Finnish parliament sets date to vote on NATO ratification

Fii activ , fii pro sport! SPS Codlea

Astăzi 17.02.2023, la Școala Profesională Specială Codlea, s-a desfășurat activitatea sportivă, Traseul Buclucaș, sub îndrumarea prof. Săulescu Nicoleta, cu sprijinul dir. prof. Moraru Camelia, activitate organizată în cadrul proiectului sportiv FII ACTIV…FII PRO SPORT! în parteneriat cu Centrul Școlar pentru Educație Incluzivă… [citeste mai departe]

Familia unui soldat rus ucis în Ucraina a primit un ajutor constând într-un pachet cu găluște

„Cadoul” pentru familia Valentinei Ondar a fost programat să coincidă cu Anul Nou, care este sărbătorit în republica rusească Tuva, centrul Siberiei pe 17 februarie. relatează agenția ucraineană UNIAN . Oficialii… [citeste mai departe]

SRI: Plic suspect ridicat de la Ambasada Rusiei din Capitală; acesta va fi analizat în laboratoare specializate

Serviciul Român de Informaţii a anunţat că echipele pirotehnice ale instituţiei au ridicat, vineri, un plic considerat suspect de la Ambasada Rusiei din Bucureşti. ‘În această… [citeste mai departe]

Talibanii interzic contracepția în Afganistan, spunând că este o „conspirație occidentală”

Activistele și moașele afgane au condamnat decizia, avertizând că aceasta reprezintă un atac la adresa drepturilor și a sănătății femeilor, scrie The Guardian . Regimul taliban a interzis vânzarea de… [citeste mai departe]

Când ar putea călători românii în SUA fără vize? Interviu cu Kathleen Kavalec, noua ambasadoare a SUA

Statul de drept şi libertatea presei în România, ca în orice democraţie, trebuie apărate zilnic. Şi în privinţa corupţiei lupta trebuie dusă cu toate armele, constant. Noua ambasadoare… [citeste mai departe]

Cuvântul din limba română care are același sens chiar dacă este citit invers. Tu îl știai?

Limba română, pe lângă faptul că este o limbă fonetică, are o multitudine de cuvinte care pot da același înțeles. Pe de altă parte, deși nu este singura limbă din lume care are așa ceva, în limba română există… [citeste mai departe]

Locuitorii din Roșia de Secaș și Ungurei au rămas fără apă potabilă, din cauza unei avarii la rețeaua de distribuție

Din cauza unei avarii la rețeaua de distribuție a apei potabile din localitatea Roșia de Secaș, în zona imobilului cu nr. 120, SC APA CTTA SA ALBA –… [citeste mai departe]

Elevi suprinși la... păcănele, în timpul orei de informatică. Directorul școlii: „Bine că n-au fost și alte site-uri”

Exercițiul în caz de cutremur din cadrul unei școli din Olt a „demascat” activitățile elevilor din cabinetul de informatică. Școala Gimbazială… [citeste mai departe]

[VIDEO] Panică pe Cloșca: a fost semnalată o geantă suspectă

În urmă cu puțin timp, pe strada Cloșca din municipiul Arad s-a instaurat panica. A fost semnalată prezența unei genți suspecte în apropiere de Camera de Comeț. Circulația în zonă este întreruptă. „Pompierii militari ai Detașamentului Arad intervin în aceste momente cu… [citeste mai departe]


Finnish parliament sets date to vote on NATO ratification

Publicat:
Finnish parliament sets date to vote on NATO ratification

Finland‘s parliament will vote on February 28 to approve the necessary legislation that will allow the country to eventually become a member of NATO, Finnish parliament’s head of foreign affairs committee said on Friday, according to Reuters. The legislation is likely to be passed, given that most members of parliament are in favour of joining […] The post Finnish parliament sets date to vote on NATO ratification appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Eleven EU countries urge ‘great caution’ in loosening state aid rules

17:20, 14.02.2023 - Eleven European Union countries urged “great caution” in relaxing the bloc’s state aid rules in a bid to support Europe’s green industry in a global race, saying that risked damaging competition inside the bloc, a document showed, according to Reuters. The document dated February 10 was sent to the…

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

10:00, 10.02.2023 - Finnish parliamentary groups are expected to discuss on Friday when to ratify NATO’s founding treaties, in a move that could lead the country to proceed with membership ahead of neighbouring Sweden, amid growing support among the Finnish public to go it alone, according to Reuters. The two Nordic countries…

Russia seeks ‘new level’ of China ties

12:40, 30.01.2023 - Russia said on Monday that it wanted to take ties with China to a “new level” and was looking forward to face-to-face talks with Beijing’s leadership as a Russian newspaper reported that China’s top diplomat would visit Moscow in February, according to Reuters. “We are convinced that the potential for…

Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’

09:50, 13.01.2023 - A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military…

Russia denounces EU for granting Bosnia candidacy status

14:55, 23.12.2022 - Russia criticized the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries, according to Reuters. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member…

Bulgaria in talks with Turkey on long-term gas deal

14:16, 23.12.2022 - Bulgaria‘s interim energy minister is in Istanbul on Friday for talks he hopes will lead to a deal this month on long-term access to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in neighbouring Turkey and the transit of the gas to its border. according to Reuters. The chief executives of Bulgaria’s state gas…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

Poland vows to press Orban to back Finnish and Swedish NATO bids

12:20, 24.11.2022 - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he will seek to win a pledge from his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to back the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden as quickly as possible, according to Bloomberg. Hungary has been dragging its feet over the vote in parliament that would ratify Finland’s…


