Food prices surged to new record high in March, U.N. agency saysPublicat:
World food prices jumped to a new record high in March as the war in Ukraine caused turmoil in markets for staples grains and edible oils, the U.N. food agency said on Friday, according to Reuters. The Food and Agriculture Organization‘s (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 159.3 […] The post Food prices surged to new record high in March, U.N. agency says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Missiles strike Lviv as Biden pressures Xi to abandon Moscow
12:16, 18.03.2022 - Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine’s battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to talk with…
Putin says Russia to welcome volunteers from Middle East to fight Ukraine
12:05, 11.03.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light on Friday to bring in thousands of fighters from the Middle East to fight against Ukraine, according to Reuters. At a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were…
Food crisis grows as spiralling prices spark export bans
15:25, 09.03.2022 - A global food crisis sparked by Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine escalated on Wednesday as Indonesia tightened curbs on palm oil exports, adding to a growing list of key producing countries seeking to keep vital food supplies within their borders, according to Reuters. The conflict in Ukraine is threatening…
Russia sanctions ripple across world markets
13:46, 28.02.2022 - World stocks slid, oil prices jumped and the rouble tanked to fresh record lows on Monday, as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukraine that included blocking banks from the SWIFT global payments system, according to Reuters. Russia’s central bank raised its key interest…
Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister
13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…
European bank shares rise as bankers wrestle with sanctions
11:45, 25.02.2022 - European bank shares rebounded early Friday from steep falls a day earlier, even as bankers wrestle with the impact of a slew of sanctions following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Shares of leading banks rose with the European banking sector trading up 1.3%. That is only a partial…
Ukraine crisis takes centre stage at Munich Security Conference
09:05, 18.02.2022 - World leaders converge this weekend on Germany for the annual Munich Security Conference which will be dominated by the Ukraine crisis as major Western powers warn the Kremlin looks close to launching an invasion of the former Soviet state, according to Reuters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy,…
Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says
11:50, 28.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…