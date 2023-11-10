Stiri Recomandate

Galerie foto. Incident grav în Marea Neagră: navă civilă lovită mortal de o rachetă rusească

Publicat:
Galerie foto. Incident grav în Marea Neagră: navă civilă lovită mortal de o rachetă rusească

O racheta ruseasca a avariat o nava civila sub pavilion liberian care intra intr-un port din , in regiunea Odesa, provocand moartea unei persoane si ranirea altor patru, sustine Kievul. ***UPDATE***Updated #Ukraine naval war timeline -> https://t.co/irUN8WpC8q Nov 4: #.22800 Karakurt class corvette struck by Ukrainian missiles at shipyard in Kerch. Nov 10: […] The post Galerie foto. Incident grav in : nava civila lovita mortal de o racheta ruseasca appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ukraine raises grain deliveries to Black Sea ports

09:55, 10.11.2023 - The number of rail wagons heading to the ports of Ukraine‘s Odesa region continued to rise over the past week thanks to the successful operation of the alternative Black Sea exports corridor, a senior railways official said late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Valeriy Tkachov, deputy director of…

Un nou incident in Marea Neagra. Petrolier avariat de o mina, in apropierea canalului Sulina

10:10, 17.10.2023 - Un petrolier sub pavilion liberian a lovit o mina in Marea Neagra, in largul coastei Romaniei. Nava naviga in apropierea canalului Sulina cand s-a produs explozia. Un petrolier sub pavilion liberian a lovit o mina in Marea Neagra, in largul coastei Romaniei, pe 15 octombrie, scrie Sky News. Nava naviga…

Warsaw, Kyiv make breakthrough on Ukrainian grain transit

14:35, 03.10.2023 - Warsaw and Kyiv announced on Tuesday they had agreed to speed up the transit of Ukrainian cereal exports through Poland to third countries, a first step in resolving their grain war, according to Euractiv. The three-nation agreement between Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania means that Ukrainian grain exports…

Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facilities in biggest attack in weeks

13:40, 21.09.2023 - Russia carried out its biggest missile attack in weeks across Ukraine on Thursday, pounding energy facilities in what officials said appeared to be the first salvo in a new air campaign against the Ukrainian power grid, according to Reuters. Power cuts were reported in five Ukrainian regions in the…

Romania ups flight restrictions at Ukraine border as drone debris found

10:30, 15.09.2023 - Romania has imposed additional flight restrictions in parts of its air space along the Ukrainian border as Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube river ports have intensified fears of a spillover on nearby Romanian territory, according to Al Jazeera. Drone debris following Russian attacks on Ukraine’s…

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports to slow down grain exports says Romanian president

10:35, 07.09.2023 - Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube River ports will slow down the export of grains and other routes need to be enhanced, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said, according to Reuters. Since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, it has…

Romania finally confirms discovery of Russian drone parts on its territory

08:15, 07.09.2023 - Romanian officials finally acknowledged a Russian drone strike on their territory on Wednesday after previously refusing to accept Ukraine’s damning photographic evidence of the matter, according to Euractiv. On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed that Kyiv had photo evidence demonstrating…

US says it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia

11:25, 23.08.2023 - The United States does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said after Russian authorities said they downed drones that tried to attack Moscow early on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the…


Urmareste stirile pe: