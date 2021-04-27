France to send oxygen generator plants and medical supplies to India

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters. Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…

- Medicul Sanda Alexiu, presedintele Asociatiei Medicilor de Familie Bucuresti-Ilfov, a declarat ca niciun medic care a vaccinat in centrele de vaccinare nu a primit inca niciun leu: “De luni de zile se vaccineaza voluntar, pe datorie, cum ar veni”. Vaccinarea anti-COVID-19 a inceput, de miercuri, și…

- Romania’s central bank (BNR) decided on Tuesday to raise its 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4% from 2.5% predicted in November, close to the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, according to seenews.com. “Since the release of the November 2020 Inflation Report, some significant inflationary pressures…

- The Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has announced that he would be in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with the European officials the restructuring plan of the Energy Complex Oltenia which is a network of coal mines and power plants, according to actmedia.eu. “We have assumed the support…

- Angajații Camerei Deputaților dar și o mare parte dintre aleși s-au vaccinat, luni, la cabinetul medical al Parlamentului, care nu este insa centru de vaccinare anti COVID. Președintele Camerei Deputaților, Ludovic Orban, nu știa insa cand a fost intrebat de reporteri, despre centrul de vaccinare ad-hoc,…

- Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…

- Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, said a Moscow court on Tuesday, according to Interfax and Reuters. Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable…

- The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina and emphasizes that the European and Euro-Atlantic prospects of the Balkan countries are one of Romania’s foreign policy concerns. “Romania’s…