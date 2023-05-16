Eurozone Q1 GDP growth confirmed at 0.1% q/q Eurozone economic growth was 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year, the EU’s statistics agency confirmed on Tuesday, with rising employment and a sharp increase in exports that boosted the eurozone trade surplus, according to Reuters. Eurostat also confirmed its earlier estimate that gross domestic product in the 20 countries sharing the […] The post Eurozone Q1 GDP growth confirmed at 0.1% q/q appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

