Carlos Tevez a povestit că s-a simţit frustrat în perioada când evolua la Manchester United deoarece nu ajungea la antrenamente înaintea lui Cristiano Ronaldo

Atacantul Carlos Tevez a povestit că s-a simţit frustrat în perioada când… [citeste mai departe]

Directia Generala de Asistenta Sociala Constanta, contract cu Posta Romana. Ce servicii vor fi prestate (document)

Directia Generala de Asistenta Sociala Constanta a atribuit un contract in urma unei licitatii publice pentru furnizarea de servicii postale. Astfel, in data de 2 iulie 2019… [citeste mai departe]

#citesteDobrogea: «Lecturi vizuale» etnologice la aromani“ - lansare de carte la Muzeul de Arta Populara Constanta

La Muzeul de Arta Populara Constanta, a avut loc incepand cu ora 11, lansarea, in fata unui public numeros, a seriei "laquo;Lecturi vizualeraquo; etnologice la aromanildquo;.… [citeste mai departe]

Santiago H. Amigorena a câștigat Premiul Goncourt Alegerea României, cu romanul Le ghetto intérieur

Premiul Goncourt Alegerea României a fost câştigat de Santiago H. Amigorena pentru romanul "Le ghetto intérieur", anunţul fiind făcut de Michèle Ramis, ambasadoarea Franţei în România, în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Comunei Lumina angajeaza sofer. Cand are loc concursul

Primaria Comunei Lumina, judetul Constanta, organizeaza concurs de recrutare pentru urmatoarea functie contractuala de executie vacanta: Sofer, categoria D1 pentru microbuz transport elevi un post Conditii: Nivelul studiilor studii medii sau generale Vechime in specialitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Ce s-a întâmplat cu Otzi, bărbatul ce a stat conservat în gheață vreme de 5.300 de ani

Cel mai recent studiu, publicat în jurnalul Plos One, a examinat "subfosile" de vegetație care au rămas înghețate 5.300 de ani alături de Otzi. Mumia glaciară s-a păstrat înghetață peste ani, până când a fost descoperită… [citeste mai departe]

Tehnicianul Igor Tudor a fost demis de la conducerea tehnică a echipei Udinese

Antrenorul Igor Tudor a fost demis de la conducerea tehnică a echipei Udinese, a anunţat gruparea italiană pe site-ul oficial, potrivit news.ro.Tudor, în vârstă de 41 de ani, antrena Udinese din luna aprilie. Citește și: E oficial! Vor fi dați… [citeste mai departe]

SCENE INCREDIBILE cu un polițist local, în Sectorul 1, și un echipaj de la Rutieră: A sunat șefii ca să îl scape - VIDEO

Scene incredibile au avut loc, vineri, în Sectorul 1 din București! STIRIPESURSE.RO a intrat în posesia unei înregistrări în care un echipaj de la… [citeste mai departe]

Follow ME, la judecata pentru cartea funciara

Reprezentantii SC Follow Me SRL, firma detinuta si administrata de Sorin Ionut Barbu, sunt nemultumiti de mentiunile inscrise in cartea funciara.Din acest motiv, s au adresat Judecatoriei Constanta, unde au formulat o plangere impotriva incheierii de carte funciara. Dupa un proces judecat inca de la primul termen,… [citeste mai departe]

Weekend sportiv: HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta si CS Medgidia joaca in 16“-imile Cupei Romaniei

Echipa masculina de handbal HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta locul 11, cu 7 puncte, in Liga Nationala sustine sambata, 2 noiembrie, de la ora 14.30, meciul din 16 imile de finala ale Cupei Romaniei, intalnind in deplasare… [citeste mai departe]


FOTO/VIDEO Világítás Kolozsváron, gyertyák és virágok borították el a Házsongárdi temetőt

Publicat:

A jó ido is kedvezett, számos kolozsvári kinézett a Házsongárdi temetobe gyertyát gyújtani, virágot helyezni szeretteik sírjánál. Bár a halottakról hivatalosan november 2-án emlékezünk meg – halottak napján, november 1-én pedig Mindenszentek ünnepe van, számos virág és gyertya borította el a központi temeto sírjait péntek este, világításkor.

Egyeseknek újabb alkalom volt…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe monitorulcj.ro…  

Sursa articol: monitorulcj.ro


