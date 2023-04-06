French unions renew strikes to push Macron into pension U-turn French unions are leading another round of strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform on Thursday, capitalizing on broad public support for a movement that has caused trash to pile up on the streets of Paris and sporadically turned violent, according to Bloomberg. The bill to raise France’s minimum retirement age to 64 […] The post French unions renew strikes to push Macron into pension U-turn appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- France’s government is fighting for its survival on Monday against no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers who are furious that President Emmanuel Macron used special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote, according…

- European energy prices rose amid fresh concerns about the corrosion in France’s nuclear fleet, against a backdrop of strikes throughout the country and a cold snap elsewhere in the region, according to Bloomberg. French power for next year jumped as much as 7.9%, the most since late January. Benchmark…

- French truck drivers and garbage collectors joined nationwide strikes against President Emmanuel Macron‘s pension reform plans on Tuesday as trade unions stepped up their campaign to force a policy U-turn, according to Reuters. On the sixth day of industrial action since mid-January, there was also…

- Unions are threatening to shut down France’s economy this week in what they hope is their toughest riposte yet to President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age, according to AP News. Roads blocked, oil refineries disrupted, planes grounded and trains halted — the first actions are expected…

- President Emmanuel Macron and his government on Tuesday braced for a third wave of nationwide strikes and protests against plans to make the French work longer before retirement, as the bill started its bumpy passage through parliament, according to Reuters. Rail services will be disrupted, school classes…

- French President Emmanuel Macron met with Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday, said the French presidency, signing a set of strategic agreements meant to boost Iraq’s economic cooperation with Paris, especially in the energy and public transportation sectors, according to Reuters.…

- TotalEnergies said strike action had interrupted shipments at several production sites in France, as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy continues to face widespread protests over government plans to increase the retirement age, according to Reuters. The company said on Thursday shipments were blocked…

- Trains ground to a halt in France on Thursday, schools were shut and refinery shipments blocked as workers walked off their jobs in an attempt to derail the government’s plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, according to Reuters. The nationwide day of strikes and protests is a major…