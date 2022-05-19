EU’s Michel says will support Serbia’s speedier accession to EU

Stiri Recomandate

Horoscop 20 mai 2022. Leii sunt deciși să-și vadă de treburi, dar nu pot din cauza unor relații care scârțâie din toate încheieturile

Horoscop 20 mai 2022. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic cu previziuni… [citeste mai departe]

DNA Constanta a trimis in judecata un primar, in 2015! Procesul continua la Tribunal

Ministerul Dezvoltarii si Administratiei Publice s a constituit parte civila in procesul penal cu suma de 215.428,10 euro. Tribunalul Constanta a acordat un nou termen in dosarul aflat la rejudecare in care Nicolae Iustin Urdea, fostul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO ALERTĂ Marcel Ciolacu îi ordonă lui Bogdan Aurescu să reacționeze, după vizita președintei Ungariei la Cluj-Napoca

Președintele Ungariei, Katalin Novák, face prima vizită într-o țară străină și a ales ca destinație chiar România. Novak a aterizat, joi, la Cluj-Napoca… [citeste mai departe]

Bloc de 10 etaje in Mamaia. Cine este investitorul

Observatiile publicului se primesc zilnic la sediul autoritatii competente pentru protectia mediului Constanta Agentia pentru Protectia Mediului Constanta anunta publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitarii de emitere a acordului de mediu pentru proiectul dezvoltat de societatea Litoral Sun Tour… [citeste mai departe]

Lansare de carte Matei Vișniec la Rădăuți

Miercuri, 18 mai, la Rădăuți s-a consumat un dublu eveniment cultural: lansare de carte Matei Vișniec și spectacolul de teatrul ”Povestea regelui supărat pe clovn” de Matei Vișniec jucat de trupa rădăuțeană. ”Miercuri, 18 mai 2022, a fost o zi specială, o zi dedicată culturii rădăuțene, care a devenit mai bogată,… [citeste mai departe]

Semnificație simbolică? Lupta pentru o formațiune stâncoasă pe nume Insula Șerpilor

Lupta pentru formațiunea stâncoasă pe nume Insula Șerpilor a căpătat și o semnificație simbolică, după cum spun experți și oficiali citați de Financial Times. Aflată la doar 45 de kilometri de coastele țării noastre, Insula… [citeste mai departe]

Pensii 2022.Anunţ special pentru 2,6 milioane de pensionari

Pensii 2022.Anunţ special pentru 2,6 milioane de pensionari Profită acum : Ofertă de nerefuzat Ofertă de nerefuzat . Cum facem un concediu reușit cu bani puțini! Oferta de nerefuzat  la President Hotel & Resort**** din Băile Felix ATP Motors. Campanii de nerefuzat. Noi  îți găsim… [citeste mai departe]

Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe a câştigat în premieră Cupa României

Formaţia Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe a câştigat, joi seară, pentru prima dată Cupa României, învingând în finală, cu scorul de 2-1, echipa FC Voluntari. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER ×… [citeste mai departe]

Un grup de reflecție elvețian îndeamnă la o mai mare cooperare globală în ceea ce privește reglementarea criptografică

Lucrarea subliniază că anchetatorii care lucrează cu cripto ar trebui să investească în metode și tehnologii de învățare care sunt la curent cu strategiile… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Satu Mare cumpara 17 autobuze electrice

Primăria Satu Mare a cumpărat în ultimii patru ani 27 autobuze noi. Municipiul Satu Mare a depus un proiect în valoare de 57.332.373 lei pentru achiziționarea a 17 autobuze electrice prin PNRR. Prin această achiziție, întreaga flotă de transport public care circulă în Satu Mare va fi reînnoită. Primăria… [citeste mai departe]


EU’s Michel says will support Serbia’s speedier accession to EU

Publicat:
EU’s Michel says will support Serbia’s speedier accession to EU

’s said on Thursday the would support a speedier accession of Serbia into the wealthy bloc and help the Balkan country dependent on Russian gas and oil to diversify its energy supplies, according to Reuters. “We need to speed up EU integration and we must create incentive for […] The post EU’s Michel says will support Serbia’s speedier accession to EU appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

