Gazprom: Nord Stream leaks stop, gas supply could resume on single line

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters. The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

- Euro zone inflation is becoming increasingly broad while growth is weakening as the bloc is struggling with the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are seeing that in the third and fourth quarters there…

- President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders…

- Aprovizionarea cu gaze a Germaniei este in prezent asigurata, dar situatia este tensionata si nu poate fi exclusa o inrautatire a situatiei, a afirmat autoritatea de reglementare a retelei, dupa ce grupul rus Gazprom a oprit livrarile prin conducta Nord Stream 1, transmite Reuters. Rusia a suspendat…

- Preturile de referinta la gaze naturale in Europa au urcat miercuri, dupa ce Gazprom a oprit in perioada 31 august – 3 septembrie livrarile de gaze catre Germania prin gazoductul Nord Stream 1, pentru lucrari de mentenanta, transmite Reuters și Agerpres. Joi dimineata, la hub-ul TTF de la Amsterdam,…

- Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will…

- Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region, state energy giant Gazprom said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter, according Reuters. The unscheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream…

- Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt…