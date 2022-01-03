France’s Alstom gets €500mln contract for Bucharest metro maintenance servicesPublicat:
French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom announced on Monday that it was awarded a E500mln contract by Bucharest underground system operator Metrorex, to provide full maintenance services for the Bucharest metro fleet until 2036, according to See News. “The services cover preventive and corrective maintenance, as well as overhauls for a total fleet of 82 […] The post France’s Alstom gets E500mln contract for Bucharest metro maintenance services appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
