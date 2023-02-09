France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as ‘green’ in EU legislation, sources said, according to Reuters. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion euro hydrogen pipeline from the […] The post France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

