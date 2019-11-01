Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The film "Marie, Queen of Romania" by Alexis Sweet Cahill received the public choice award on Sunday, at the end of the tenth edition of the Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, as part of a closing gala hosted by Cinema Pro in Bucharest, according to organisers. The award was handed to producer…

- Schools, cultural centres, hotels, restaurants and children's entertainment venues will host polling stations for Romanian nationals abroad voting in the November presidential election, according to a list published by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP). AEP has approved 835 polling stations…

- PSD President Viorica Dancila, the social-democrats candidate for November's presidential elections, declared, during a visit to the "Academician Nicolae Cajal" Elderly People Home that all respect must be granted to senior citizens, because they built what Romania has today. "For us, senior citizens…

- Minister of Public Finace Eugen Teodorovici on Monday announced that the government meeting on Friday will adopt a decision by which 1.4 billion lei will be allotted to the Territorial-Administrative unites (TAUs), specifying at the same time that the second budgetary rectification will take place…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday said that if she became Romania's President she wouldn't pardon former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea, who is currently serving a prison sentence. Asked in a show on Adevarul Live if she would pardon Liviu Dragnea in case she became President…

- People's Movement Party's (PMP) candidate in the presidential elections Theodor Paleologu said in Timisoara on Saturday that none of the competitors can be certain, at the moment, that he/she will be the winner of the November poll, and the posters, no matter how big, "can't hide the fact that the…

- The real budget revision will be probably carried out in November, considering the evolution of certain spending categories, the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) said in a statement; the union organization cautions that shifting the budgetary pressure to the last two months of the year means an unjustified…

- The Government passed on Monday the winter programme in the energy area, which addresses to all electricity producers, and electricity and heat producers in cogeneration."The Energy Ministry proposed the adoption of the winter programme in the energy area. It addressed to all electricity producers,…