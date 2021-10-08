French European Affairs Minister slams Polish court ruling as ‘attack’ on the EU

Stiri Recomandate

Bilanț coronavirus în România – 8 octombrie 2021

Bilanț coronavirus în România – 8 octombrie 2021

Până astăzi, 8 octombrie, pe teritoriul României au fost înregistrate 1.332.221 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19), dintre care 3.407 sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o perioadă mai mare de 180 de zile după prima infectare. 1.164.547 de pacienți au fost

Băncile europene au eşuat în încercarea de a evita normele mai dure de capital

Băncile europene au eşuat în încercarea de a evita normele mai dure de capital

Băncile europene nu au avut succes cu eforturile lor de lobby împotriva viitoarelor norme mai stricte de capital, care ar urma să le limiteze capacitatea de a majora recompensele acordate acţionarilor, susţin surse citate de Bloomberg,

În Spitalul Județean Suceava sunt nu mai puțin de 140 de pacienți cu forme grave și critice de Covid

În Spitalul Județean Suceava sunt nu mai puțin de 140 de pacienți cu forme grave și critice de Covid

Prefectura Suceava a transmis că astăzi, conform datelor centralizate de către Direcția de Sănătate Publică, la nivelul județului se înregistrează un număr de 26375 de persoane declarate vindecate

ROBOR la 3 luni EXPLODEAZĂ. A crescut cu 16% în ultima săptămână

ROBOR la 3 luni EXPLODEAZĂ. A crescut cu 16% în ultima săptămână

Indicele ROBOR la trei luni, folosit pentru calcularea dobânzilor variabile la creditele în lei contractate înainte de luna mai 2019, a fost cotat vineri la 2,10%, nivel similar cu cel înregistrat și în ziua preced...

Din alegeri, în alegeri: CEC a constituit consiliile electorale, care vor organiza scrutinele locale, din noiembrie

Din alegeri, în alegeri: CEC a constituit consiliile electorale, care vor organiza scrutinele locale, din noiembrie

Comisia Electorală Centrală (CEC) a constituit, în cadrul ședinței de astăzi, 14 consilii electorale de circumscripție electorală de nivelul I în localitățile unde urmează

Jandarmii din Alba au donat sânge, în cadrul campaniei naționale inițiată de Jandarmeria Română în parteneriat cu Patriarhia Română

Jandarmii din Alba au donat sânge, în cadrul campaniei naționale inițiată de Jandarmeria Română în parteneriat cu Patriarhia Română

Jandarmeria Alba s-a implicat de-a lungul timpului în multe proiecte umanitare care au vizat inclusiv donarea de sânge.

Nemascaţii, în continuare amendaţi, la fel şi cei care umblă noaptea fără acte

Nemascaţii, în continuare amendaţi, la fel şi cei care umblă noaptea fără acte

Polițiștii timișeni împreună cu polițiștii locali, jandarmii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Județean Timiș, pompierii din cadrul I.S.U Banat și reprezentanți ai I.T.M Timiș au desfășurat acțiuni în sistem integrat în vederea

Franţa denunţă punerea în discuţie a primatului dreptului european: Acesta este un lucru extrem de grav. Nu este un subiect tehnic sau juridic

Franţa denunţă punerea în discuţie a primatului dreptului european: Acesta este un lucru extrem de grav. Nu este un subiect tehnic sau juridic

Hotărârea celei mai înalte jurisdicţii poloneze, care s-a pronunţat joi împotriva supremaţiei absolute a dreptului

13.854 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) în ultimele 24 de ore

13.854 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) în ultimele 24 de ore

Până astăzi, 8 octombrie, pe teritoriul României au fost înregistrate 1.332.221 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19), dintre care 3.407 sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați...

Două şcoli şi o grădiniţă din Timiş trec în sistemul online

Două şcoli şi o grădiniţă din Timiş trec în sistemul online

Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență a adoptat o hotărâre în baza căreia s-a aprobat suspendarea activității didactice față în față și transferul în online, din cauza infectărilor cu virusul SARS-COV-2, în cazul a trei unităţi de învăţământ din judeţul Timiş.


French European Affairs Minister slams Polish court ruling as 'attack' on the EU

Publicat:
French European Affairs Minister slams Polish court ruling as ‘attack’ on the EU

French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune has blasted Poland's controversial court ruling, which states that the Polish constitution takes precedence over some EU laws, as an attack on the , according to Politico. Beaune said Friday on BFMTV that if there is no basic respect for the common rules of rights and freedoms of Europe, there

Borrell says Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans

11:35, 08.10.2021 - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans, according to Reuters.  Bulgaria is against North Macedonia, already a NATO member, joining to EU because of a language dispute. “I think Bulgaria should show more…

Poland joins calls for EU action on energy price spike

17:00, 30.09.2021 - Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking European Union action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills, according to Reuters. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies…

Google hits back at EU attack on its mobile money-making machine

12:25, 27.09.2021 - Google goes to court this week intent on reversing a record-breaking $5bln European Union fine and antitrust order that struck at the heart of the U.S. tech giant’s ability to make money, according to Bloomberg. At a five-day hearing at the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg, the company will tell judges…

Eurostat: EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring

16:05, 24.09.2021 - Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union announced on Friday that the number of first-time asylum seekers to the European Union has more than doubled over the spring, according to Reuters. Nearly 103,900 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries between…

Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence

13:50, 16.08.2021 - Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s…

Polish govt says it’s confident of majority on contested media reform bill

16:31, 11.08.2021 - Poland‘s government said on Wednesday it believed it could still command a majority in parliament after firing the head of a junior coalition partner ahead of a crucial vote on media ownership rules that will test its stability, according to Reuters.  The dismissal of Jaroslaw Gowin, head of the centre-right…

The Republic of Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government

20:30, 06.08.2021 - The Republic of Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European Union and fight corruption, according to AP News. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia…

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

12:20, 06.08.2021 - Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…


