First case of Monkeypox in Romania

Studiu: românii sunt prea săraci ca să pună bani de-o parte

Studiu: românii sunt prea săraci ca să pună bani de-o parte

Doar o foarte mică parte dintre români își permit să mai pună și bani de-o parte. Potrivit unui studiu bancar, majoritatea românilor își cheltuie banii de la o lună la alta. Un procent de 66,5% dintre românii chestionaţi în cadrul unui sondaj realizat de CEC Bank în parteneriat… [citeste mai departe]

CNAIR: Un transport agabaritic pleaca din Constanta. Care este ruta acestuia

CNAIR: Un transport agabaritic pleaca din Constanta. Care este ruta acestuia

Compania Nationala de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere CNAIR anunta marti, 14 iunie, ca in perioada 14 iunie 2022 ndash; 22 iunie 2022 se va desfasura un transport agabaritic cu depasiri.Astfel, traseul vehiculului care transporta un agregat… [citeste mai departe]

Un șofer beat a intrat cu mașina într-o stivă de lemne, la Daia Română

Un șofer beat a intrat cu mașina într-o stivă de lemne, la Daia Română

La data de 12 iunie 2022, în jurul orei 21,30, polițiștii din Sebeș au intervenit pe raza comunei Daia Română unde a fost semnalat faptul că a avut loc un accident rutier, soldat cu pagube materiale. Din primele cercetări efectuate de polițiști, a… [citeste mai departe]

easySales țintește o finanțare de 600.000 Euro prin SeedBlink, pentru extinderea în Marea Britanie și Statele Unite

easySales țintește o finanțare de 600.000 Euro prin SeedBlink, pentru extinderea în Marea Britanie și Statele Unite

– 75.000 euro din suma vizată sunt atrași de la investitorul principal Vertical7 Grup – Finanțarea are loc prin împrumut convertibil automat în acțiuni – În runda… [citeste mai departe]

Cu cine va juca CFR Cluj în turul 1 preliminar al UEFA Champions League! Adversar facil pentru campioana României

Cu cine va juca CFR Cluj în turul 1 preliminar al UEFA Champions League! Adversar facil pentru campioana României

CFR Cluj a aflat adversara din turul 1 preliminar al UEFA Champions League. Campioana României va juca împotriva celor de la Pyunik Erevan (Armenia). Adversara ardelenilor… [citeste mai departe]

Locuri de muncă 14.06.2022

Locuri de muncă 14.06.2022

*** Prestez lucrări de construcţii de la A la Z: renovări, case pe structură de lemn, cabane. Telefon 0721 402461. *** Vino în echipa noastră! În curând deschidem un magazin LA DOI PAȘI în JIBOU. Căutăm: Șef de Magazin, Operator date, Casier/Lucrător Comercial. Așteptăm CV-ul tău la adresa [email protected] Informații la tel. 0790-002-900. *** Restaurant… [citeste mai departe]

Falsificarea permiselor de conducere, în topul fraudei depistate de polițiștii de frontieră

Falsificarea permiselor de conducere, în topul fraudei depistate de polițiștii de frontieră

Aproximativ 400 de acte falsificate au fost depsitate de polițiștii de frontieră în prima jumătate a anului, în descreștere cu 64 la sută față de aceeași perioadă a anului trecut.  Totuși, oamenii legii menționează… [citeste mai departe]

UE trebuie să reducă numărul de vaci pentru ca emisiile de metan să scadă la nivelul convenit la conferința pentru climă COP26 (studiu)

UE trebuie să reducă numărul de vaci pentru ca emisiile de metan să scadă la nivelul convenit la conferința pentru climă COP26 (studiu)

Uniunea Europeană va avea dificultăţi în a-şi atinge obiectivele de reducere a emisiilor de metan, dacă nu reduce şeptelul… [citeste mai departe]

Experţii de mediu critică o iniţiativă legislativă a unui deputat PAS ce vizează Nistrul şi Prutul

Experţii de mediu critică o iniţiativă legislativă a unui deputat PAS ce vizează Nistrul şi Prutul

Grupul de lucru 3 „Mediul, Schimbările Climatice şi Securitatea Energetică” al Platformei Naţionale din Moldova a Forumului Societăţii Civile din Parteneriatul Estic a Uniunii Europene solicită… [citeste mai departe]

Evaluarea Națională la română, după pandemie. „A trebuit să apelăm la meditații ca să acopere în 9 luni ce n-au făcut în doi ani”

Evaluarea Națională la română, după pandemie. „A trebuit să apelăm la meditații ca să acopere în 9 luni ce n-au făcut în doi ani"

„A fost ușor”, e concluzia la care au ajuns cei mai mulți elevi de la Școala gimnazială Iancului din București,… [citeste mai departe]


First case of Monkeypox in Romania

Publicat:
First case of Monkeypox in Romania

Romania‘s Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the first case of Monkeypox in the country was diagnosed in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest, Universal.net reports. According to the cited source, the disease began 4 days prior, and the patient went to the hospital on Sunday night. “The man’s condition is good. The patient is […] The post First case of Monkeypox in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

