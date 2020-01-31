ForMin Aurescu on Brexit: No cause for concern, nothing changes regarding rights of Romanian citizens

Stiri Recomandate

Tăriceanu îl atacă pe Rareş Bogdan: Sunt unii paraşutişti în PNL, cum e domnul cu batistuţă la buzunar

Călin Popescu Tăriceanu spune că Rareş Bogdan visează să preia mai multe funcţii de conducere, printre care şi cea de preşedinte al PNL. "La nivelul organizaţiilor, la nivelul oamenilor… [citeste mai departe]

Ce înseamnă sa ai succes, conform buzoienilor de 18 ani!

Succesul inseamna realizarea tuturor obiectivelor importante pentru un individ care le-a planificat la un moment dat in viata. Tinerii care au absolvit sau nu liceul si au implinit frumoasa varsta de 18 ani isi imagineaza succesul in mod diferit, comparandu-se cu ceilalti din jur sau… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Culturii anunță: Se reia înscrierea sitului Roșia Montană în patrimoniul UNESCO

Ministrul Culturii, Bogdan Gheorghiu, a anunțat vineri reluarea înscrierii sitului Roşia Montana în lista patrimoniului mondial UNESCO, dosarul urmând să fie discutat vara aceasta în China, în cadrul ședinței Comitetului… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritățile din Arad nu solicită terțului susținător Impresa Sangalli să își îndeplinească obligațiile

Obligațiile terțul susținător sunt asumate prin angajamentele de susținere iar ADISIGD Arad nu dorește să salveze populația de un impact dăunător al factorilor de mediu.… [citeste mai departe]

Record de bilete de avion achiziționate în ianuarie, cu 60% mai mult faţă de luna precedentă. Prețurile au pornit de la 20 de euro

Record de bilete de avion achiziționate în ianuarie, cu 60% mai mult faţă de luna precedentă. Prețurile au pornit de la 20 de euro… [citeste mai departe]

Bugetul Moldovei: Igor Dodon explică cum stau lucrurile în țară - Video

CHIȘINĂU, 31 ian - Sputnik. Președintele Republicii Moldova, Igor Dodon, subliniază că există bani în bugetul de stat. Acest lucru a fost anunțat de șeful statului într-o adresare video săptămânală „Președintele răspunde”, publicată pe pagina sa de Facebook.… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal: Transferul lui Ianis Hagi la Glasgow Rangers a fost oficializat

Clubul scoţian de fotbal Glasgow Rangers a anunţat, vineri, pe site-ul său oficial, că l-a achiziţionat pe mijlocaşul român Ianis Hagi de la campioana Belgiei, KRC Genk, sub formă de împrumut până la finalul sezonului, cu opţiunea unui transfer definitiv. ''E… [citeste mai departe]

China, Wuhan: Jurnal de STUDENTĂ în orașul CORONAVIRUSULUI

„Azi dimineață au adus legume. Eu am ajuns după amiază și deja nu am mai găsit nimic. Carnea, la fel, lipsește. Există teama că nu vom mai avea ce mânca. Cu apa la fel, e complicat. Apa de la robinet nu e potabilă în China, trebuie... [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr a fost amenințat cu un cuțit în plină stradă, pentru 1.000 de lei

Un tânăr a fost amenințat, vineri, în zona parcului central din Hârșova, cu un cuțit de un bărbat. Agresorul a furat 1.000 de lei, dar a fost prins în scurt timp, potrivit Mediafax.Tânărul a alertat autoritățile vineri dimineața, în jurul… [citeste mai departe]


ForMin Aurescu on Brexit: No cause for concern, nothing changes regarding rights of Romanian citizens

Publicat:
ForMin Aurescu on Brexit: No cause for concern, nothing changes regarding rights of Romanian citizens

Romanians in the don't need to have any concerns regarding Brexit, because their rights don't change, said on Friday, for private broadcaster Digi24, Minister of . "The current legal regime is the one that will be applied from tomorrow as well, until at least December 31, 2020. who wish to settle in the must make the necessary demarches until the end of this transition period, so until the end of this year, they can make these demarches even up to June 30, 2021. There are provisions in the that refers…

State aid scheme to support industrial consumers through CO2 emission certificates, approved

14:38, 20.12.2019 - The Government approved a draft emergency ordinance establishing a state aid scheme to support industrial consumers in 15 areas through CO2 emission certificates, Minister of Economy, Energy, and the Business Environment Virgil Popescu said on Friday.  "The Emergency Ordinance on the amendment of…

Government: December 27, January 3, free days for state employees, to be recovered later

11:46, 20.12.2019 - The government has approved that December 27 and January 3 be free days for employees in the budget system, announced on Friday, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca.  The two free days will be recovered later. "The government has decided in today's meeting to grant…

In 30 years, Romania switched from isolated to member of most important international bodies, says ForMin Aurescu

20:55, 16.12.2019 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, in a message he sent on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Revolution, underscored that Romania switched from being an isolated country to a state member of the most important international bodies. "We are celebrating 30 years since the tragic…

Iohannis: Saying that in 1989 there wasn't an anti-communist revolution, shameful act of denying human sacrifice

20:27, 16.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis said, in his speech delivered at the Romanian National Opera of Timisoara, that denying the existence of an anti-communist revolution in Romania of 1989 represents "a shameful act of denying the huge human sacrifice." "The correct assumption of the facts of the December 1989…

Strengthening cooperation in security, proposed by ForMin Aurescu to Greek counterpart

14:16, 13.12.2019 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting on Friday with the head of the Greek diplomacy, Nikos Dendias, on the sidelines of the Council of Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), which takes place in Athens. "The two ministers discussed the Black Sea security…

Aurescu says that, in case polling stations in UK get too crowded, citizens will be redirected

13:14, 24.11.2019 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said that, in case a large number of Romanian citizens would want to vote in the polling stations in the UK, they will be redirected to the polling stations nearby.  The head of the Romanian diplomacy had a meeting with PM Ludovic Orban, at the headquarters…

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to conduct "immediate analysis" into first round of election abroad

12:22, 11.11.2019 - The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) will conduct an "immediate analysis" into the first round of election abroad, before organising the second round, at the end of the month.  "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to pay special attention to the organisation of the second round of elections,…

MAI: 17 notifications about possible electoral incidents since opening of polling stations

13:28, 10.11.2019 - Spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior (MAI) Monica Dajbok informed on Sunday that the authorities received 17 notifications about possible electoral incidents recorded at national level since the opening of the polling stations this morning.  "There were no such serious incidents likely to affect…


