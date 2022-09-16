French air traffic controllers’ strike disrupts travel throughout Europe

Stiri Recomandate

Cinci oficiali proruși, inclusiv un procuror general, au fost uciși în numai câteva ore în regiunile ocupate din Ucraina

Cel puțin cinci oficiali instalați de Rusia în teritoriile ocupate din Ucraina au fost uciși vineri în decurs de câteva ore, la sute de kilometri distanță… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 205. Procurorul general al separatiștilor din Lugansk, ucis într-o explozie

Război în Ucraina, ziua 205. Parlamentului European a aprobat joi alocarea a 5 miliarde de euro de asistență macrofinanciară pentru Ucraina, prima tranşă dintr-un total de 8 miliarde de euro. Germania… [citeste mai departe]

Vreme schimbătoare în următoarele patru săptămâni

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie anunță că în următoarele patru săptămâni vremea va fi schimbătoare.

Premierul indian i-a spus lui Putin: „Epoca de astăzi nu este o eră a războiului”

Vineri, premierul indian, Narendra Modi i-a spus lui Vladimir Putin că acum nu este o epocă de război, securitatea alimentară, a îngrășămintelor și a combustibililor fiind printre preocupările majore ale lumii în prezent, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Nuclearelectrica a chemat AIEA în România ca să verifice amplasarea primei centrale reactoare modulare mici din Europa - Recomandări urgente

Nuclearelectrica a anunțat că a solicitat AIEA să vină în România într-o misiune SEED (Site and External Events… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Fake news grosolan: Încercare de discreditare a Reginei Elisabeta a II-a, la cea mai urmărită televiziune din Rusia

Olga Skabaeva, una dintre cele mai cunoscute prezentatoare TV din Rusia, a prezentat o înregistrare video filmată cu decenii înainte de nașterea reginei… [citeste mai departe]

Lira sterlină coboară la minimul a 37 de ani, la aniversarea Miercurii Negre

Lira sterlină a marcat vineri cea de-a 30-a aniversare a "Miercurii Negre", coborând la un nou minim al ultimilor 37 de ani în raport cu dolarul american și la minimul ultimelor 19 luni în raport cu euro, scrie Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Elena Udrea contestă la CCR legile prin care i-au fost confiscați 4,7 milioane de euro în dosarul „Hidroelectrica”

O judecătoare de la Curtea de Apel Bucureşti a dispus sesizarea Curţii Constituţionale cu o excepţie ridicată de Elena Udrea în legătură neconstituţionalitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Târguri cu produse autohtone, în weekend. Vezi unde vor avea loc

Primăria municipiului Chișinău informează cetățenii și oaspeții capitalei că în weekend-ul 17-18 septembrie 2022, se vor desfășura diverse iarmaroace cu produse și mărfuri autohtone, în unele sectoare ale capitalei. Scopul acestora este promovarea mărfurilor și produselor… [citeste mai departe]

Suntem campioni la sărăcie: Eurostat anunță că avem printre cele mai mare rate ale inflației

Rata anuală a inflaţiei


French air traffic controllers’ strike disrupts travel throughout Europe

Publicat:
Around 1,000 flights to and from France were cancelled on Friday as the country's air traffic controllers went on strike, causing delays across European airspace, according to France 24. France's DGAC civil aviation authority said 16 airports were operating a skeleton service, as were traffic control centres guiding planes overflying French territory at high altitude. But several

