Georgia’s ex-leader Saakashvili ‘poisoned’ in prison says doctors

10.000 de polițiști și soldați au încercuit un oraș din El Salvator și au misiunea de a captura toți interlopii

Toate străzile din oraș au fost blocate, iar toate persoanele care intră și ies din oraș au fost legitimate. Soyapango are o populație de de peste 290.000 de locuitori… [citeste mai departe]

România, menționată într-un raport privind spionarea și hărțuirea cetățenilor chinezi: ”Se începe cu apeluri telefonice”

Beijingul ar fi înfiinţat în străinătate peste 100 de aşa-numite secţii de poliţie, pentru a monitoriza, hărţui şi, în unele cazuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Restricții de circulație pe trei autostrăzi și șase drumuri naționale pentru un transport agabaritic. Încărcătura trebuie dusă în Argeș

Centrul Infotrafic din Inspectoratul General al Poliției Române a anunţat luni, 5 decembrie, că începând cu… [citeste mai departe]

Răsfățații sistemului de învățământ medical din România: venituri lunare din 12 surse, meditații și sute de mii de euro pe an

Răsfățații sistemului de învățământ medical din România: venituri lunare din 12 surse, meditații și sute de mii de euro pe an… [citeste mai departe]

Ungaria – țara din UE în care faci cel mai ieftin shopping pentru sărbători

Într-un astfel de context financiar precum cel pe care România îl traversează, cetățenii caută tot felul de alternative de a economisi bani. Mulți dintre aceștia au aflat faptul că prețurile din Ungaria sunt mult mai mici decât la noi. Astfel,… [citeste mai departe]

Izolația podului nu mai trebuie amânată! Află de ce

Dacă doresti să iti faci casa mai confortabilă și mai eficientă din punct de vedere energetic, izolarea mansardei ori a podului este una dintre cele mai eficiente îmbunătățiri ale locuintei pe care le puteți face. Nu doar că izolarea adecvată a mansardei vă va face casa mai confortabilă din… [citeste mai departe]

Martin Garrix, unul dintre cei mai mari DJ ai lumii, își deschide academie de muzică. Cum te poți înscrie

Martin Garrix își lansează academie de muzică, menită să educe noile talente din zona muzicii electronice. Martin Garrix & JBL Music Academy este condusă în parteneriat cu producătorul… [citeste mai departe]

Echipajul Shenzhou 14 s-a întors la Beijing

Taikonauții Chen Dong, Liu Yang și Cai Xuzhe și-au îndeplinit cu succes deplin misiunea de zbor pe nava spațială Shenzhou 14 și s-au întors luni dimineață la Beijing. Cei trei taikonauți au intrat în perioada de refacere și sunt în izolare. De asemenea, sunt sub observație medicală complexă. Articol realizat de… [citeste mai departe]

Băiat de 8 ani accidentat în timp ce traversa strada, la Odorheiu Secuiesc. Șoferul a fost agresat de mai multe persoane

Un băiat în vârstă de opt ani a fost accidentat, luni, în timp ce traversa o stradă din Odorheiu Secuiesc, de o maşină condusă de un tânăr de 22 ani, din… [citeste mai departe]


Georgia’s ex-leader Saakashvili ‘poisoned’ in prison says doctors

Publicat:
Georgia’s jailed ex-president, , had been “poisoned” in custody by heavy metals and risks dying without proper treatment, according to a medical report distributed on Monday by his legal team, Euractiv reports. The 54-year-old was transferred to hospital last year after a hunger strike that he maintained for 50 days to protest at his […] The post Georgia’s ex-leader Saakashvili ‘poisoned’ in prison says doctors appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

