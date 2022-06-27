G7 expected to agree on exploring a price cap on Russian oil Group of Seven (G7) nations are set to announce an effort to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, US officials said Monday, though there is not yet a hard agreement on curbing what is a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Russia’s war and limiting its profits […] The post G7 expected to agree on exploring a price cap on Russian oil appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia summoned EU ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Tuesday amid a dispute over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea, the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, accoridng to Reuters. Russia demanded earlier…

- The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says the bloc should consider seizing the frozen assets from Russia‘s foreign exchange reserves and using them to help fund postwar reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, according to RFERL. Borrell told the Financial Times in an interview published…

- European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to AP News. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks,…

- World number one Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over the invasion of Ukraine as “crazy,” according to Bloomberg. The Grand Slam on Wednesday became the first tennis tournament to ban competitors from the two countries following the Kremlin-led invasion…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared to the Conference on the Future of Europe, on Monday, that young people should demand that those guilty of war crimes in Ukraine be brought before international courts. „What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy caused by the illegal, unprovoked, unjustified invasion…

- The European Union condemned Russia for atrocities by its military in several Ukrainian towns, saying that the bloc will work “as a matter of urgency” on additional sanctions against Moscow, according to Bloomberg. “The Russian authorities are responsible for these atrocities, committed while they had…

- Poland will strive to stop all Russian oil, gas and coal imports this year, as moves to wean Europe off its dependence on energy supplies from the country over its war in Ukraine intensify, according to Bloomberg. Poland plans to “do everything” to stop importing Russian oil by the end of 2022, Prime…

- Russia said it was taking steps to “de-escalate” the conflict in Ukraine, pledging to cut back military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv and holding out the prospect of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to seal a possible peace deal, according to Bloomberg. …