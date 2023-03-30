Stiri Recomandate

EU’s von der Leyen calls for tougher policy on China ahead of Beijing visit

Publicat:
EU’s von der Leyen calls for tougher policy on China ahead of Beijing visit

Europe needs to be “bolder” on China, which has become “more repressive at home and more assertive abroad,” the president of the said on Thursday, according to Politico. In a speech ahead of her visit to China next week, Ursula von der Leyen warned Beijing not to side with Moscow in bringing compromised peace […] The post EU’s von der Leyen calls for tougher policy on China ahead of Beijing visit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Politico: China a trimis Rusiei 1.000 de pusti de asalt, drone și veste antiglont

13:51, 17.03.2023 - Companiile chineze, inclusiv una conectata cu guvernul de la Beijing, au trimis entitatilor ruse 1.000 de pusti de asalt si alte echipamente care ar putea fi folosite in scopuri militare, inclusiv piese de drone si veste antiglont, a relatat publicatia americana Politico, preluata vineri de EFE, citata…

China leader Xi to visit Moscow in show of support for Putin

10:21, 17.03.2023 - China says President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an apparent show of support for Vladimir Putin, according to AP News. No other details were given, but China has declared a “no-limits” friendship with Russia and refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion — even while declaring…

Germany’s Habeck sees ‘no pressure from US’ to curb China economic ties

13:45, 09.03.2023 - German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Thursday that the United States isn’t pressuring his government to curtail economic links with China in sensitive areas and that Germany has its own reasons to reduce its reliance on Beijing, according to Politico.  U.S. officials’ efforts to charm and cajole…

Scholz says China ‘declared it will not deliver’ weapons to Russia

11:41, 06.03.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said China had declared it won’t supply Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine, suggesting that Berlin has received bilateral assurances from Beijing on the issue, according to Politico. Scholz was speaking at a press conference with European Commission…

China calls for cease-fire as war in Ukraine enters second year

11:50, 24.02.2023 - China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg.  Several of the measures outlined by China in a…

China calls Russia ties ‘solid as rock’ amid Ukraine peace push

10:56, 22.02.2023 - China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said relations with Russia were “solid as rock” even as Beijing moves to portray itself as a neutral actor that can broker peace in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. In a meeting on Tuesday with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Wang said China sought…

China to EU: Drop calls for Ukraine’s ‘complete victory’

17:06, 08.02.2023 - Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…

Russia seeks ‘new level’ of China ties

12:40, 30.01.2023 - Russia said on Monday that it wanted to take ties with China to a “new level” and was looking forward to face-to-face talks with Beijing’s leadership as a Russian newspaper reported that China’s top diplomat would visit Moscow in February, according to Reuters. “We are convinced that the potential for…


