First case of Monkeypox in Romania Romania's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the first case of Monkeypox in the country was diagnosed in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest, Universal.net reports. According to the cited source, the disease began 4 days prior, and the patient went to the hospital on Sunday night. "The man's condition is good. The patient is […]

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the first case of monkeypox in Romania was diagnosed in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

