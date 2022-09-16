French air traffic controllers’ strike disrupts travel throughout Europe Around 1,000 flights to and from France were cancelled on Friday as the country’s air traffic controllers went on strike, causing delays across European airspace, according to France 24. France’s DGAC civil aviation authority said 16 airports were operating a skeleton service, as were traffic control centres guiding planes overflying French territory at high altitude. But several […] The post French air traffic controllers’ strike disrupts travel throughout Europe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- CDA, a party in the ruling coalition in the Netherlands led by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, is reportedly reluctant toward Romania‘s accession to the Schengen Area, European sources told G4Media.ro. The party’s opposition may pause for another year Romania’s hopes of entering the Schengen area,…

- European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

- French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to Benin Wednesday, branded Russia “one of the last imperial colonial powers” for its invasion of Ukraine, according to France 24. Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine. It’s a territorial war, the likes of which we thought had disappeared from European…

- CNN Travel has published a list of European destinations perfect for a modern-day Grand Tour, and Romania’s Apuseni Mountains are on it. “The Grand Tour was a rite of passage for men and women of certain wealth and status in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, taking in the best Europe had to offer,”…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, on Thursday, on the occasion of Bastille Day, the bilateral relationship between Romania and France is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles. „July 14 has a special resonance for French citizens and for all free and democratic…

- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the publication of a call between French leader Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place just four days before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was a breach of “diplomatic etiquette,” according to Politico. The call…

- Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 18 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West, according to Reuters. Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel…

- President Emmanuel Macron on Monday was faced with trying to salvage a ruling majority and with it his economic reform agenda after voters punished his centrist Ensemble alliance in France‘s parliamentary election, according to Reuters. Macron made history in the French legislative elections on Sunday,…