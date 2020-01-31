ForMin Aurescu on Brexit: No cause for concern, nothing changes regarding rights of Romanian citizens

ForMin Aurescu on Brexit: No cause for concern, nothing changes regarding rights of Romanian citizensPublicat:
Romanians in the United Kingdom don't need to have any concerns regarding Brexit, because their rights don't change, said on Friday, for private broadcaster Digi24, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu. "The current legal regime is the one that will be applied from tomorrow as well, until at least December 31, 2020. The Romanians who wish to settle in the United Kingdom must make the necessary demarches until the end of this transition period, so until the end of this year, they can make these demarches even up to June 30, 2021. There are provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement that refers…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
State aid scheme to support industrial consumers through CO2 emission certificates, approved
14:38, 20.12.2019 - The Government approved a draft emergency ordinance establishing a state aid scheme to support industrial consumers in 15 areas through CO2 emission certificates, Minister of Economy, Energy, and the Business Environment Virgil Popescu said on Friday. "The Emergency Ordinance on the amendment of…
Government: December 27, January 3, free days for state employees, to be recovered later
11:46, 20.12.2019 - The government has approved that December 27 and January 3 be free days for employees in the budget system, announced on Friday, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca. The two free days will be recovered later. "The government has decided in today's meeting to grant…
In 30 years, Romania switched from isolated to member of most important international bodies, says ForMin Aurescu
20:55, 16.12.2019 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, in a message he sent on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Revolution, underscored that Romania switched from being an isolated country to a state member of the most important international bodies. "We are celebrating 30 years since the tragic…
Iohannis: Saying that in 1989 there wasn't an anti-communist revolution, shameful act of denying human sacrifice
20:27, 16.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis said, in his speech delivered at the Romanian National Opera of Timisoara, that denying the existence of an anti-communist revolution in Romania of 1989 represents "a shameful act of denying the huge human sacrifice." "The correct assumption of the facts of the December 1989…
Strengthening cooperation in security, proposed by ForMin Aurescu to Greek counterpart
14:16, 13.12.2019 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting on Friday with the head of the Greek diplomacy, Nikos Dendias, on the sidelines of the Council of Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), which takes place in Athens. "The two ministers discussed the Black Sea security…
Aurescu says that, in case polling stations in UK get too crowded, citizens will be redirected
13:14, 24.11.2019 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said that, in case a large number of Romanian citizens would want to vote in the polling stations in the UK, they will be redirected to the polling stations nearby. The head of the Romanian diplomacy had a meeting with PM Ludovic Orban, at the headquarters…
Ministry of Foreign Affairs to conduct "immediate analysis" into first round of election abroad
12:22, 11.11.2019 - The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) will conduct an "immediate analysis" into the first round of election abroad, before organising the second round, at the end of the month. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to pay special attention to the organisation of the second round of elections,…
MAI: 17 notifications about possible electoral incidents since opening of polling stations
13:28, 10.11.2019 - Spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior (MAI) Monica Dajbok informed on Sunday that the authorities received 17 notifications about possible electoral incidents recorded at national level since the opening of the polling stations this morning. "There were no such serious incidents likely to affect…