Eurostat: 5pct of Romanian enterprises have insurance against IT&C incidents Romania is among the countries with the lowest weight of companies that have insurance against IT&C security incidents, show data published by Eurostat on Friday, according to Agerpres. In 2019, 21 per cent of EU enterprises with 10 or more persons employed reported having insurance against ICT security incidents. The Member State with the highest share of enterprises with insurance against ICT security incidents was Denmark (56 per cent of all enterprises), followed by Ireland, France and Sweden (all 39 per cent). By contrast, less than 5 per cent of the enterprises were insured… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

