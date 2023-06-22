Fire breaks out at Romania’s biggest oil refinery

Stiri Recomandate

Retailerii au trimis Guvernului în această dimineață lista cu alimentele la care pot reduce prețul, după ce au primit un ultimatum din partea premierului. Potrivit unor surse Realitatea.Net, plafonarea ar urma să se aplice inițial pe o perioadă de trei luni, în baza unui acord. Citește și: RMN… [citeste mai departe]

În această seară, cu începere de la ora 21:45, Cluj Arena va găzdui primul meci din cadrul Campionatului European de Fotbal U21, respectiv meciul dintre naționalele U21 ale Franței și Italiei. [citeste mai departe]

Tehnologia ne deturneaza abilitatile cognitive - Suntem siguri că majoritatea dintre noi încă nu am auzit vorbindu-se despre libertatea cognitivă / cognitive… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele francez Emmanuel Macron ar fi un oaspete nepotrivit la summitul BRICS ce va avea loc în august la Johannesburg, a susţinut joi ministrul adjunct de externe rus Serghei Riabkov, care… [citeste mai departe]

Institutul Cultural Român din Beijing, în colaborare cu Consulatul României din Shanghai și Arhivele Naționale, invită pe cei interesați să afle mai multe despre bluza tradițională românească și importanța acesteia… [citeste mai departe]

Cu binecuvântarea arhiepiscopului Calinic Argeșeanul,… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul României, prin Secretariatul de Stat pentru Culte, va aloca anual, începând cu 1 ianuarie 2024, un sprijin financiar în valoare de 2 milioane de euro… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a anunțat joi, 22 iunie, că a primit de la marile lanțuri de magazine o primă listă cu produsele alimentare care urmează să fie ieftinite. Printre acestea… [citeste mai departe]

Teo Peter Jr, duce mai departe numele tatălui său, legendarul muzician clujean, din punct de vedere al activității muzicale. În plus, rockerul propune ceva un pic mai înțepător și aprig decât… [citeste mai departe]

Wendy Rush, soția pilotului submersibilului dispărut, este descendenta unui cuplu care a murit în urma scufundării Titanicului. Cei doi se numărau printre cei mai bogați pasageri de la… [citeste mai departe]


Fire breaks out at Romania’s biggest oil refinery

Publicat:
Fire breaks out at Romania’s biggest oil refinery

A fire at Romania‘s crude oil refinery Petromidia, the largest in the country, was being brought under control after a blaze broke out on Wednesday, a government emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. unit reported the fire occurred after an explosion at the refinery, located in Constanta county, halfway […] The post Fire breaks out at Romania’s biggest oil refinery appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romanian teachers end pay strike after government negotiations

15:20, 12.06.2023 - Romanian teachers will end a three-week general strike after their pay demands were partially met, unions said on Monday, but the government faces further unrest from healthcare staff and other public sector workers, according to Reuters. Education unions have asked for a 25% wage increase across the…

Eurozone slips into recession after German revision

13:25, 08.06.2023 - The eurozone economy was in technical recession in the first three months of 2023, data from European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday, after downward revisions of growth in both the first quarter and the final quarter of 2022, according to Reuters. Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP)…

Germany’s GDP shrinks by 0.3% in Q1 to put Europe’s biggest economy into recession

10:55, 25.05.2023 - The German economy contracted in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the previous three months, thereby entering a recession, data from the statistics office showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Gross domestic product fell by 0.3% for the quarter when adjusted for price and calendar effects,…

World’s biggest aircraft carrier sails into Oslo for NATO exercises

12:30, 24.05.2023 - The world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, sailed into Oslo on Wednesday, a first for such a U.S. ship, in a show of NATO force at a time of heightened tension between NATO and Russia over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The ship and its crew will be conducting training…

Romania to monitor Ukraine grain in transit, seeks to limit imports

10:35, 20.04.2023 - Romania will seal and monitor Ukrainian grain cargoes transiting the country and conduct quality checks on food products at border checkpoints, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, stopping short of a ban on imports, according to Reuters.  European Union member states Poland, Hungary and Slovakia…

Germany waters down plan to legalise cannabis after talks with Brussels

13:51, 12.04.2023 - The German government on Wednesday watered down plans to legalise cannabis, presenting legislation that would allow private cultivation and distribution through non-profit groups but not widespread sales of the drug in shops,  according to Reuters.  The legislation also foresees a pilot project for…

Centru de mentenanta pentru armele din Ucraina, la Satu Mare 

08:50, 03.04.2023 - Producatorul german de armament Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) construieste un centru militar de intretinere si logistica la Satu Mare, in Romania, care ar trebui sa inceapa sa functioneze in aceasta luna pentru a asigura mentenanta armelor folosite pentru razboiul din Ucraina, a anuntat duminica compania, transmite…

Romanian senate decriminalises some graft offences, decision not final

11:00, 30.03.2023 - Romania‘s Senate approved a bill on Wednesday decriminalising some abuse of power cases in a move reminiscent of attempts to weaken the fight against corruption which triggered major street protests six years ago, according to Reuters. The bill, introduced by lawmakers from the three-party coalition…


