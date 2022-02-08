French Minister: Europe shouldn’t be ‘dragged’ into following US on Nord Stream 2

Stiri Recomandate

Bilanţ coronavirus: 36.269 persoane infectate și 193 decese, dintre care 9 anterioare

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 36.269 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 19.311 mai mult decât în ziua anterioară. 3.856 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Dîncu, despre verificarea adăposturilor de război din ţara noastră:  Suntem pregătiţi pentru orice situaţie

Ministrul Apărării, Vasile Dîncu a declarat, marţi, despre verificarea adăposturilor de război din ţară, în contextul conflictului de la graniţa cu Ucraina,… [citeste mai departe]

Atacurile care l-au SCOS DIN SĂRITE pe Rareș Bogdan - De ce a RĂBUFNIT în ședința PNL

Rareș Bogdan, prim-vicepreședintele Partidului Național Liberal, a „bătut cu pumnul în masă” în ședința Biroului Executiv al PNL, fiind enervat de partenerii de Coaliție.Conform surselor Bugetul.ro, europarlamentarul Rareș… [citeste mai departe]

Octavian Popescu a fost votat tricolorul lunii ianuarie

Concursul ”Suporterii anului” pe www.peluzatricolora.ro a revenit cu o nouă ediție, în 2022 organizatorii promițând premii la fel de spectaculoase, pe tot parcursul anului. Prima etapă a fost câștigată de Octavian Popescu, anunță Mediafax. Suporterii echipei naționale au hotărât prin vot,… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan tremură! Director din Primăria Capitalei, audiat la DNA!

S-au aflat informații noi, după ce în urmă cu aproape trei săptămâni procurorii DNA au fost prezenți la sediul Primăriei Capitalei. Astfel, s-a aflat că directorul de Urbanism al Primăriei Bucureștilor, Matei Damian, ar fi ajuns marți la DNA, pentru a fi audiat,… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție șoferi, se circulă în condiții de iarnă: Ninsori pe mai multe drumuri naționale

Marți dimineața pe mai multe drumuri naționale din țară se circulă în condiții de iarnă. Potrivit Centrului Infotrafic din Inspectoratul General al Poliției Române, din cauza ninsorii abundente și a viscolului, traficul… [citeste mai departe]

O echipă românească de League of Legends Wild Rift se va lupta în cadrul Wild Rift EMEA, competiție cu premii totale de 300.000 de euro

Echipa românească KTRL s-a calificat printre cele mai bune 16 echipe în cadrul turneului dedicat Europei parte a Wild Rift… [citeste mai departe]

31 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 8 februarie 2022, în orașul Cugir și comunele Săliștea și Șibot

Astăzi, 8 februarie 2022, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 369 noi cazuri de COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste… [citeste mai departe]

Patru meciuri în doar 20 de zile! „Gladiatorii din Tomis”, serie de foc în februarie

Baschetbaliştii de la BC Athletic Neptun au parte, luna aceasta, de un veritabil „maraton”, un tur de forţă care cuprinde, în doar 20 de zile, nu mai puţin de patru meciuri de campionat. După o pauză forţată de câteva săptămâni,… [citeste mai departe]


French Minister: Europe shouldn’t be ‘dragged’ into following US on Nord Stream 2

Publicat:
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that Europe should not be “dragged” into following the U.S. position on the controversial 2 pipeline after U.S. vowed to shut down the project should Russia invade Ukraine, according to Politico.  “ will not have to bear the same consequences […] The post : Europe shouldn’t be ‘dragged’ into following US on 2 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

18:00, 02.02.2022 - President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

Ukraine announces plan to boost army as foreign leaders rally

14:41, 01.02.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to boost his armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years and raise soldiers’ pay but said this did not mean war with Russia was imminent, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy urged lawmakers to stay calm and avoid panic as he prepared…

NATO concerned over Europe’s energy security amid standoff with Russia

12:30, 31.01.2022 - Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters.  “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…

Blinken meets Lavrov as U.S. strives for clearer line on Ukraine

13:41, 21.01.2022 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began security talks Friday after President Joe Biden warned Russia would pay a “heavy price” for any intervention in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Russia is “grateful” to the U.S. for participating in the security…

Borrell: ‘EU must be involved’ in US-Russia talks on Ukraine

12:35, 29.12.2021 - The EU should play an active role in the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks over security concerns around Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat told German media on Wednesday, according to Politico. “If Moscow, as announced, wants to talk about the security architecture in Europe and security guarantees from January,…

EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

12:30, 14.12.2021 - European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg.  Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions over Ukraine

12:00, 07.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN.  According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…


