Four public road rehabilitation workers killed by drunk driver

Începe cel mai mare festival de film din România. Vezi aici surprizele pregătite la TIFF

Începe cel mai mare festival de film din România. Vezi aici surprizele pregătite la TIFF

Rețeta Festivalul Internațional de Film Transilvania conține și în 2022 o selecție remarcabilă de filme, seminarii, ateliere, programe dedicate industriei cinematografice, concerte și petreceri memorabile, cine-concerte… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop pentru vineri, 17 iunie 2022. Previziuni pentru acest sfarsit de saptamana

Horoscop pentru vineri, 17 iunie 2022. Previziuni pentru acest sfarsit de saptamana

Berbec Dupa cateva zile cu tensiuni si agitatie, mai ales in sfera profesionala, astazi te bucuri de ipostaze frumoase, privesti cu mai mult optimism experientele din prezent si beneficiezi de compania agreabila a unor oameni interesanti.… [citeste mai departe]

Boloș dă asigurări că premierul e un om credincios, dar nu poate băga mâna în foc pentru colegii din Guvern în ce privește poruncile divine

Boloș dă asigurări că premierul e un om credincios, dar nu poate băga mâna în foc pentru colegii din Guvern în ce privește poruncile divine

Ministrul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene, Marcel Boloş, care a fost hirotonit ca preot, afirmă că… [citeste mai departe]

Autostrada A13 Bacău-Braşov. Firma care realizează studiul de fezabilitate a cerut rezilierea contractului 

Autostrada A13 Bacău-Braşov. Firma care realizează studiul de fezabilitate a cerut rezilierea contractului 

Un consilier al ministrului Transporturilor anunţă că firma care realizează studiul de fezabilitate pentru autostrada A13 Bacău-Braşov a cerut rezilierea contractului.  Cătălin Urtoi,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident groaznic: Patru muncitori au murit

Accident groaznic: Patru muncitori au murit

Un grav accident de circulație a avut loc în noaptea de joi spre vineri pe o stradă din Iași. Patru muncitori care lucrau la reabilitarea drumului au murit. Potrivit ISU Iași, accidentul a fost anunțat la 112 în noaptea de joi spre vineri, în jurul orei 1.00. La fața locului s-au deplasat mai multe echipaje ale ISU… [citeste mai departe]

Iasi: Patru muncitori accidentati mortal de o soferita bauta care circula cu viteza (GALERIE FOTO)

Iasi: Patru muncitori accidentati mortal de o soferita bauta care circula cu viteza (GALERIE FOTO)

Un cumplit accident rutier a avut loc noaptea trecuta in Municipiul Iasi.Patru persoane au murit dupa ce o femeie de 38 de ani, care se afla la volanul unei masini ce circula dinspre cartierul Pacurari spre… [citeste mai departe]

Calendar-Ortodox: 17 iunie - pomenirea Sfintilor Mucenici: Manuil, Savel si Ismail

Calendar-Ortodox: 17 iunie - pomenirea Sfintilor Mucenici: Manuil, Savel si Ismail

In aceasta luna, in ziua a saptesprezecea, pomenirea Sfintilor Mucenici: Manuil, Savel si Ismail.Acesti trei frati erau din Persida, si fiind trimisi de Valtan, imparatul persilor, pentru pace, in zilele lui Iulian Paravatul pe care l vazusera… [citeste mai departe]

Mediul este prioritatea Numărul 1 a orașului, datorită Laboratorului Ecologic de la Școala Teodor Murășanu Turda!

Mediul este prioritatea Numărul 1 a orașului, datorită Laboratorului Ecologic de la Școala Teodor Murășanu Turda!

Laboratorul Ecologic este implementat către Asociația Părinților din Școala Gimnazială Teodor Murășanu Turda, cu sprijinul Școlii Gimnaziale ”Teodor Murășanu” Turda.… [citeste mai departe]

Atac armat într-o biserică din SUA - Cel puțin două persoane au fost ucise (Video)

Atac armat într-o biserică din SUA - Cel puțin două persoane au fost ucise (Video)

Două persoane au fost ucise, joi, într-un atac armat, la o întâlnire a unui mic grup la o biserică dintr-o suburbie fin Birmingham, Alabama, a anunţat Poliţia, potrivit CNN și news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

România va achiziţiona 32 de aeronave F-16

România va achiziţiona 32 de aeronave F-16

România va achiziţiona din Norvegia 32 de aeronave F-16 pentru care va plăti aproximativ 454 de milioane de euro, fără TVA, potrivit unui proiect de lege aprobat, ieri de guvern. Suma cuprinde şi un pachet de bunuri şi servicii complementar, de la Guvernul Statelor Unite. Avioanele vor fi livrate […] Articolul… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Four public road rehabilitation workers killed by drunk driver

Publicat:
Four public road rehabilitation workers killed by drunk driver

A 38-year-old woman behind the wheel of a car driving from the Pacurari neighborhood to the area in northeastern Iasi lost control of the steering wheel in a curve, hit a building and crashed into a van parked on the right, next to which were several workers, fatally hitting four of them.

Health Minister meets designers of regional hospitals in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi

17:21, 30.05.2022 - Health Minister Alexandru Rafila had a first working meeting on Monday with the representatives of the companies that won the design contracts for the regional hospitals in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, and they presented the activity schedule. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Conference to address cybercrime during digitalisation of economy and in war time

08:25, 12.05.2022 - Public government officials and IT&C specialists will meet today for a conference on cybercrime during the digitalisation of the economy and in time of war. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

Two businessmen under investigation in connection to public acquisitions of protective masks

23:40, 28.04.2022 - Two businessmen are under criminal investigation by anti-corruption prosecutors in a case in which they are accused, among other things, of buying influence and money laundering in relation to the way in which a framework-contract, worth over 50 million RON, for public acquisitions of protective…

Crown Custodian and Prince Radu - public visit to Brasov

08:45, 14.04.2022 - The Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, and Prince Radu will pay a public visit to Brasov on Thursday, informs the Royal House. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

EduMin Cimpeanu: 'Emergency ordinance to be drafted to redefine form of full-time education'

17:21, 08.04.2022 - Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Friday in a press conference held in Iasi that full-time university education would be redefined, by means of an emergency ordinance. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

President Iohannis decorates healthcare workers on World Health Day

17:50, 07.04.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday, April 7, World Health Day, decorated doctors and nurses, telling them that that the experience gained in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the prevention measures, will help counteract new epidemiological risk scenarios. Fii la curent cu cele…

Health minister: Four counties left where potassium iodide pills must be distributed

18:50, 24.03.2022 - Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced on Thursday, in Iasi, that there are four counties left in which the potassium iodide pills must be distributed, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Trade Union Bloc organizes convoy of humanitarian aids for Ukrainian railroad workers

18:10, 22.03.2022 - A convoy of humanitarian aids organized by the National Trade Union Bloc (NBS) together with the National Rail Freight Wagon Movement Federation, left Romania for Ukraine on Tuesday, according to a press release sent by the trade union organization, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai…


