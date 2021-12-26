EY: German industrial engine in ”good shape”, after 2 years of Covid disruption A majority of the small and medium-sized companies that power the German economy are in surprisingly good shape nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by consulting firm EY published Sunday and quoted by Bloomberg. Among the 800 of Germany’s so-called “Mittelstand” companies polled, 91% described the state of their business […] The post EY: German industrial engine in ”good shape”, after 2 years of Covid disruption appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

