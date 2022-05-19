EU’s Michel says will support Serbia’s speedier accession to EU

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The French environment and energy minister Barbara Pompili said on Thursday that she was confident European Union member states will reach a consensus on how to end Russian oil imports by the end of this week, according to Reuters. “Some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, and…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated while attending the conference in Skopje, on Thursday, Romania’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. ”Romania firmly supports North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. I believe your country is fully prepared for…

- The EU‘s top court on Thursday cleared the way for passengers to seek compensation for delayed flights from non-EU airlines operating flights on behalf carriers from within the bloc, according to Reuters. The ruling from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is the latest…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy…

- Oil prices climbed 4% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian oil and products could be shut in from next month and despite the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates, according to Reuters. The supply loss would be far…

- The Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia travel to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for the country on behalf of the EU, the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters. Kyiv has been under Russian attacks: two powerful explosions…

- A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

- The United States on Thursday criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s declaration of “solidarity” with Russia during a visit there this week as it amassed troops near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears it is planning to invade, according to Reuters. “The timing of the president of Brazil expressing…