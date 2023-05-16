Eurozone Q1 GDP growth confirmed at 0.1% q/q

Stiri Recomandate

Alertă! România va fi lovită de un ciclon

Alertă! România va fi lovită de un ciclon

În zilele următoare, România va fi lovită de un alt ciclon, care va aduce ploi abundente și vânt puternic.   De la vest la est, România a fost, luni, țara cu trei anotimpuri. La Timișoara a plouat ca toamna, iar pe Transalpina, buldozerele și-au croit drum cu greu printre nămeții de trei metri. De asemenea, la… [citeste mai departe]

Ce înseamnă când cineva care a murit este viu în visul tău – Explicațiile incredibile ale experților

Ce înseamnă când cineva care a murit este viu în visul tău – Explicațiile incredibile ale experților

Ca toate scenariile de vis, semnificația poate varia destul de mult în funcție de context. Aici, experții explică ce ar putea însemna aceste vise, ce să faci în legătură cu ele și cum… [citeste mai departe]

Gică Hagi, decizie care aruncă în aer Superliga: Farul nu vinde bilete la meciul cu FCSB

Gică Hagi, decizie care aruncă în aer Superliga: Farul nu vinde bilete la meciul cu FCSB

Farul și FCSB vor disputa, duminică, de la ora 21.00, un meci care poate fi considerat o adevărată finală a campionatului. În jurul acestui meci interesul este uriaș, iar fanii ar lua cu asalt micuța arenă din Ovidiu.Conform… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă: PNL nu a cerut absolut nimic în afara protocoului Coaliției, a fost un fake news

Nicolae Ciucă: PNL nu a cerut absolut nimic în afara protocoului Coaliției, a fost un fake news

Premeierul Nicolae Ciucă a prezentat, în linii mari, mandatul cu care echipa PNL va intra la negocierile privind viitoarea formulă a guvernului, care încep miercuri." Orice ieșire din protocol vizează o revedere… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierii judeţeni PSD îl învaţă pe Alin Nica cum să scape de Marian Vasile: schimbarea organigramei

Consilierii judeţeni PSD îl învaţă pe Alin Nica cum să scape de Marian Vasile: schimbarea organigramei

Prin vocea liderului de grup, Alexandru Iovescu, PSD-iştii din Consiliul Judeţean îi solicită preşedintelui instituţiei, Alin Nica, ori să schimbe organigrama ori să-şi dea demisia din… [citeste mai departe]

Coaliția se pregătește de rocadă, Ciolacu insistă pentru păstrarea lui Grindeanu: A transformat anul 2022 într-unul de referinţă în istoria post-aderării

Coaliția se pregătește de rocadă, Ciolacu insistă pentru păstrarea lui Grindeanu: A transformat anul 2022 într-unul de referinţă în istoria post-aderării

Preşedintele Partidului Social Democrat, Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat marţi… [citeste mai departe]

Vaslui: Un autoturism a luat foc în mers pe o stradă din municipiul reşedinţă

Vaslui: Un autoturism a luat foc în mers pe o stradă din municipiul reşedinţă

Un autoturism în care se aflau două persoane a luat foc în mers pe o stradă din municipiul Vaslui, în urma incidentului nefiind înregistrate victime, au informat reprezentanţii Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU). Detaşamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Bătrân cercetat penal, după ce a prezentat un permis de conducere fals, susţinând că l-a obţinut în Italia - Actul italian fusese anulat

Bătrân cercetat penal, după ce a prezentat un permis de conducere fals, susţinând că l-a obţinut în Italia - Actul italian fusese anulat

CITESTE SI BREAKING NEWS O femeie care lucra la Primăria Craiova a căzut de pe schelă 12:54 138 BREAKING NEWS Avertizare… [citeste mai departe]

Trivale3Challenges, ediția a II-a, de Zilele Piteștiului, în Pădurea Trivale!

Trivale3Challenges, ediția a II-a, de Zilele Piteștiului, în Pădurea Trivale!

Sâmbătă, 20 mai, se dă startul celei de-a doua ediții a competiției sportive Trivale3Challenges. Locul de întâlnire este poiana din spatele Grădinii Zoologice Pitești cu acces dinspre strada Grigorești. Competiția cuprinde: mountain bike… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Eurozone Q1 GDP growth confirmed at 0.1% q/q

Publicat:
Eurozone Q1 GDP growth confirmed at 0.1% q/q

Eurozone economic growth was 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year, the EU’s statistics agency confirmed on Tuesday, with rising employment and a sharp increase in exports that boosted the eurozone trade surplus, according to Reuters. Eurostat also confirmed its earlier estimate that gross domestic product in the 20 countries sharing the […] The post Eurozone Q1 GDP growth confirmed at 0.1% q/q appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

China urges ‘high vigilance’ over NATO expansion in Asia

19:00, 04.05.2023 - China said on Thursday “high vigilance” was needed in the face of NATO‘s “eastward expansion” following a media report the alliance is planning to set up an office in Japan to facilitate consultations with allies in the region, according to Reuters. NATO is planning to open its first liaison office…

Eurozone economy posts meager growth in first quarter

13:11, 28.04.2023 - The eurozone economy expanded only slightly in the first quarter of the year, after stagnating at the end of last year, preliminary data released by Eurostat showed on Friday,  Politico reports. According to the release, seasonally adjusted GDP grew by 0.1%, disappointing analysts’ expectations for…

IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth

18:16, 11.04.2023 - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook slightly as higher interest rates cool activity but warned that a severe flare-up of financial system turmoil could slash output to near recessionary levels, according to Reuters. The IMF said in its latest World Economic…

European shares rise ahead of eurozone inflation data

12:00, 04.04.2023 - European shares rose on Tuesday as investors rebuffed concerns over surprise output cuts by OPEC and its allies while awaiting eurozone producer prices for more clues on the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) monetary tightening path, according to Reuters.  The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% higher…

Russia says Black Sea grain deal will be extended automatically if no objections

10:36, 14.03.2023 - A deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine‘s Black Sea ports will be extended automatically after it expires on March 18 if there are no objections from the involved parties, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Citing an unnamed source familiar with…

Kremlin says it does not recognize Western price cap on its oil

14:50, 07.03.2023 - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not recognize the price cap introduced by Western countries on its oil exports after the United States said that the cap was “working well”, according to Reuters. Washington was one of the key architects of the Western price cap on Russian oil, which aims to drive…

China warns U.S. against suppression or risk ‘conflict’

10:50, 07.03.2023 - The United States should change its “distorted” attitude towards China or “conflict and confrontation” will follow, China’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, while defending its stance on the war in Ukraine and defending its close ties with Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. had been engaging in…

France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks

13:40, 27.02.2023 - France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 mai 2023
USD 4.5382
EUR 4.9462
CHF 5.0842
GBP 5.6889
CAD 3.3706
XAU 293.192
JPY 3.3432
CNY 0.6514
AED 1.2359
AUD 3.0352
MDL 0.2554
BGN 2.5289

Urmareste stirile pe: