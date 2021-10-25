German sale of seized bitcoin stash sparks clamor for bargains

Stiri Recomandate

25 octombrie: 9 pacienți COVID din Alba au decedat în ultimele 24 de ore. Toți erau nevaccinați Au fost înregistrate alte 9 decese ale unor pacienți confirmați COVID, în județul Alba, potrivit datelor raportate… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Armatei Române, sărbătorită într-un cadru restrâns Foto: MApN. Avioane şi elicoptere ale Forţelor Aeriene Române au zburat astăzi deasupra Bucureştiului, în zona Parcului Carol, unde au avut loc ceremonii pentru marcarea Zilei Armatei. A fost, de altfel, singurul… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi, 25 octombrie, numărul persoanelor nou confirmate cu COVID-19 a crescut ușor și sunt în evidență 3.476 cazuri active și o rată de 6,14 la mie (ieri 6,06). Scăderea începută ieri continuă și astăzi în municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Medicul spune că a cerut prelevarea de probe de la câțiva pacienți pentru a fi efectuată secvenţierea şi a se stabili dacă este vorba de o nouă tulpină, care ar urma să fie încadrată drept… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele PNL Florin Cîțu a declarat luni, după întrevederea lui Nicolae Ciucă cu Dacian Cioloș, că mandatul… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele USR Dacian Cioloș a declarat luni, după discuția cu premierul desemnat Nicolae Ciucă, că USR nu va susține… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii au fost solicitati sa intervina cu un echipaj de descarcerare si o ambulanta SMURD TIM din cadru Detasamentului Roman si voluntari din cadrul SVSU Oniceni, in localitatea Pustieta din comuna Oniceni, juudetul Neamt.La fata locului s a constat ca un tractor s a rasturnat in camp. Accidentul s a soldat… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele PNL, Florin Cîțu, a afirmat, luni, că soluția pentru a trece peste această criză politică și peste iarna dificilă este votarea de… [citeste mai departe]

Mai mulți locutori ai capitalei, dar și din satul Ghidighici, vor rămâne fără apă la robinete, în legătură cu efectuarea unor lucrări planificate. Apă Canal Chișinău anunță adresele și graficul sistărilor. [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 46 de ani, din Republica Moldova, care era urmărit internaţional pentru trafic de droguri, a fost reţinut de poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
The auction website of Germany’s law enforcement agencies experienced a bitcoin-fueled frenzy on Monday midday as cryptocurrency investors sought to snap up a bargain, according to Bloomberg. Next to a and a harp, a stash of bitcoin seized by prosecutors started being posted at noon local time to be sold to the highest […] The post German sale of seized bitcoin stash sparks clamor for bargains appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Romania’s Social Democrats are undecided on backing PM-Designate

13:00, 25.10.2021 - Romania’s opposition Social Democrats haven’t decided whether to back a government proposed by Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca after a first round of talks revealed outstanding differences between the two parties, according to Bloomberg.  “The Social Democrats, who control the most seats in parliament,…

EU starts work on fiscal reforms after COVID-19 spending splurge

18:00, 19.10.2021 - The European Union began work this week revising its fiscal rules as it considers new exceptions to allow for the massive investments needed to help member states make their economies more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission launched a public consultation on the Stability…

Catherine Zeta-Jones arrived in Bucharest to film The Addams Family

17:21, 18.10.2021 - The famous actress Catherine Zeta-Jones arrived in Bucharest to film the Addams family where she will play “Morticia” in the new series.  Catherine Zeta-Jones on Monday posted on Facebook a short video of her in Bucharest. “Morning has broken in Bucharest! And Morticia Addams is waking up! Working girl.…

EC’s President Leyen expected to endorse Romania’s Resilience Plan

11:15, 27.09.2021 - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen is expected on Monday to unveil the evaluation of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), News.ro reported, according to Romania Insider. European Commission stated that von der Leyen will meet with Romania’s President Klaus…

Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as China Intensifies Crackdown on Crypto

13:55, 24.09.2021 - Bitcoin, Ether and other digital tokens tumbled on Friday as China intensified its push to rein in crypto speculation and mining, according to Bloomberg.  Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell about 4% to $42,900 as of 10:39 a.m. in London. The losses were more severe in other coins, with…

Pope in Slovakia warns European countries against being self-centred

15:50, 13.09.2021 - Pope Francis warned against too much focus on individual rights and culture wars at the expense of the common good on Monday during a visit to Slovakia amid increased nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment across Eastern Europe, according to Reuters. The 84-year-old Francis, looking fit, is making…

Hungary plans multi-tranche bond sale to cover EU funding delay

13:30, 13.09.2021 - Hungary plans to offer a range of dollar and euro bonds to shore up its budget as it’s facing a potential delay in accessing European Union funds because of a feud with the bloc over democratic values, according to Bloomberg.  The country may sell 10-year and 30-year bonds in dollars, as well as seven-year…

European factories hire workers at record pace to fill orders

15:20, 02.08.2021 - Euro-area factories are hiring new workers at a record pace to keep up with persistently strong orders, according to Bloomberg.  Job creation was particularly pronounced in Germany and Austria last month, according to an IHS Markit survey of purchasing managers. Manufacturers continued to face substantial…


