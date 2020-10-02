Stiri Recomandate

TV NEWS BUZAU - Raport special, cu Iulian Gavriluta. Contractul de angajare politica continua! - Raul Florescu pentru Ramnic

Prezent in platoul TV News Buzau – Raul Florescu, candidatul PMP la alegerile locale pentru functia de primar al Ramnicului Sarat, a vorbit despre cum s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Ungaria, lovitură totală! Decizia luată de autoritățile de la Budapesta va afecta toți românii

Ungaria va prelungi cu încă o lună măsurile restrictive privind accesul în ţară introduse de la 1 septembrie în vederea prevenirii extinderii epidemiei de COVID-19. Astfel, măsurile se vor aplica până… [citeste mai departe]

Vine meciul cu Islanda. Balul sau spitalul

Au mai rămas doar cinci zile până la foarte importantul meci de baraj din Islanda, iar Mirel Rădoi se confruntă cu o mare criză de efectiv. Mulți jucători de bază sunt indisponibili, fie din cauza infectării cu... [citeste mai departe]

Acuzațiile la președinții și locțiitorii din secții, în atenția prefectului: Știți foarte bine că...

Alegerile locale pentru municipiul Botoșani încă nu au fost închise în sensul în care să existe un rezultat final al voturilor. Conform datelor parțiale, Cosmin Andrei este noul… [citeste mai departe]

Emanuel Soare a revenit la conducerea Instituției Prefectului Argeș

Emanuel Soare, numit din nou prefect. Acesta revine la Instituția Prefectului Argeș în urma unei hotărâri adoptate de Guvern. “HOTĂRÂRE privind exercitarea, cu caracter temporar, în condițiile legii, a funcției publice de prefect al județului Argeș de către domnul… [citeste mai departe]

Eurostat: 5pct of Romanian enterprises have insurance against IT&C incidents

Romania is among the countries with the lowest weight of companies that have insurance against IT&C security incidents, show data published by Eurostat on Friday, according to Agerpres.In 2019, 21 per cent of EU enterprises with 10 or more persons… [citeste mai departe]

Iulia Stănilă, cel mai tânăr candidat din Alba, care a ajuns primar. La 29 de ani, aceasta preia conducerea comunei Șpring

Cel mai tânăr candidat din județul Alba, care a reușit să obțină o funcție de primar după alegerile locale, este Iulia Stănilă. La cei 29 de ani ai… [citeste mai departe]

Cum pot fi sprijiniţi fermierii pentru combaterea efectelor secetei şi ale fenomenelor meteo extreme – temă de dezbatere la videoconferinţa News.ro „Agriculture Reloaded”

Evenimentul va putea fi urmărit live pe… [citeste mai departe]

Cazare gratuită în București, pentru pacienții care fac radioterapie

O fundația din Sibiu, împreună cu o antreprenoare în domeniul imobiliar, vor pune la dispoziția acestora o casă cu 14 paturi, unde aceștia vor primi și o masa caldă precum și servicii de psihoterapie și terapie prin artă.   Un dintre probleme cu care se confruntă… [citeste mai departe]

Nelu Tătaru: ”A scăzut vârsta medie, 45-55 de ani, a celor infectați”. Peste 8.000 de copii au fost testați pozitiv

Ministrul Sănătății, Nelu Tătaru, s-a arătat preocupat de faptul că, în ultima perioadă, a scăzut vârsta media a persoanelor care se infectează cu noul… [citeste mai departe]


Eurostat: 5pct of Romanian enterprises have insurance against IT&C incidents

Romania is among the countries with the lowest weight of companies that have insurance against IT&C security incidents, show data published by Eurostat on Friday, according to Agerpres.

In 2019, 21 per cent of EU enterprises with 10 or more persons employed reported having insurance against ICT security incidents. with the highest share of enterprises with insurance against ICT security incidents was Denmark (56 per cent of all enterprises), followed by Ireland, France and Sweden (all 39 per cent).

