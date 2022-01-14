Former PSD mayor Marian Vanghelie, in custody for influence peddling and abuse of office (sources)Publicat:
The former mayor of Bucharest's Sector 5, Marian Vanghelie, was taken into custody by prosecutors with the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), on Thursday night, in a case where he is accused of forming a criminal group, of influence peddling and abuse of office, with damages of over 256 million RON, judiciary sources specified for AGERPRES. DNA informed on Thursday in a press release sent to AGERPRES that it is investigating 22 suspects, including civil servants, directors of institutions subordinated to the mayoralty and Local Council of Sector 5 for crimes of corruption and assimilated…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
DNA: Marian Vanghelie, under criminal investigation for influence peddling, incitement to abuse of office
19:55, 13.01.2022 - Former Capital District 5 Mayor Marian Vanghelie has been placed under criminal investigation by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors in a case in which he is charged with establishment of crime ring, influence peddling and incitement to abuse of office, DNA informed on Thursday,…
Anti-graft prosecutors conducting raids in case involving former mayor Vanghelie (sources)
14:31, 13.01.2022 - Prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) are conducting searches on Thursday in a case in which Marian Vanghelie, a former mayor of Bucharest District 5, is also targeted, judicial sources have told AGERPRES. According to the quoted sources, the raids also include the former…
CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival, physical&online format, from 14 to 18 December
15:30, 09.12.2021 - The 25th edition of the CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival will open on Tuesday, 14 December, in physical format, at Cinema Eforie of Bucharest, and online, on cinepub.ro., a release by the UNATC (National University of Theatrical and Cinematographic Art) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES,…
DNA: Pandemic context fuels corruption; there is major risk of money reaching the wrong hands
11:40, 09.12.2021 - The pandemic context fuels corruption and there is a major risk that the money will not serve the right causes and be invested in the endowment of hospitals, in protective equipment, specialized equipment, products and medicines, but end up in the wrong hands instead, the DNA (National Anti-corruption…
Bologa: In times of crisis, corruption thrives; in 2020-2021 - over 160 cases related to the epidemiological situation
11:25, 09.12.2021 - National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Crin Bologa said on Thursday, in respect to pandemic acquisitions, that corruption thrives in times of crisis, adding that more than 160 cases had been registered in 2020 and 2021 related to the epidemiological situation, agerpres reports.…
Suspects held into custody after attempting to bribe police officer to allow migrants cross border
16:41, 15.11.2021 - Two suspects were held into custody by DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) prosecutors in Timisoara after allegedly trying to bribe a border policeman to allow them to illegally cross the border, the proposed bribe being 100 euros for each migrant. "On November 14, 2021, the two defendants…
Bucharest Court of Appeal refuses to move to province Dragnea's case on his visit to US
17:00, 04.11.2021 - The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected, on Thursday, as unfounded, a request in which the former chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea requested the transfer to a provincial court of the case in which he is tried for trafficking in influence in connection with his presence at the…
Court drops particularly serious consequences from abuse of office in former mayor case
15:11, 03.11.2021 - A three-judge panel of the Bucharest Court of Appeal decided on Wednesday to drop particularly serious consequences from the of abuse of office crime of which some of defendants in the Colectiv nightclub fire case, including former Bucharest District 4 Mayor Cristian Popescu-Piedone, are being charged…