France and Germany give new push to joint next-generation battle tank

Un moldovean de 26 de ani, reținut de forțele de ordine din Rusia. Care este motivul

Un moldovean în vârstă de 26 de ani a fost reținut în Federația Rusă. Forțele de ordine l-au prins în regiunea Volgograd, acesta fiind anunțat în căutare din anul 2015, transmite Realitatea.md . Individul era căutat prin canalele… [citeste mai departe]

Se deschide o nouă stație de metrou în București: va intra direct în circuit

O nouă stație de metrou se va deschide în București, anunță primarul Sectorului 4, Daniel Băluță. Acesta arată că stația de metrou ”Tudor Arghezi” se va deschide cel mai târziu la jumătatea lunii noiembrie, după ce va pacurge toți pașii necesari… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina a lovit în Crimeea Statul Major al Flotei Rusiei din Marea Neagră

Ucraina a lovit cu o rachetă, astăzi, Statul Major al Flotei ruse din Marea Neagră, situat în centrul oraşului Sevastopol, Crimeea, a indicat un responsabil local, citat de agențiile internaționale. [citeste mai departe]

Un clujean de ispravă a primit titlul de Tezaur Uman Viu, fiind un păstrător al unui obicei aflat pe cale de dispariție - FOTO

Clujeanul Simion Drînda a primit titlul onorific ”Tezaur Uman Viu”, în cadrul unei gale care a avut loc la Teatrul Municipal din Baia Mare,… [citeste mai departe]

Când va deveni funcțională stația de metrou „Tudor Arghezi”. Anunțul Primăriei Sectorului 4

Când va deveni operațională stația de metrou „Tudor Arghezi”? Răspunsul vine chiar de la nivelul Primăriei Sectorului 4. Stația de metrou „Tudor Arghezi” va fi dată în folosință până la data de 15 noiembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Prins cu peste 200 km/h, a rămas fără permis pentru 4 luni! A primit și o amendă pe măsură

Un tânăr din Sălaj, care a fost prins de radar circulând cu peste 200 km/h pe Autostrada A3, a rămas fără permis pentru următoarele 120 de zile, dar a primit și o amendă uriașă, de aproape 3.000 lei. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Un băiat a furat pensia bunicii ca să joace banii la păcănele

Un băiat, de 18 ani, din Neamț s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce a furat pensia bunicii ca să joace banii la păcănele, informează ȘtirileProTV. Tânărul a luat din casă 12.000 de lei și s-a gândit să își încerce norocul la păcănele. A sperat că va da lovitura și că își va… [citeste mai departe]

Termenul pentru înscrierea în programul Bursele ANIS se prelungește

Termenul-limită pentru înscrierea în cea de-a şasea ediţie a programului Bursele ANIS se prelungeşte până la data de 30 septembrie, a anunţat, vineri, într-un comunicat de presă, Asociaţia Patronală a Industriei de Software şi Servicii, organizatorul competiţiei.… [citeste mai departe]

Vești proaste pentru tinerii căsătoriți. Câți bani vrea să le ia ANAF-ul din darul de nuntă

Noile măsuri fiscale pun în pericol veniturile proaspeților căsătoriți. Guvernul a decis impozitarea darului de nuntă cu 70%.  Tinerii căsătoriți nu se vor mai bucura de darul primit în ziua nunții. În… [citeste mai departe]


France and Germany give new push to joint next-generation battle tank

France and Germany give new push to joint next-generation battle tank

Germany and France pledged on Thursday to move their joint next-generation battle tank forward by the end of the year, according to Politico. French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his German counterpart met at the Evreux-Fauville Air Base — where a joint Franco-German tactical airlift squadron has been located since 2021 — […] The post France and Germany give new push to joint next-generation battle tank appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

France and Germany clash in feud over Europe’s industrial crown

11:20, 18.09.2023 - France issued an ultimatum and Germany pushed back in an increasingly bitter standoff that lays bare the disruption unleashed by the combination of the region’s energy crisis and European Union’s green shift, according to Bloomberg. While the dispute revolves around the role of nuclear in the bloc’s…

Hungary taunts Sweden over stalled NATO bid

10:15, 15.09.2023 - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday accused Stockholm of making “unfair and unjust” remarks on the state of democracy in Hungary, which he said were in “contradiction” to Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, which Budapest hasn’t yet ratified, according to Politico. “You…

China slams EU over electric vehicle subsidy probe

10:50, 14.09.2023 - China accused the European Union of „naked protectionist behaviour” on Thursday after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched an investigation into state subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles, according to Politico. “China expresses its high concern and strong dissatisfaction over the probe…

VIDEO. Haos pe un aeroport, dupa o ploaie torențiala. Pista a fost complet inundata, iar pasagerii au ramas blocați in avioane

16:50, 17.08.2023 - Haos pe aeroportul din Frankfurt dupa ce pista a fost inundata și cursele au fost amanate, in urma unei ploi torențiale care a durat cateva zeci de minute. Germany – Frankfurt International Airport: The buildings have flooded with masses of water after heavy rainfall, caused by a thunderstorm. The cancellation…

EU condemns assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate

09:05, 11.08.2023 - Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief, denounced on Thursday the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, according to Politico. “This tragic act of violence is also an attack against the institutions and democracy in Ecuador,” Borrell said, demanding “the perpetrators…

Putin rules out rejoining Black Sea grain deal, despite famine fears

15:50, 27.07.2023 - Russia will not rejoin a U.N.-brokered pact designed to prevent famines across the developing world as a result of the Kremlin‘s war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, according to Politico.  Speaking at the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Putin again…

Top euro-area economies flash recession warning signals

11:45, 24.07.2023 - Germany and France kicked off the third quarter with contractions in their private-sector economies, with sustained weakness in manufacturing seeing increased spillover to services, according to Bloomberg. S&P Global’s Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index for Germany dropped to the lowest level this year,…

Germany will adopt China strategy to reduce reliance on Beijing

12:30, 12.07.2023 - Germany‘s government will Thursday unveil its first China strategy as part of an effort to ramp up pressure on companies to “de-risk” and reduce dependencies on Beijing, according to Politico. The strategy, which is planned to be adopted by Cabinet and presented to the public on Thursday, is eagerly…


