Dosar penal in rem după găsirea celor patru sticle în fața Catedralei Încoronării: Polițiștii analizează lichidul din interior Dosar… [citeste mai departe]

Sosirile înregistrate în structurile de primire turistică, în anul 2022, au însumat 11.299,1 mii persoane, în creștere cu 21,8% faţă de anul 2021, anunță INS. Fii la… [citeste mai departe]

În cursul nopții de miercuri spre joi, Aeronave ale Forţelor Aeriene Române au repatriat din Turcia au mai repatriat încă zece români. Astfel, numărul persoanelor… [citeste mai departe]

Noaptea aceasta a fost cea mai geroasă noapte a sezonului, în Bistrița. Temperaturile au coborât până la -13,2 grade Celsius. Municipiul Bistrița a fost cuprins de un val de ger. Azi-noapte, temperaturile au coborât mult sub zero, înregistrându-se cea… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul persoanelor care şi-au pierdut viaţa în cutremurele produse luni în Turcia şi Siria a depăşit 16.000,… [citeste mai departe]

În ianuarie 2015, Parisul trăia clipe dramatice. Redacția publicației satirice Charlie Hebdo era mitraliată, la propriu, de o grupare care a acționat în spiritul Coranului, publicația fiind acuzată de răspândirea unor desene „satirice“ denigratoare la adresa profetului Mohamed, gest considerat similar cu cea mai josnică abordare… [citeste mai departe]

În 3 februarie 2023, mai multe persoane din Aiton ne-au contactat pentru a ne ruga să facem publică problema lor, respectiv faptul că au fost abandonați și nu mai există mijloc de transport public pe ruta Aiton-Rediu-Vâlcele-Cluj,… [citeste mai departe]

Emisiunea ”Poliția Modei” nu se va mai difuza la Antena Stars, că are audiențe foarte mici. Prezentatorii Iulia Albu și Ovidiu Buta rămân fără loc de muncă, alături de echipa care realiza emisiunea. Zilele trecute a fost înregistrată o ediție ce ar trebui… [citeste mai departe]

Radu… [citeste mai departe]


France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen

Publicat:
France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen

A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as ‘green’ in EU legislation, sources said, according to Reuters. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion euro hydrogen pipeline from the […] The post France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

