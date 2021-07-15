Eurostat: EU employment rate 71.9% in Q1 2021

Stiri Recomandate

Monica Anisie: „România a ales să mizeze pe singura carte câștigătoare!„

”Asumarea proiectului „România Educată” de către Guvernul României reprezintă piatra de temelie pentru viitorul acestei țări. Și nu vorbim de o estimare incertă, ci de termene realiste. Suntem, așadar, tot mai aproape de implementarea acestui… [citeste mai departe]

Liviu Dragnea este liber! Decizia instanţei este definitivă

Fostul lider PSD Liviu Dragnea este un om liber, magistrații Tribunalului Giurgiu au decis că acesta poate fi eliberat. Magistrații Tribunalului Giurgiu au decis... The post Liviu Dragnea este liber! Decizia instanţei este definitivă appeared first on Renaşterea bănăţeană . [citeste mai departe]

Centre de permanență privind asistenta medicală școlară

Începând de astăzi, 15 iulie până pe data de 31 august, vor funcționa mai multe “Centre de permanență privind asistenta medicală școlară în Municipiul Bacău”, a anunțat primarul Lucian-Daniel Stanciu-Viziteu . Scopul acestor centre este asigurarea unei continuați a asistenței medicale,… [citeste mai departe]

Ioana Mihăilă spune că vin banii de la BEI pentru spitalele regionale

Ministrul Ioana Mihăilă, s-a întâlnit astăzi, la sediul Ministerului Sănătății, cu vicepreședintele Băncii Europene de Investiții (BEI) Christian Kettel Thomsen. În cadrul întrevederii, cei doi oficiali au discutat despre investițiile BEI în proiectele de… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| MÂINE: Celebrul schimb de gardă din Cetatea Alba Carolina va avea din nou loc, după o „pauză” din cauza pandemiei

VIDEO| MÂINE: Celebrul schimb de gardă din Cetatea Alba Carolina va avea din nou loc, după o „pauză” din cauza pandemiei Celebrul schimb de gardă… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Momentul în care elicopterul american doboară stâlpi și aterizează forțat în Capitală

Un elicopter american care efectua un zbor de antrenament a aterizat de urgență, joi, în sensul giratoriu din Piața Charles de Gaulle din Capitală, după ce a zburat peste coloane de mașini, din cauza… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întâmplă acum cu Vulpița și Viorel. Fostele vedete de la Acces Direct se plâng de sărăcie

Vulpița și Viorel Stegaru s-au bucurat de un succes răsunător, în perioada în care au fost subiectul principal al emisiunii Acces direct, de la Antena 1. Din păcate, pentru cei doi moldoveni, de… [citeste mai departe]

Irina Tănase, A DOUA REACȚIE după eliberarea lui Dragnea: Despre CINE spune că a făcut posibilă eliberarea

Irina Tănase, iubita lui Liviu Dragnea, a postat un mesaj, pe Instagram, în care își exprimă fericirea, după ce Tribunalul Giurgiu a decis eliberarea fostului lider PSD: „Îți mulțumesc,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Fântâna arteziană din Parcul Unirii a fost REPARATĂ. Gabriel Pleșa: „În zilele următoare vom da drumul și în Grădina Japoneză”

VIDEO| Fântâna arteziană din Parcul Unirii a fost REPARATĂ. Gabriel Pleșa: „În zilele următoare vom da drumul… [citeste mai departe]

Epidemiolog: Trombozele sunt reacţii foarte rare în cazul vaccinării cu Johnson&Johnson

Reacţiile adverse ale vaccinului Johnson&Johnson sunt foarte rare. Cheaguri de sânge au fost raportate – un caz la 5 milioane de persoane, conform unui studiu efectuat în SUA, a precizat Angela Paraschiv, medic-epidemiolog,… [citeste mai departe]


Eurostat: EU employment rate 71.9% in Q1 2021

Publicat:
The EU data for the first quarter of 2021 published by Eurostat on Thursday showed that the seasonally adjusted employment rate of people aged 20-64 in the EU stood at 71.9%. The labour market slack, which comprises all people who have an unmet need for employment, amounted to 14.8% of the extended […] The post Eurostat: EU employment rate 71.9% in Q1 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Eurostat: 59.6% of people aged 55-64 were employed in the EU in 2020

13:25, 06.07.2021 - The European Statistical Office Eurostat announced that 59.6% of people aged 55-64 in 2020 were employed in the European Union (EU) and in comparison, the employment level of people aged 20-54, stood at 76.2%, according to a press release.  “The employment rate of both younger and older individuals…

Merkel urges the EU to coordinate travel rules amid Covid risks

12:15, 24.06.2021 - German Chancellor, Angela Merkel called on the European Union to coordinate rules for travellers from areas with outbreaks of Covid-19 variants as the risk of a renewed spike in infections remains, according to Bloomberg.   “We’re still treading on thin ice,” Merkel said Thursday in a speech to parliament…

Romania’s GDP at PPP in 2020 reaches 72% of EU average

12:25, 22.06.2021 - The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…

Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB

12:30, 27.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release.  The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded…

Romania’s GDP increased by 2.8% in first quarter of 2021

18:05, 18.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider.…

Bucharest’s first drive-through vaccination centre opens Thursday

13:55, 28.04.2021 - The first drive-through vaccination centre in Bucharest will open on Thursday, located at Piața Constituției and will use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Romania-Insider. The vaccination at the drive-through centre will be done without a prior appointment but an identity document must be shown…

France, first EU nation to launch green digital health travel pass

13:50, 22.04.2021 - France has become the first EU nation to launch its own Covid-19 ‘pass’ for travel and has started testing the green digital health pass this week as the concept is aimed at restarting international travel, according to euroweeklynews.com. The pass will only be available for use by French citizens and…

Romania approves law to bar Huawei from 5G networks

14:21, 16.04.2021 - Romania’s government approved a US-backed bill on Thursday that effectively bars China and Huawei from the country’s 5G networks on security grounds and under the new law, communications providers will only be able to use 5G network equipment and software from suppliers pre-approved by the decision…


