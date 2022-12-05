Georgia’s ex-leader Saakashvili ‘poisoned’ in prison says doctors Georgia’s jailed ex-president, Mikheil Saakashvili, had been “poisoned” in custody by heavy metals and risks dying without proper treatment, according to a medical report distributed on Monday by his legal team, Euractiv reports. The 54-year-old was transferred to hospital last year after a hunger strike that he maintained for 50 days to protest at his […] The post Georgia’s ex-leader Saakashvili ‘poisoned’ in prison says doctors appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Presedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat marti, in deschiderea reuniunii ministrilor afacerilor externe din statele membre NATO, ca de la momentul aderarii la NATO, Romania a fost un aliat responsabil si activ, devotat principiilor Aliantei. El a mentionat ca Marea Neagra are o importanta strategica pentru…

- Euro zone inflation surged to a fresh all-time high, while the bloc’s economy lost momentum, reinforcing fears that a recession is now all but unavoidable, according to Bloomberg. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, said on Monday. That is up…

- NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre and Romania signed a cooperation agreement on Monday to deliver paramedic training for Ukrainian first responders. “This training will help to increase the capacities of the Ukrainian medical system amid Russia’s war of aggression – a situation…

- The MoldGRES power plant in the Republic of Moldova’s separatist region of Transnistria has halved its production and supply (from 70% to 27% of consumption in Moldova proper) as of Monday, according to Romania Insider. Authorities claim that the system is under control, but the magnitude of the deficit…

- Barbați ruși fug in Georgia pentru a evita sa fie chemați sa lupte intr-un razboi cu care nu sunt de acord, in urma ordinului președintelui rus Vladimir Putin de a mobiliza rezerviștii pentru conflictul din Ucraina, transmite Reuters. Cozile kilometrice sunt confirmate și de presa rusa de stat. Imagini…

- Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were scheduled to begin enforcing a ban on access to their countries for most Russians with EU visas on Monday, moving all four beyond the curbs recently agreed by all 27 EU members, according to RFE/RL. Russian citizens with a Schengen visa for tourism, business,…

- Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 15.32% on the year in August, compared to an increase of 14.96% year-on-year in July, the national statistical office (INS), said on Monday, according to See News. Food prices rose by an annual 18.22%, while non-food prices saw a 15.98% increase, INS said in a statement.…

- Romanian discount carrier Blue Air Aviation SA canceled all flights through Monday after its bank accounts were frozen by the state amid concerns over unpaid debt, according to Bloomberg. The sudden intervention left Blue Air unable to pay daily operating costs, the carrier said, with the grounding…