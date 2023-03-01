France sees ‘no problem’ funding Macron’s new nuclear reactors French President Emmanuel Macron’s government sees “no problem” funding the six new nuclear reactors he has proposed building, a project that by one estimate could cost at least E51 billion, according to Bloomberg. “We trust the nuclear industry, there’s no difficulty ahead to fund nuclear reactors announced by the president,” government spokesman Olivier Veran said […] The post France sees ‘no problem’ funding Macron’s new nuclear reactors appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

