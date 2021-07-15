Eurostat: EU employment rate 71.9% in Q1 2021 The EU Labour Force Survey data for the first quarter of 2021 published by Eurostat on Thursday showed that the seasonally adjusted employment rate of people aged 20-64 in the EU stood at 71.9%. The labour market slack, which comprises all people who have an unmet need for employment, amounted to 14.8% of the extended […] The post Eurostat: EU employment rate 71.9% in Q1 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Statistical Office Eurostat announced that 59.6% of people aged 55-64 in 2020 were employed in the European Union (EU) and in comparison, the employment level of people aged 20-54, stood at 76.2%, according to a press release. “The employment rate of both younger and older individuals…

- German Chancellor, Angela Merkel called on the European Union to coordinate rules for travellers from areas with outbreaks of Covid-19 variants as the risk of a renewed spike in infections remains, according to Bloomberg. “We’re still treading on thin ice,” Merkel said Thursday in a speech to parliament…

- The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release. The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded…

- The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider.…

- The first drive-through vaccination centre in Bucharest will open on Thursday, located at Piața Constituției and will use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Romania-Insider. The vaccination at the drive-through centre will be done without a prior appointment but an identity document must be shown…

- France has become the first EU nation to launch its own Covid-19 ‘pass’ for travel and has started testing the green digital health pass this week as the concept is aimed at restarting international travel, according to euroweeklynews.com. The pass will only be available for use by French citizens and…

- Romania’s government approved a US-backed bill on Thursday that effectively bars China and Huawei from the country’s 5G networks on security grounds and under the new law, communications providers will only be able to use 5G network equipment and software from suppliers pre-approved by the decision…