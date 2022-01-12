German watchdog says Google agrees to remove Showcase from general searches

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Alphabet Inc. and its Google unit are subject to Germany’s new regulation targeting large digital companies, the nation’s Federal Cartel Office ruled, according to Bloomberg. The watchdog can now step in earlier and ban practices it deems anti-competitive, the regulator said in an emailed statement.…

- Russia believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will get the necessary certification and eventually start working, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told RBC media on Wednesday. Construction on the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany on the bed of the Baltic Sea and bypasses…

- Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe’s benchmark gas price climbed…

- U.S auto safety regulators said Wednesday they have opened a formal safety investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles sold since 2017 over the automaker’s decision to allow games to be played on the front center touchscreen, according to Reuters. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)…

- German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Germany‘s new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European government that has promised to boost green investment, according to Reuters. “Scholz, 63, who over the past…

- The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

- The EU’s General Court ruled Wednesday that the European Commission was right in fining Google E2.42bln ($2.8 billion) for an antirust breach, according to Reuters. The bloc’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017 for favouring its own…

- The Group of Seven (G7) finance officials endorsed 13 public policy principles for retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) on Wednesday, stating that they should be grounded in transparency, the rule of law and sound economic governance, the Treasury Department said, according to Reuters. “Innovation…