France to send oxygen generator plants and medical supplies to India

Alina Vuc, fără medalie la Europeanul de lupte!

REȘIȚA – Alina Vuc n-a reușit să urce pe podium la Campionatul European de lupte, desfășurat în Polonia, la Varșovia. Reșițeanca descoperită de antrenorul Nicolae Constantin s-a clasat la finalul concursului doar pe locul 7! „Campionatul European din Polonia nu s-a încheiat cu bine pentru mine! Îmi pare… [citeste mai departe]

Iepurașul de Paște și prietenii lui au pregătit surprize pentru toți copiii, la Iulius Town!

După Crăciun și ziua de naștere, Paștele este de departe cel mai așteptat moment de către copii, pentru că este un bun prilej de a primi cadouri. Anul acesta, darurile vin de la Iulius Town, în perioada 27… [citeste mai departe]

77 DE CUVINTE: Sărăcia, tot o pandemie…

Se revarsă zilnic peste noi cifre, posturile radio şi tv având grijă să ne comunice cu mare insistenţă, cu prioritate, cum stăm cu vaccinările, cu numărul de centre de vaccinare, cu numărul de infectaţi, cu numărul de paturi la ATI. Îmi este teamă uneori să nu aud aceleaşi lucruri şi când deschid aragazul! Nu aţi… [citeste mai departe]

Un tatuaj real, care dispare în aproximativ un an, pariul unui start-up newyorkez

Un start-up din New York oferă o alternativă la tatuajele convenţionale sub forma un tatuaj efemer care dispare după aproximativ un an şi îşi propune să deschidă această piaţă unei noi clientele, relatează marţi AFP. Abigail Glasgow a ales.… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect: secția de istorie de la Muzeul Orașului Oradea trece la Muzeul Țării Crișurilor

Consilierii județeni au de votat marți „protocolul de colaborare între Consiliul Județean Bihor și Primăria Oradea, în vederea reorganizării muzeale”, în baza căruia o parte a Muzeului Orașului Oradea va deveni secție… [citeste mai departe]

Chinezii sar în ajutorul moldovenilor: „Donație semnificativă”

Cetățenii Republicii Moldova se vor imuniza cu vaccin chinezesc. Un lot de vaccin Sinopharm donat de China a ajuns marți la Chișinău. Anunțul a fost făcut de președintele Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu. „Este vorba de un lot de vaccin Sinopharm oferit de Republica… [citeste mai departe]

Maria Metz, noul CEO al NTT DATA Romania începând cu 1 mai 2021

NTT DATA Romania anunță numirea unui nou director executiv al companiei. Începând cu 1 mai 2021 Maria Metz va ocupa funcția de Chief Executive Officer (CEO) al NTT DATA Romania, va fi membru al Consiliului de Administrație și va prelua atribuțiile lui Daniel Metz.Maria… [citeste mai departe]

1.049.539 cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus, în România. Vezi situația pe județe

Până astăzi, 27 aprilie 2021, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.049.539 cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus. 979.445 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați. În urma testelor efectuate… [citeste mai departe]

Când se va putea programa în platformă rapelul în alt centru de vaccinare?

Aceasta a fost principala întrebare rămasă fără răspuns a utilizatorilor, în ultima sesiune de Q&A organizată pe contul oficial de Facebook al campaniei de vaccinare. Autoritățile nu au încă un răspuns exact, însă au precizat, pentru Libertatea,… [citeste mai departe]

Hub-ul regional Fan Courier de la Cluj, amânat pe 2022. Au mai cumpărat teren

Operatorul de curierat estimează că își va deschide abia la finele anului viitor centru regional de la Cluj-Napoca, pe 45.000 mp, programat inițial lîn 2021. Proiectul a fost mărit, între timp, printr-o nouă achiziție de teren.&nb [citeste mai departe]


France to send oxygen generator plants and medical supplies to India

Publicat:
France announced on Tuesday a solidarity mission for India under which it will send oxygen generation plants, ventilators and other medical supplies by air and sea to support the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to financialexpress.com.  for Europe and said it is carrying out an “exceptional […] The post France to send oxygen generator plants and medical supplies to India appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots

15:10, 26.04.2021 - French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters.  Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…

Personalul medical, neplatit. Sanda Alexiu:”De luni de zile se vaccineaza voluntar, pe datorie”

09:05, 08.04.2021 - Medicul Sanda Alexiu, presedintele Asociatiei Medicilor de Familie Bucuresti-Ilfov, a declarat ca niciun medic care a vaccinat in centrele de vaccinare nu a primit inca niciun leu: “De luni de zile se vaccineaza voluntar, pe datorie, cum ar veni”. Vaccinarea anti-COVID-19 a inceput, de miercuri, și…

Romania’s central bank raises 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4%

18:41, 16.03.2021 - Romania’s central bank (BNR) decided on Tuesday to raise its 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4% from 2.5% predicted in November, close to the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, according to seenews.com. “Since the release of the November 2020 Inflation Report, some significant inflationary pressures…

Energy Minister to discuss the restructuring plan for CE Oltenia in Brussels

18:45, 15.03.2021 - The Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has announced that he would be in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with the European officials the restructuring plan of the Energy Complex Oltenia which is a network of coal mines and power plants, according to actmedia.eu.  “We have assumed the support…

Deputații și angajații Camerei s-au vaccinat in cabinetul medical al Parlamentului, care nu este centru de vaccinare

14:45, 15.03.2021 - Angajații Camerei Deputaților dar și o mare parte dintre aleși s-au vaccinat, luni, la cabinetul medical al Parlamentului, care nu este insa centru de vaccinare anti COVID. Președintele Camerei Deputaților, Ludovic Orban, nu știa insa cand a fost intrebat de reporteri, despre centrul de vaccinare ad-hoc,…

Romania’s Central Bank bond buying paves way for more debt supply

18:50, 11.03.2021 - Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…

Reuters: Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter for not deleting protest content

13:21, 09.03.2021 - Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, said a Moscow court on Tuesday, according to Interfax and  Reuters. Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable…

Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations

17:40, 01.03.2021 - The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina and emphasizes that the European and Euro-Atlantic prospects of the Balkan countries are one of Romania’s foreign policy concerns. “Romania’s…


