Food prices surged to new record high in March, U.N. agency says

35 de morţi şi 100 de răniţi în gara din Kramatorsk, în Donbas, într-un atac rusesc cu două rachete asupra civililor (Foto +18)

Cel puţin 35 de persoane au fost ucise, iar alte 100 au fost rănite vineri la Kramatorsk, în estul Ucrainei, în gara oraşului, vizată… [citeste mai departe]

Elena Udrea, reținută încă 72 ore de procurorii bulgari. Va fi prezentată luni instanței

Mandatul de reținere emis de procurorii bulgari pe numele Elenei Udrea a fost prelungit cu încă 72 de ore, susțin surse judiciare citate de Antena 3. Potrivit acelorași surse, Udrea va fi prezentată luni în fața… [citeste mai departe]

„Vrabia mălai visează”. Kadîrov a anunțat de 26 de ori într-o lună că „până seara” Mariupolul va fi cucerit de soldații ceceni

Începând cu 4 martie, liderul cecen a anunțat de 26 de ori pe canalul său de Telegram că orașul ucrainean Mariupol,… [citeste mai departe]

FAO: Războiul din Ucraina a împins preţurile mondiale la alimente la un nou maxim istoric

Indicele global al preţurilor la produsele alimentare a urcat la un nou maxim istoric în luna martie, pe măsură ce războiul din Ucraina a provocat turbulenţe pe pieţele pentru produse alimentare de bază precum cereale… [citeste mai departe]

Se întrerupe furnizarea apei potabile pe o stradă din Alba Iulia. Precizări din partea Apa CTTA

In vederea efectuării unor lucrări de înlocuire rețea și branșamente de apă pe strada Lalelelor din municipiul Alba Iulia, amplasate pe rețeaua de distribuție din zona Căminului pentru persoane vârstnice,… [citeste mai departe]

Chiriaşii mari de birouri merg către clădiri noi sau aflate în construcţie (analiză)

În Bucureşti, zona de vest a atras cei mai mulţi chiriaşi de birouri, cu tranzacţii de închiriere care au cumulat o suprafaţă totală de 17.388 mp, aici livrările fiind şi ele la un nivel record în 2022, potrivit unei analize… [citeste mai departe]

Trezoreria SUA: Sprijinirea rublei epuizează resursele Rusiei pentru a duce un război pe scară largă

Mirela Ionela Achim (b1tv.ro) Wally Adeyemo, secretarul adjunct al Trezoreriei SUA, susține că sprijinirea rublei epuizează resursele Rusiei pentru a duce un război pe scară largă. Oficialul a… [citeste mai departe]

Partidul Naţional Liberal îşi alege duminică noul preşedinte. Cine este unicul candidat

Congresul extraordinar al Partidului Naţional Liberal se va întruni, duminică, la Palatul Parlamentului, în vederea alegerii noului preşedinte. Pană în acest moment singurul candidat la această funcţie este premierul… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus: 1.709 cazuri noi de COVID-19 înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore

Ministerul Sănătăţii anunţă vineri 1.709 cazuri noi de COVID-19 înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, cu 275 mai puţine decât în urmă cu o zi. Au fost raportate 9 decese. „În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 1.709 cazuri noi… [citeste mai departe]

Declarațiile lui Nelu Vlad la peste 45 de ani de la înființarea trupei „Azur”: „Publicul apreciază când te retragi la timp”. Câți ani va mai cânta

În vârstă de 70 de ani, Nelu Vlad e fondatorul și solistul celebrei trupe de… [citeste mai departe]


Food prices surged to new record high in March, U.N. agency says

World food prices jumped to a new record high in March as the war in Ukraine caused turmoil in markets for staples grains and edible oils, the U.N. food agency said on Friday, according to Reuters. and ‘s (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 159.3 […] The post Food prices surged to new record high in March, U.N. agency says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

