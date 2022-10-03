Gazprom: Nord Stream leaks stop, gas supply could resume on single line

Stiri Recomandate

CULISELE STATULUI PARALEL. Cum au fost folosiți parlamentarii minorităților naționale

CULISELE STATULUI PARALEL. Cum au fost folosiți parlamentarii minorităților naționale

Un exemplu ar fi atunci când deputatul Iusein Ibram, reprezentant al Uniunii Democrate Turce din România, a mutat atenția asupra dezbaterilor de la Comisia specială pentru legile Justiției, după câteva săptămâni în care nu… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. 11 cartiere din Timișoara, evidențiate prin Bienala Timișoreană de Arhitectură Beta 2022

FOTO. 11 cartiere din Timișoara, evidențiate prin Bienala Timișoreană de Arhitectură Beta 2022

22 de kilometri de traseu urban, 11 cartiere din Timișoara și 140 de lucrări de artă și arhitectură urbană din toată lumea sunt integrate în ediția din acest an a Bienalei Timișorene de arhitectură – Beta… [citeste mai departe]

Forțele ruse l-au eliberat pe șeful centralei Zaporojie, răpit acum mai multe zile

Forțele ruse l-au eliberat pe șeful centralei Zaporojie, răpit acum mai multe zile

Șeful centralei nucleare de la Zaporojie, ocupată de invadatorii ruși, a fost eliberat a anunțat șeful IAEA, Rafael Grossi, luni, conform Reuters. Murașov fusese răpit de invadatori pentru a fi interogat. [citeste mai departe]

Dosar marca Portocala, spulberat de instanta. Cum a incercat Negulescu sa paradeasca pentru marele trofeu

Dosar marca Portocala, spulberat de instanta. Cum a incercat Negulescu sa paradeasca pentru marele trofeu

Inca o inscenare premeditata de Lucian Onea, Alfred Savu si Mircea Negulescu, zis si "Portocala" a fost demontata de judecatori! Ceea ce ar fi trebuit sa devina marele trofeu de pe biroul lui… [citeste mai departe]

Paradox: Angajații de la stat și cei cu pensii speciale câștigă cel mai mult din creșterea salariului minim brut

Paradox: Angajații de la stat și cei cu pensii speciale câștigă cel mai mult din creșterea salariului minim brut

Paradox: Angajații de la stat și cei cu pensii speciale câștigă cel mai mult din creșterea salariului minim brut Paradox: Angajații de la stat și cei cu pensii speciale… [citeste mai departe]

Cazul Bălăşoiu. Grindeanu: „Nu există imunitate la Parlament pentru aceste tipuri de fapte”

Cazul Bălăşoiu. Grindeanu: „Nu există imunitate la Parlament pentru aceste tipuri de fapte”

Întrebat dacă PSD va sesiza Poliţia sau Parchetul privind cazul deputatului exclus din partid, Grindeanu a menţionat că instituţiile statului trebuie să-şi îndeplinească atribuţiile."Nu suntem pe post de… [citeste mai departe]

Arad: Un bărbat a decedat după ce s-a răsturnat cu tractorul şi a fost strivit de utilaj

Arad: Un bărbat a decedat după ce s-a răsturnat cu tractorul şi a fost strivit de utilaj

Un bărbat a decedat, luni după-amiază, după ce s-a răsturnat cu tractorul într-un şanţ şi a ajuns sub utilaj, fiind strivit. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Uniunea Europeană a semnat un pachet de asistenţă financiară de 5 miliarde de euro destinat Ucrainei

Uniunea Europeană a semnat un pachet de asistenţă financiară de 5 miliarde de euro destinat Ucrainei

”Memorandumul de înţelegere privind acordarea de 5 miliarde de euro în asistenţă macrofinanciară” Ucrainei a fost semnat de UE, a declarat premierul ucrainean Denîs Şmîhal pe contul de Twitter.… [citeste mai departe]

Rușii l-au eliberat pe șeful centralei Zaporojie, răpit acum mai multe zile

Rușii l-au eliberat pe șeful centralei Zaporojie, răpit acum mai multe zile

Șeful centralei nucleare de la Zaporojie, ocupată de invadatorii ruși, a fost eliberat a anunțat șeful IAEA, Rafael Grossi, luni, conform Reuters. Murașov fusese răpit de invadatori pentru a fi interogat. [citeste mai departe]

Casă cuprinsă de flăcări într-un sat din vestul țării UPDATE Incendiul a fost provocat

Casă cuprinsă de flăcări într-un sat din vestul țării UPDATE Incendiul a fost provocat

Pompierii au intervenit de urgență la un incendiu izbucnit în această după-amiază în localitatea arădeană Macea. „Intervin forțe și mijloace din cadrul Detașamentului de pompieri Arad cu o autospecială de stingere… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Gazprom: Nord Stream leaks stop, gas supply could resume on single line

Publicat:
Gazprom: Nord Stream leaks stop, gas supply could resume on single line

Russia‘s Gazprom said on Monday that gas had stopped leaking from three ruptured gas lines under the Baltic and that it might be possible to resume pumping through the remaining single line, according to Reuters. In a statement, it said the pressure in the three lines had stabilized and it was working to […] The post Gazprom: leaks stop, gas supply could resume on single line appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters.  The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

Euro zone inflation becoming increasingly broad, says ECB’s de Guindos

11:10, 26.09.2022 - Euro zone inflation is becoming increasingly broad while growth is weakening as the bloc is struggling with the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday, according to Reuters.  “We are seeing that in the third and fourth quarters there…

Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

15:26, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders…

Cea mai puternica economie a UE, grav afectata de lipsa gazelor rusești. Situatia este tensionata si s-ar putea inrautati

10:15, 04.09.2022 - Aprovizionarea cu gaze a Germaniei este in prezent asigurata, dar situatia este tensionata si nu poate fi exclusa o inrautatire a situatiei, a afirmat autoritatea de reglementare a retelei, dupa ce grupul rus Gazprom a oprit livrarile prin conducta Nord Stream 1, transmite Reuters. Rusia a suspendat…

Preturile la gaze naturale in Europa cresc, dupa oprirea livrarilor prin Nord Stream 1

15:01, 31.08.2022 - Preturile de referinta la gaze naturale in Europa au urcat miercuri, dupa ce Gazprom a oprit in perioada 31 august – 3 septembrie livrarile de gaze catre Germania prin gazoductul Nord Stream 1, pentru lucrari de mentenanta, transmite Reuters și Agerpres. Joi dimineata, la hub-ul TTF de la Amsterdam,…

Iran tests drones amid U.S. concern of possible supply to Russia

15:41, 24.08.2022 - Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will…

Nord Stream 1 pipeline to shut for three days in latest fuel blow to Europe

12:01, 20.08.2022 - Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region, state energy giant Gazprom said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter, according Reuters. The unscheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream…

Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe

20:51, 25.07.2022 - Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 04 octombrie 2022
Bucuresti 8°C | 20°C
Iasi 7°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 15°C
Timisoara 7°C | 17°C
Constanta 11°C | 19°C
Brasov 4°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 6°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 octombrie 2022
USD 5.0712
EUR 4.948
CHF 5.1139
GBP 5.6665
CAD 3.6803
XAU 270.733
JPY 3.4931
CNY 0.7127
AED 1.3807
AUD 3.2654
MDL 0.2594
BGN 2.5298

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec