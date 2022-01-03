Stiri Recomandate

Leoni angajează 200 de muncitori și ingineri. Noi locuri de muncă, disponibile la Sanovil, IMP România și BistriVet

NOI locuri de muncă sunt disponibile la Leoni: compania angajează 200 de muncitori, ingineri și magazioner. Se fac angajări și la Clinica Sanovil, BistriVET, Betak,… [citeste mai departe]

Termocentrala Mintia nu mai este nici măcar conservată. S-a decis retragerea din exploatare și închiderea

Este deja document oficial semnat și o chestiune de timp. Termocentrala Mintia va fi o amintire. Conducerea a decis să aceasta nu mai poate fi nici măcar conservată, din cauza costurilor.… [citeste mai departe]

Pictură rupestră, oraş pierdut, tablou surpriză, cameră de sclavi, între cele mai remarcabile descoperiri ale anului 2021

Cea mai veche pictură rupestră în Indonezia, un oraş considerat pierdut în Egipt, mască din aur masiv în China sunt câteva dintre descoperirile majore… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraineni prinși cu țigări de contrabandă, în Sighetul Marmației. Marfa a fost confiscată de polițiștii de frontieră

Polițiștii de frontieră din Sighetu Marmației au descoperit şi confiscat, duminică, 7.500 pachete cu ţigări în valoare de 87.750 lei, marfă ce urma… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Grindeanu: Nu sunt șanse ca în următorii cinci ani să înceapă construirea autostrăzii Ploiești – Brașov

Ministrul Transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu, nu este prea optimist în privința concretizării proiectului autostrăzii Ploiești – Brașov în viitorul apropiat. Social-democratul… [citeste mai departe]

Taxe și impozite mai mari la Timișoara. Vor putea fi plătite de la jumătatea lunii ianuarie

Din 2022, la Timișoara s-a mărit impozitul pe clădirile rezidențiale, dar și cel pentru clădirile nerezidențiale. Direcția Fiscală a Municipiului Timișoara (DFMT) își reia activitatea, la ghișee și online, din… [citeste mai departe]

10 creșe vor fi construite în România. În total, vor fi 53 de creșe noi prin programul național

Ministerul Dezvoltării anunță că a aprobat construirea altor 10 creșe în diferite orașe din România. Prin programul național vor fi contruite 53 de creșe, precizează reprezentanții ministerului. [citeste mai departe]

INCREDIBIL: Rusia e NEMULȚUMITĂ exporturile Gazprom către Europa - Sunt SUB AȘTEPTĂRI

Exporturile de gaze naturale ale Gazprom către clienţii din afara fostei Uniuni Sovietice au crescut anul trecut cu 5,8 miliarde metri cubi (bcm), la 185,1 bcm, în timp ce livrările spre Europa şi-au ratat probabil obiectivul,… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de anunţuri cu animale de companie dispărute după petardele de Anul Nou

Asociaţiile de protecţia animalelor din Arad trag un semnal de alarmă cu privire la efectele petardelor şi artificiilor folosite în noaptea de Revelion, arătând că sute de oameni şi-au pierdut animalele de companie... [citeste mai departe]

Avertizare hidrologică: COD GALBEN de INUNDAȚII pentru Alba și alte județe până joi, la ora 16:00. Zonele vizate

Avertizare hidrologică: COD GALBEN de INUNDAȚII pentru Alba și alte județe până joi, la ora 16:00. Zonele vizate Avertizare hidrologică: COD GALBEN de INUNDAȚII pentru… [citeste mai departe]


France’s Alstom gets €500mln contract for Bucharest metro maintenance services

France's Alstom gets €500mln contract for Bucharest metro maintenance services

French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom announced on Monday that it was awarded a E500mln contract by Bucharest underground system operator Metrorex, to provide full maintenance services for the Bucharest metro fleet until 2036, according to .  “The services cover preventive and corrective maintenance, as well as overhauls for a total fleet of 82 […] The post France’s Alstom gets E500mln contract for Bucharest metro maintenance services appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

France sees over 100,000 daily virus infections for first time

12:25, 27.12.2021 - France has recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month, as the fast-spreading omicron variant complicates the French government’s efforts to stave off a new lockdown, CNBC reports. More…

European diplomats: nuclear deal with Iran will soon be ’empty shell’

10:45, 14.12.2021 - Major powers and Iran have yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which will very soon become “an empty shell” without progress, senior British, French and German diplomats said on Monday, according to Reuters. “As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down…

Aquila lists on BVB after closing largest IPO on the Romanian capital market

13:15, 29.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the Romanian consumer goods and logistics distribution company, Aquila started trading on the BVB on Monday, following the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the local capital market worth RON 367 mln. The company’s shares are traded under the…

Romanian far-right party starts procedure to suspend President Iohannis

10:41, 02.11.2021 - Romania’s far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) announced on Monday it has started procedures for the suspension of President Klaus Iohannis, saying that he has violated the Constitution by sliding into political partisanship, according to See News.  “We started collecting signatures among…

Republic of Moldova declares an end to energy crisis after Gazprom extends contract

17:20, 01.11.2021 - The Republic of Moldova‘s President Maia Sandu has declared an end to her country’s energy crisis after the government and Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom agreed to extend a contract for natural-gas supplies for a period of five years, according to RFE/RL. Russian gas began flowing to the Republic…

Romania’s Colosseum delays shopping mall extension again over spike in Covid-19

17:21, 26.10.2021 - Colosseum Centre a retail park located in Bucharest said on Tuesday that it has decided to reschedule the opening of an extension of its shopping mall for the spring of 2022, due to the unpredictability of the business environment amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to See News. “The opening…

Romgaz gets extension of concession contracts for 8 petroleum blocks in Romania

18:30, 25.10.2021 - Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz announced on Monday it was granted an extension to its concession contracts for eight oil blocks by the National Agency for Mineral Resources (NAMR), according to See News.  Romgaz requested the extension of the exploration period by 6 years, until October 2027 since…

Catherine Zeta-Jones arrived in Bucharest to film The Addams Family

17:21, 18.10.2021 - The famous actress Catherine Zeta-Jones arrived in Bucharest to film the Addams family where she will play “Morticia” in the new series.  Catherine Zeta-Jones on Monday posted on Facebook a short video of her in Bucharest. “Morning has broken in Bucharest! And Morticia Addams is waking up! Working girl.…


