France's Alstom gets €500mln contract for Bucharest metro maintenance services French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom announced on Monday that it was awarded a E500mln contract by Bucharest underground system operator Metrorex, to provide full maintenance services for the Bucharest metro fleet until 2036, according to See News. "The services cover preventive and corrective maintenance, as well as overhauls for a total fleet of 82 […]

