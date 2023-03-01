France sees ‘no problem’ funding Macron’s new nuclear reactors

Stiri Recomandate

Virgil Popescu: Trebuie să investim în toate sursele de energie cu emisii scăzute de carbon

Virgil Popescu: Trebuie să investim în toate sursele de energie cu emisii scăzute de carbon

Trebuie să investim în toate sursele de energie cu emisii scăzute de carbon, pentru a ne atinge obiectivele de decarbonizare asumate la nivel european, dar şi independenţa energetică, a spus miercuri ministrul Energiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Protestele iau amploare în Israel - Benjamin Netanyahu avertizează că nu va permite căderea țării în anarhie

Protestele iau amploare în Israel - Benjamin Netanyahu avertizează că nu va permite căderea țării în anarhie

Premierul israelian Benjamin Netanyahu i-a calificat drept "infractori" pe manifestanţii care au blocat miercuri şosele ale ţării în cadrul protestelor antiguvernamentale… [citeste mai departe]

O eroare umană a provocat accidentul feroviar din Grecia în care au murit cel puțin 40 de persoane, anunță premierul grec

O eroare umană a provocat accidentul feroviar din Grecia în care au murit cel puțin 40 de persoane, anunță premierul grec

Premierul grec Kyriakos Mitsotakis a anunțat că ancheta preliminară privind tragedia din noaptea de marți spre miercuri, când un tren cu pasageri, care… [citeste mai departe]

Cât timp trebuie să ţii fasolea la înmuiat, de fapt. Multe gospodine fac o mare greşeală

Cât timp trebuie să ţii fasolea la înmuiat, de fapt. Multe gospodine fac o mare greşeală

Majoritatea gospodinelor prepară fasole în diverse moduri în toate sezoanele. Unii consumă fasolea bătută primăvara și vara, iar cel mai des ciorba de fasole sau fasolea scăzută în timpul iernii. Indiferent de cum… [citeste mai departe]

Din 1 martie 2023, mamele asigurate pot beneficia de indemnizație de maternitate chiar dacă muncesc în timpul concediului

Din 1 martie 2023, mamele asigurate pot beneficia de indemnizație de maternitate chiar dacă muncesc în timpul concediului

Femeile asigurate, soţiile aflate la întreţinerea soţilor asiguraţi şi şomerele care s-au aflat la evidenţă în instituţiile medico-sanitare din Republica… [citeste mai departe]

Activiști iranieni, după cazul sutelor de fete otrăvite în școli cu un gaz toxic: „Regimul calcă pe urmele talibanilor”

Activiști iranieni, după cazul sutelor de fete otrăvite în școli cu un gaz toxic: „Regimul calcă pe urmele talibanilor”

Începând din noiembrie, elevele au fost otrăvite în mod deliberat , cu un gaz toxic neidententificat, în peste 30 de școli din orașele iraniene… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandr Lukașenko în vizită la Beijing. Dorește întărirea relațiilor țării sale cu China

Alexandr Lukașenko în vizită la Beijing. Dorește întărirea relațiilor țării sale cu China

Președintele Belarus se află de marți la Beijing, într-o vizită ce se va încheia în 2 martie. Are o agendă de întâlniri cu cei mai înalți lideri chinezi, inclusiv cei militari. Surse informate spun că la… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal. Foresta Suceava a câștigat clar amicalul cu Șomuz Fălticeni

Fotbal. Foresta Suceava a câștigat clar amicalul cu Șomuz Fălticeni

Echipele de Liga a III-a Foresta și Șomuz Fălticeni s-au întâlnit, la mijlocul acestei săptămâni, într-un meci amical pe terenul sintetic de la Liceul cu Program Sportiv. Partida a fost dominate clar de echipa suceveană, care s-a impus la final cu scorul de… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Copiii dintr-o comună din Alba au împletit un șnur de mărțișor de un km, de 1 martie, pentru păstrarea tradițiilor și promovarea acestora

FOTO| Copiii dintr-o comună din Alba au împletit un șnur de mărțișor de un km, de 1 martie, pentru păstrarea tradițiilor și promovarea acestora

FOTO| Copiii dintr-o comună din Alba au împletit un șnur de mărțișor de un km, de 1 martie, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Mare atenție la metoda „coletul”! Escrocii au reușit să păcălească până acum peste 3.000 de români!

Mare atenție la metoda „coletul”! Escrocii au reușit să păcălească până acum peste 3.000 de români!

Aproape 200.000 de lei au reușit să obțină trei indivizi care au păcălit 3.500 de români în perioada octombrie 2022 – Ianuarie 2023, prin metoda „coletul” Metoda „coletul” este… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

France sees ‘no problem’ funding Macron’s new nuclear reactors

Publicat:
France sees ‘no problem’ funding Macron’s new nuclear reactors

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government sees “no problemfunding the six new nuclear reactors he has proposed building, a project that by one estimate could cost at least E51 billion, according to Bloomberg. “We trust the nuclear industry, there’s no difficulty ahead to fund nuclear reactors announced by the president,” government spokesman said […] The post France sees ‘no problemfunding Macron’s new nuclear reactors appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks

13:40, 27.02.2023 - France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…

France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen

09:21, 09.02.2023 - A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as ‘green’ in EU legislation, sources said, according to Reuters. The dispute, which could block a…

Germany, France see progress toward detente in US subsidy spat

10:46, 08.02.2023 - Germany and France’s economy chiefs said they made progress in talks in Washington to improve cooperation with the US on green subsidies and defuse tensions over accusations of unfair competition, Bloomberg reports. Germany’s Robert Habeck said after the meetings on Tuesday that the US and Europe will…

Czech incoming president says no ‘cap’ on Kyiv weapons shipments

13:15, 03.02.2023 - The Czech Republic’s incoming president said the only limit to weapons deliveries to Ukraine should be nuclear arms, and he expressed confidence that Ukrainian forces can defeat Russia, according to Bloomberg.  Petr Pavel, a retired NATO general who takes office in March, also said President Vladimir…

US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treaty

10:55, 01.02.2023 - Russia is breaching the terms of the New START nuclear-arms reduction treaty by refusing to allow inspectors on its territory and stonewalling US efforts to discuss the issue, the State Department said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The department said in a statement that the Russian refusal “prevents…

Germany and France push for huge spending to compete with US

09:55, 23.01.2023 - Germany and France warned that European businesses will need to unleash investments on a nearly unparalleled scale to keep from falling behind US and Chinese firms as countries revamp their economies to make them more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French…

Sweden makes regulatory push to allow new nuclear reactors

10:40, 11.01.2023 - Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation…

France prepares green industry bill echoing US climate law

12:45, 04.01.2023 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he will present a “green industry” bill soon as Europe seeks to stop businesses being lured across the Atlantic by billions of dollars of subsidies under the US’s climate law, according to Bloomberg. The new legislation in France would make changes to taxation…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 02 martie 2023
Bucuresti 2°C | 8°C
Iasi -3°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 11°C
Timisoara 4°C | 11°C
Constanta 3°C | 7°C
Brasov 2°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 martie 2023
USD 4.6256
EUR 4.9267
CHF 4.9324
GBP 5.5619
CAD 3.3992
XAU 272.517
JPY 3.4064
CNY 0.6727
AED 1.2594
AUD 3.1268
MDL 0.2454
BGN 2.519

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec