G7 expected to agree on exploring a price cap on Russian oil

CSM București va juca în Liga Campionilor la handbal feminin

CSM București nu a reușit să câștige titlul național, dar va lua totuși parte la meciurile din Liga Campionilor la handbal feminin. Vicecampioana României a primit un wild card din partea EHF (Federația Europeană de Handbal). [citeste mai departe]

Eliza Samara se recuperează după o operaţie la coloana vertebrală: Sper să aduc o medalie pentru România la Europenele din august. Ar fi ceva de vis

Jucătoarea de tenis de masă Eliza Samara, multiplă campioană europeană, se recuperează după… [citeste mai departe]

Anunţ finalizare proiect „Consolidarea, modernizarea şi extinderea şcolii cu clasele I-IV din localitatea Obad, oraşul Ciacova, judeţul Timiş

Oraşul Ciacova anunţă finalizarea proiectului "Consolidarea, modernizarea si extinderea şcolii cu clasele… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu: PSD are cinci-şase variante pentru Ministerul Agriculturii

Partidul Social Democrat are cinci-şase variante pentru o nouă nominalizare la Ministerul Agriculturii, iar Petre Daea se numără printre cei propuşi de către membrii PSD, a declarat luni preşedintele partidului, Marcel Ciolacu. „Avem vreo cinci sau şase variante.… [citeste mai departe]

După o luptă de 4 ani pentru a face un copil, o pacientă îl acuză pe managerul Maternității Giulești că refuză s-o trateze: „Se răzbună pe mine”

O femeie de 44 de ani din București încearcă de patru ani să rămână însărcinată,… [citeste mai departe]

Șapte suceveni au obținut media 10 în prima sesiune a examenului de Bacalaureat. Rata de promovare este de 76,7% mai bună ca în 2021

Ministerul Educației a publicat astăzi, 27 iunie, pe site-ul dedicat (bacalaureat.edu.ro), rezultatele obținute de absolvenții… [citeste mai departe]

Un polițist vasluian a refuzat o mită de 1.000 de lei. Cazul a ajuns în atenția DGA

ULIMA ORĂ… Ofițerii de poliție ai Direcției Generale Anticorupție, Serviciul Județean Anticorupție Vaslui, sub coordonarea şi îndrumarea procurorului desemnat din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Vaslui au prins în flagrant… [citeste mai departe]

E greu când ești prost: Ministrul Sportului, Eduard Novak, l-a ignorat pe colegul lui David Popovici la revenirea în țară

La Salonul Oficial de la Aeroportul Internațional „Henri Coandă” din Otopeni, David Popovici și Robert Glință au fost așteptați de zeci de oameni, în… [citeste mai departe]

Performanţele extraordinare ale sportivilor noştri ne dau speranţă în capacitatea românilor de a-şi demonstra potenţialul, spune premierul Ciucă

Performanţele extraordinare ale sportivilor noştri ne dau speranţă în capacitatea românilor de… [citeste mai departe]

Concurs pentru posturi în cadrul Serviciului Pază Obiective din Poliția Locală Timișoara

Direcția Poliția Locală Timișoara a anunțat că scoate la concurs trei posturi de agenți de securitate în cadrul Serviciului Pază Obiective. „Condițiile pentru ca persoanele interesate să poată participa sunt să fie… [citeste mai departe]


G7 expected to agree on exploring a price cap on Russian oil

Group of Seven (G7) nations are set to announce an effort to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, US officials said Monday, though there is not yet a hard agreement on curbing what is a key source of revenue for ’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Russia’s war and limiting its profits […] The post G7 expected to agree on exploring a price cap on Russian oil appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

