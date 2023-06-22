Fire breaks out at Romania’s biggest oil refinery

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian teachers will end a three-week general strike after their pay demands were partially met, unions said on Monday, but the government faces further unrest from healthcare staff and other public sector workers, according to Reuters. Education unions have asked for a 25% wage increase across the…

- The eurozone economy was in technical recession in the first three months of 2023, data from European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday, after downward revisions of growth in both the first quarter and the final quarter of 2022, according to Reuters. Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP)…

- The German economy contracted in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the previous three months, thereby entering a recession, data from the statistics office showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Gross domestic product fell by 0.3% for the quarter when adjusted for price and calendar effects,…

- The world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, sailed into Oslo on Wednesday, a first for such a U.S. ship, in a show of NATO force at a time of heightened tension between NATO and Russia over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The ship and its crew will be conducting training…

- Romania will seal and monitor Ukrainian grain cargoes transiting the country and conduct quality checks on food products at border checkpoints, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, stopping short of a ban on imports, according to Reuters. European Union member states Poland, Hungary and Slovakia…

- The German government on Wednesday watered down plans to legalise cannabis, presenting legislation that would allow private cultivation and distribution through non-profit groups but not widespread sales of the drug in shops, according to Reuters. The legislation also foresees a pilot project for…

- Producatorul german de armament Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) construieste un centru militar de intretinere si logistica la Satu Mare, in Romania, care ar trebui sa inceapa sa functioneze in aceasta luna pentru a asigura mentenanta armelor folosite pentru razboiul din Ucraina, a anuntat duminica compania, transmite…

- Romania‘s Senate approved a bill on Wednesday decriminalising some abuse of power cases in a move reminiscent of attempts to weaken the fight against corruption which triggered major street protests six years ago, according to Reuters. The bill, introduced by lawmakers from the three-party coalition…