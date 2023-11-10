Galerie foto. Incident grav în Marea Neagră: navă civilă lovită mortal de o rachetă ruseascăPublicat:
O racheta ruseasca a avariat o nava civila sub pavilion liberian care intra intr-un port din Marea Neagra, in regiunea Odesa, provocand moartea unei persoane si ranirea altor patru, sustine Kievul. ***UPDATE***Updated #Ukraine naval war timeline -> https://t.co/irUN8WpC8q Nov 4: #Russian Pr.22800 Karakurt class corvette struck by Ukrainian missiles at shipyard in Kerch. Nov 10: […] The post Galerie foto. Incident grav in Marea Neagra: nava civila lovita mortal de o racheta ruseasca appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
