Former PSD mayor Marian Vanghelie, in custody for influence peddling and abuse of office (sources)

- Former Capital District 5 Mayor Marian Vanghelie has been placed under criminal investigation by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors in a case in which he is charged with establishment of crime ring, influence peddling and incitement to abuse of office, DNA informed on Thursday,…

- Prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) are conducting searches on Thursday in a case in which Marian Vanghelie, a former mayor of Bucharest District 5, is also targeted, judicial sources have told AGERPRES. According to the quoted sources, the raids also include the former…

- The 25th edition of the CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival will open on Tuesday, 14 December, in physical format, at Cinema Eforie of Bucharest, and online, on cinepub.ro., a release by the UNATC (National University of Theatrical and Cinematographic Art) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES,…

- The pandemic context fuels corruption and there is a major risk that the money will not serve the right causes and be invested in the endowment of hospitals, in protective equipment, specialized equipment, products and medicines, but end up in the wrong hands instead, the DNA (National Anti-corruption…

- National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Crin Bologa said on Thursday, in respect to pandemic acquisitions, that corruption thrives in times of crisis, adding that more than 160 cases had been registered in 2020 and 2021 related to the epidemiological situation, agerpres reports.…

- Two suspects were held into custody by DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) prosecutors in Timisoara after allegedly trying to bribe a border policeman to allow them to illegally cross the border, the proposed bribe being 100 euros for each migrant. "On November 14, 2021, the two defendants…

- The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected, on Thursday, as unfounded, a request in which the former chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea requested the transfer to a provincial court of the case in which he is tried for trafficking in influence in connection with his presence at the…

- A three-judge panel of the Bucharest Court of Appeal decided on Wednesday to drop particularly serious consequences from the of abuse of office crime of which some of defendants in the Colectiv nightclub fire case, including former Bucharest District 4 Mayor Cristian Popescu-Piedone, are being charged…