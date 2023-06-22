Fire breaks out at Romania’s biggest oil refineryPublicat:
A fire at Romania‘s Black Sea crude oil refinery Petromidia, the largest in the country, was being brought under control after a blaze broke out on Wednesday, a government emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. An Environment Ministry unit reported the fire occurred after an explosion at the refinery, located in Constanta county, halfway […] The post Fire breaks out at Romania’s biggest oil refinery appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
