Russia‘s Gazprom said on Monday that gas had stopped leaking from three ruptured Nord Stream gas lines under the Baltic and that it might be possible to resume pumping through the remaining single line, according to Reuters. In a statement, it said the pressure in the three lines had stabilized and it was working to […] The post Gazprom: Nord Stream leaks stop, gas supply could resume on single line appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
