimul tur preliminar al Australian Open

Meci spectaculos între Irina Bara și Alexandra Cadanţu în ultimul tur preliminar al Australian Open

Irina Bara (locul 136 WTA şi cap de serie numărul 18) s-a calificat, miercuri, în ultimul tur preliminar al Australian Open, primul Grand Slam din 2022. Ea a învins-o, în turul al doilea al calificărilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: Clasa politică a dovedit maturitate politică la finalul anului trecut. A fost constituită o coaliție solidă

Klaus Iohannis: Clasa politică a dovedit maturitate politică la finalul anului trecut. A fost constituită o coaliție solidă

Guvernul trebuie să îndeplinească aşteptările cetăţenilor care doresc soluţii concrete pentru efectele produse de pandemia de COVID-19 şi de criza… [citeste mai departe]

De Ziua Culturii Naţionale, Primăria Municipiului vă invită la un moment artistic complex: muzică, poezie şi artă plastică

De Ziua Culturii Naţionale, Primăria Municipiului vă invită la un moment artistic complex: muzică, poezie şi artă plastică

Primăria Municipiului aduce la Râmnicu Vâlcea sâmbătă, 15 ianuarie, un moment artistic deosebit dedicat Zilei Culturii Naţionale. Spectacolul… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasada SUA la Bucureşti, postare dură la adresa Rusiei: „Rusia a invadat Ucraina în 2014…și nu a mai plecat. Cine este agresorul?”

Ambasada SUA la Bucureşti, postare dură la adresa Rusiei: „Rusia a invadat Ucraina în 2014…și nu a mai plecat. Cine este agresorul?”

Ambasada SUA la Bucureşti a arătat, într-o postare pe Facebook, cum Rusia a invadat mai multe ţări foste comuniste începând… [citeste mai departe]

ANRE: Furnizorii de energie sunt obligaţi să dea explicaţii clare consumatorilor cu privire la valoarea facturii

ANRE: Furnizorii de energie sunt obligaţi să dea explicaţii clare consumatorilor cu privire la valoarea facturii

Consumatorii finali care au neclarităţi cu privire la valoarea facturii trebuie să se adreseze în primul rând furnizorului, care este obligat să ofere explicaţii clare, apoi,… [citeste mai departe]

Scandalul facturilor la gaze și electricitate. Reacția ANRE

Scandalul facturilor la gaze și electricitate. Reacția ANRE

Autoritatea Națională de Reglementare în domeniul Energiei (ANRE) a demarat acțiuni de control la principalii furnizori de energie electrică și gaze naturale, în contextul creșterii facturilor. Potrivit ANRE , în cazul clientului casnic, dacă în urma regularizării suma plătită… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

German watchdog says Google agrees to remove Showcase from general searches

Publicat:
German watchdog says Google agrees to remove Showcase from general searches

Alphabet‘s Google has offered to remove content from general search results in a bid to end a competition investigation into the selection of news in the product, Germany‘s said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. will now consult with affected news publishers to assess whether Google’s proposal would be […] The post German watchdog says Google agrees to remove Showcase from general searches appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Google subject to new, tougher supervision by German regulator

14:25, 05.01.2022 - Alphabet Inc. and its Google unit are subject to Germany’s new regulation targeting large digital companies, the nation’s Federal Cartel Office ruled, according to Bloomberg.  The watchdog can now step in earlier and ban practices it deems anti-competitive, the regulator said in an emailed statement.…

Russia says failure to certify Nord Stream 2 is not an option -RBC

10:46, 29.12.2021 - Russia believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will get the necessary certification and eventually start working, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told RBC media on Wednesday. Construction on the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany on the bed of the Baltic Sea and bypasses…

Europe’s missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east

15:00, 24.12.2021 - Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe’s benchmark gas price climbed…

U.S. opens investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles over game feature

19:40, 22.12.2021 - U.S auto safety regulators said Wednesday they have opened a formal safety investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles sold since 2017 over the automaker’s decision to allow games to be played on the front center touchscreen, according to Reuters. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)…

Scholz takes over as German chancellor, ending Merkel era

15:00, 08.12.2021 - German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Germany‘s new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European government that has promised to boost green investment, according to Reuters.  “Scholz, 63, who over the past…

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

Google loses EU court fight over $2.8bln antitrust fine

14:56, 10.11.2021 - The EU’s General Court ruled Wednesday that the European Commission was right in fining Google E2.42bln ($2.8 billion) for an antirust breach, according to Reuters. The bloc’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017 for favouring its own…

G7 finance officials endorsed principles for central bank digital currencies

12:30, 14.10.2021 - The Group of Seven (G7) finance officials endorsed 13 public policy principles for retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) on Wednesday, stating that they should be grounded in transparency, the rule of law and sound economic governance, the Treasury Department said, according to Reuters.  “Innovation…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 12 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -5°C | 1°C
Iasi -11°C | -4°C
Cluj-Napoca -12°C | -1°C
Timisoara -13°C | -3°C
Constanta -8°C | -2°C
Brasov -11°C | -1°C
Baia Mare -12°C | -2°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 09.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 447.130,80 4.611.262,96
II (5/6) 4 37.260,90 -
III (4/6) 456 326,85 -
IV (3/6) 9.264 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.187.270,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3541
EUR 4.9445
CHF 4.7133
GBP 5.9315
CAD 3.4717
XAU 254.444
JPY 3.7717
CNY 0.684
AED 1.1854
AUD 3.1385
MDL 0.2427
BGN 2.5281

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec