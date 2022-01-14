Former PSD mayor Marian Vanghelie, in custody for influence peddling and abuse of office (sources)

Stiri Recomandate

71 de școli din județul Brașov pot primi câte 200.000 euro pentru reducerea abandonului școlar

Liceul Vocațional de Arte Plastice “Hans Mattis-Teutsch “Brașov, Liceul Teologic Ortodox Sf. Constantin Brâncoveanu Făgăraș, dar și Școala Gimnazială Nr. 15 din Brașov, sunt pe lista celor 71 de școli din… [citeste mai departe]

A venit factura la Castelul Peleș: 17.300 de euro, gazele în decembrie

Șocul uriaș al facturilor a ajuns și la case mai mari. Muzeul Național Peleș a primit o factură de 86.463 de lei pentru gazele consumate în luna decembrie, cu o majorare de tarif de aproape 80% față de prețul perceput până acum de furnizor.  [citeste mai departe]

EȘEC USTURĂTOR PENTRU CHINDIA TÂRGOVIȘTE

Chindia a pierdut al doilea amical din această iarnă, 0-3, cu Paksi, formație din Ungaria care în urmă cu 3 zile a fost învinsă ușor de Craiova lui Reghecampf, 5-2 Târgoviștenii și-au continuat normal programul de pregătire din Turcia, cu un al doilea amical. După ce au învins pe Corum […] Articolul EȘEC USTURĂTOR… [citeste mai departe]

Prețurile la apă și canalizare au crescut în Alba. Avem printre cele mai mari tarife din țară la canalizare. TOPUL prețurilor

Prețurile la apă și canalizare au crescut în Alba. Avem printre cele mai mari tarife din țară la canalizare. TOPUL prețurilor Prețurile… [citeste mai departe]

SCDA Turda: Concurs pentru ocuparea a 16 posturi temporar vacante

Staţiunea de Cercetare – Dezvoltare Agricolă Turda organizează concurs la sediul instituției  în data de 02 februarie 2022, ora 9.00, pentru ocuparea a 16 posturi temporar vacante,  pe o... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul preşedinte al organizaţiei municipale a PLUS Buzău a trecut la PNL

Fostul preşedinte al organizaţiei municipale a PLUS Buzău şi fost candidat pe locul doi la Camera Deputaţilor din partea USR-PLUS, Denisa Alina Çoban, s-a alăturat, joi, organizaţiei municipale a PNL, anunță news.ro. Potrivit unui comunicat de presă… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO – BRANIȘTEA: Două TIR-uri s-au ciocnit din cauza gheții de pe carosabil

Traficul este blocat total în Braniștea, după coliziunea dintre două TIR-uri. Conform martorilor, evenimentul rutier a avut loc din cauza gheții de pe carosabil. CE spun polițiștii: Un apel la 112 anunța un accident rutier petrecut în Braniștea,… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu de vegetaţie în oraşul Sângera. Flăcările au afectat o suprafaţă de patru hectare

Un incendiu de vegetaţie a izbucnit aseară, în jurul orei 18, în oraşul Sângera din municipiul Chişinău. Flăcările puternice, care se extindeau rapid pe o păşune au fost filmate de martori şi postate pe reţelele… [citeste mai departe]

Din 26 ianuarie, la centrul de vaccinare de la Casa Tineretului din Câmpina vor putea fi vaccinați și copiii cu vârste între 5 și 11 ani

Începând cu 26 ianuarie 2022 și copiii cu vârste cuprinse între 5 și 11 ani vor putea fi vaccinați împotriva virusului… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai geroasă zi din acest sezon

■ în zorii zilei de ieri, 13 ianuarie, în Piatra Neamţ termometrele au înregistrat -12 grade ■ ger a fost în tot judeţul, iar senzaţia de frig a fost amplificată de vînt ■ meteorologii anunţă temperaturi în creştere şi au emis o avertizare cod galben de vînt ■ Ziua de ieri, 13 ianuarie 2022, a […] Articolul Cea mai geroasă zi din… [citeste mai departe]


Former PSD mayor Marian Vanghelie, in custody for influence peddling and abuse of office (sources)

Publicat:
Former PSD mayor Marian Vanghelie, in custody for influence peddling and abuse of office (sources)

The former mayor of Bucharest's Sector 5, , was taken into custody by prosecutors with the -corruption Directorate (DNA), on Thursday night, in a case where he is accused of forming a criminal group, of influence peddling and abuse of office, with damages of over 256 million RON, judiciary sources specified for AGERPRES. DNA informed on Thursday in a press release sent to AGERPRES that it is investigating 22 suspects, including civil servants, directors of institutions subordinated to the mayoralty and of Sector 5 for crimes of corruption and assimilated…

