G7 officials exit World Bank meeting as Russian official begins to speak

Tânăra din Briceni, dispărută acum 3 luni, găsită fără suflare într-o pădure: A lăsat în urma sa un copil de câteva luni

Tânăra din Briceni, dispărută acum 3 luni, găsită fără suflare într-o pădure: A lăsat în urma sa un copil de câteva luni

Femeia din Briceni, dată dispărută la 14 ianuarie, a fost găsită, astăzi, fără suflare într-o fâșie forestieră din orașul Briceni. Corpul…

Ce arată ultimele sondaje din Franța, publicate cu două zile înainte de confruntarea Macron-Le Pen

Ce arată ultimele sondaje din Franța, publicate cu două zile înainte de confruntarea Macron-Le Pen

Emmanuel Macron are un avans de 12 puncte procentuale în fața rivalulei Marine Le Pen, candidata de extremă dreaptă, potrivit sondajelor de opinie publicate vineri, ziua în care campania electorală…

Ucrainenii susțin că rușii au primit ordin să ucidă prizonierii de război

Ucrainenii susțin că rușii au primit ordin să ucidă prizonierii de război

Oficialii ucraineni susțin că serviciile lor de informații au interceptat un mesaj audio, transmis prin radio soldaților ruși de către superiorii lor. În acel mesaj, contrar drepturilor internaționale ale omului pe timp de război se dă ordin…

La 15 ani după dispariția care a șocat Portugalia și Marea Britanie, procurorii anunţă un „suspect oficial"

La 15 ani după dispariția care a șocat Portugalia și Marea Britanie, procurorii anunţă un „suspect oficial”

Germanul Christian Brueckner a fost numit de poliția portugheză „suspect oficial" în cazul răpirii fetiţei Madeleine McCann în urmă cu 15 ani, transmite The Guardian…

Ministrul apararii nationale, Vasile Dincu, intrevedere cu ministrul de externe ucrainean

Ministrul apararii nationale, Vasile Dincu, intrevedere cu ministrul de externe ucrainean

Ministrul apararii nationale, Vasile Dincu, a avut vineri, 22 aprilie, la sediul Ministerului Apararii Nationale, o intalnire oficiala cu ministrul de externe ucrainean, Dmytro Kuleba, aflat in vizita oficiala in Romania.Discutiile…

Cum o avertizează Ilie Năstase pe Ioana că l-a „călcat pe bătături". Ce îi face brunetei: „Trebuie să fiu atentă" EXCLUSIV

Cum o avertizează Ilie Năstase pe Ioana că l-a „călcat pe bătături”. Ce îi face brunetei: „Trebuie să fiu atentă” EXCLUSIV

Ilie Năstase rămâne un tip surprinzător, dar și foarte direct, inclusiv în viața sa personală. Impact.ro a aflat în exclusivitate…

Tiësto și Eva Max au lansat un nou videoclip pentru imnul lor de dans „The Motto„

Tiësto și Eva Max au lansat un nou videoclip pentru imnul lor de dans „The Motto„

Tiësto, iconița internațională câștigătoare a unui Grammy, certificată cu platină, a lansat un nou videoclip muzical pentru „The Motto", cu forța pop Eva Max. Filmat în Los Angeles, noul videoclip arată un grup de dansatori și…

Vești bune pentru agricultori: Cultivatorii de cartofi ar putea primi un sprijin financiar de 200 de euro/hectar, printr-o schemă de minimis

Vești bune pentru agricultori: Cultivatorii de cartofi ar putea primi un sprijin financiar de 200 de euro/hectar, printr-o schemă de minimis

Vești bune pentru agricultori: Cultivatorii de cartofi ar putea primi un sprijin financiar de 200 de euro/hectar, printr-o…

Bayern Munchen, convinsă că Robert Lewandowski nu va pleca deocamdată la FC Barcelona

Bayern Munchen, convinsă că Robert Lewandowski nu va pleca deocamdată la FC Barcelona

La câteva zile după ce presa sportivă internaţională a scris că Robert Lewandowski se află în vizorul echipei FC Barcelona, Julian Nagelsmann, antrenorul formației Bayern Munchen, a afirmat că polonezul va evolua şi în viitorul…

Fotbal: PSG i-a oferit un cec în alb lui Mbappe pentru a-şi prelungi contractul

Fotbal: PSG i-a oferit un cec în alb lui Mbappe pentru a-şi prelungi contractul

Conducerea clubului Paris Saint-Germain depune toate eforturile posibile pentru a-l convinge pe starul Kylian Mbappe să rămână pe Parc des Princes şi în sezonul viitor şi să refuze oferta venită de la Real Madrid, care îl aşteaptă în capitala…


G7 officials exit World Bank meeting as Russian official begins to speak

Publicat:
G7 officials exit World Bank meeting as Russian official begins to speak

G7 officials and others walked out of a meeting of the that advises the governors of the and on Friday in Washington when a Russian official began to speak, a source told Reuters. It was the latest walkout by senior officials from Group of Seven advanced economies to […] The post G7 officials exit meeting as Russian official begins to speak appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU adopts new sanctions against Russia including coal import ban

13:40, 08.04.2022 - The European Union on Friday formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products, according Reuters. The measures also prevent many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, and will…

Biden seals LNG deal as EU grapples with energy crunch

11:11, 25.03.2022 - The European Union and United States unveiled a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), as leaders of the European bloc meet to curb their reliance on Russian fossil fuels and deal with an energy crunch, according to Reuters.  The pact announced during a visit by…

Baltic nations expel ten Russian diplomats

15:00, 18.03.2022 - Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have expelled a total of ten Russian diplomats, the foreign ministries of the three Baltic countries said on Friday, according to Reuters. Lithuania expelled four diplomats while Latvia and Estonia each expelled three. The diplomats were expelled in a coordinated move “in…

Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Sumy and Irpin, officials say

11:15, 08.03.2022 - Ukraine began evacuating civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy and from the town of Irpin near the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters.  The evacuations began after Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to establish „humanitarian corridors” to allow civilians…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues

13:15, 25.02.2022 - Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough, according to Reuters.  Air raid sirens wailed over the city of…

Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

11:50, 28.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

Germany to host G7 finance meeting from May 18-20

13:00, 26.01.2022 - Germany will host the main finance meeting of its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) economic powers from May 18-20, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  “This year, the challenges are particularly great. We are seeing inflation and increased debt,” German Finance…


