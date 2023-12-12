Europe’s ski resorts face avalanche warnings with temperatures rising

Stiri Recomandate

Nehammer pune biciul pe Ucraina și Moldova: NU trebuie să existe o procedură accelerată de aderare la UE!

Nehammer pune biciul pe Ucraina și Moldova: NU trebuie să existe o procedură accelerată de aderare la UE!

Nehammer pune 'biciul' pe Ucraina și Republica Moldova: 'NU trebuie să existe o procedură accelerată de aderare la UE!'Austria se opune discuțiilor privind aderarea Ucrainei și Republicii… [citeste mai departe]

Fiul unei judecătoare din Gorj, eliberat condiționat din închisoare. S-a urcat băut la volan, a accidentat mortal o femeie și a fugit de la locul accidentului/ Video

Fiul unei judecătoare din Gorj, eliberat condiționat din închisoare. S-a urcat băut la volan, a accidentat mortal o femeie și a fugit de la locul accidentului/ Video

Tribunalul Dolj a decis ca Mihai Dafinescu, fiul unei judecătoare… [citeste mai departe]

Euro a crescut, aurul a scăzut

Euro a crescut, aurul a scăzut

În așteptarea deciziei de politică monetară a Rezervei Federale americane, care va fi anunțată miercuri, monedele de la marginea zonei euro au cunoscut deprecieri, evoluție care a afectat-o și pe cea națională. Cursul euro a crescut marți de la 4,9708 la 4,9721 lei, în timp ce cotațiile au urcat la 4,971 – 4,973 lei. Piața monetară a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Secţia de Neurologie, complet reabilitată

Secţia de Neurologie, complet reabilitată

REȘIȚA – Pacienții Secției Neurologie a Spitalului Județean de Urgență Reșița se vor muta, zilele următoare, în saloane complet modernizate şi dotate cu aparatură nouă. Rezultatele finale ale investiției au fost prezentate azi, 12 decembrie, președintelui Consiliului Județean Caraș-Severin, Romeo Dunca, de managerul… [citeste mai departe]

Trei luni de război. Mai poate Israelul să distrugă Hamas?

Trei luni de război. Mai poate Israelul să distrugă Hamas?

Războiul Israelului împotriva Hamas – care a transformat Fâșia Gaza, blocată și apoi asediată, într-un pustiu post-apocaliptic – se află acum în a treia lună. Hamas  o organizație politică și militantă islamistă desemnată drept grup terorist de către SUA și Uniunea Europeană, guvernează… [citeste mai departe]

Când se pune usturoiul în piftie, de fapt. Greșeala pe care nu trebuie să o mai faci la răcitură

Când se pune usturoiul în piftie, de fapt. Greșeala pe care nu trebuie să o mai faci la răcitură

Prepararea unei piftii necesită atenție la detalii și respectarea unor pași esențiali. Unul dintre ingredientele cheie este usturoiul. Cu toate acestea, mulți gospodari tind să comită o greșeală crucială… [citeste mai departe]

President Iohannis discusses Moldovas EU accession negotiations with Moldovan counterpart

President Iohannis discusses Moldovas EU accession negotiations with Moldovan counterpart

President Iohannis discusses Moldova's EU accession negotiations with Moldovan counterpartPresident Klaus Iohannis reiterated Romania's support for the European aspirations of the Republic of Moldova during a discussion he… [citeste mai departe]

Milionarul Călin Donca a fost eliberat din spatele gratiilor! În continuare va fi cercetat pentru evaziune fiscală și înșelăciune

Milionarul Călin Donca a fost eliberat din spatele gratiilor! În continuare va fi cercetat pentru evaziune fiscală și înșelăciune

Milionarul excentric Călin Donca a fost eliberat din închisoare. Magistrații au decis să-l elibereze înainte de sărbători pe afaceristul… [citeste mai departe]

Consecințele jocului de ping-pong cu Ministerul Turismului. Dezastru după controlul Curții de Conturi

Consecințele jocului de ping-pong cu Ministerul Turismului. Dezastru după controlul Curții de Conturi

Reorganizarea repetată și pasarea sectorului Turismului de la un minister la altul au făcut că, în actele contabile ale ultimei forme a acestuia, Ministerul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului, să… [citeste mai departe]

Presa din Austria, despre Schengen: Ciolacu, Negrescu și Hurezeanu au convins Viena, însă România trebuie să primească migranții înapoi

Presa din Austria, despre Schengen: Ciolacu, Negrescu și Hurezeanu au convins Viena, însă România trebuie să primească migranții înapoi

Viena și-a „îndulcit” tonul față de aderarea României la Spațiul Schengen, dup eforturile diplomatice ale premierului… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Europe’s ski resorts face avalanche warnings with temperatures rising

Publicat:
Europe’s ski resorts face avalanche warnings with temperatures rising

Unseasonably warm temperatures and increased rainfall are raising avalanche warnings in the Alps and triggering landslide and flood warnings across Europe, according to Bloomberg. Heavy and persistent rainfall is causing flooding and landslides across parts of Switzerland, northern Italy and France, that are covered with fresh snow. That prompted the of Meteorology […] The post Europe’s ski resorts face avalanche warnings with temperatures rising appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU races for post-Brexit plan to push back EV tariffs

15:06, 20.11.2023 - The European Union is closing in on a plan to push back painful tariffs on electric cars traded with the UK, Bloomberg reports.  With just over a month until the duties kick in, member states told the EU to come up with proposals including a possible postponement of the 10% tariff, after France, the…

EU-listed securities face review as ESG rules hit multinationals

11:10, 10.11.2023 - Companies based outside Europe are reviewing securities they’ve listed in the bloc, as the implications of an overlooked clause in new ESG reporting rules sink in, according to Bloomberg. International companies that have issued stocks and bonds in the EU may need to comply with Europe’s Corporate Sustainability…

US, allies hold talks on concerns Israel-Hamas war will spread

12:20, 23.10.2023 - US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and Canada spoke on Sunday about strategies to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading to the wider Middle East, according to Bloomberg. The talks come as efforts continue to try to get Hamas to release more hostages held in Gaza.…

Germany, UK see no return to former energy ties with Russia

15:00, 18.10.2023 - Even if Russia ended its war in Ukraine and there was regime change in Moscow, the trading relationship between Europe and its former top energy provider wouldn’t be restored, according to German and British officials, Bloomberg reports. “This is a relationship that has come to an end,” Miguel Berger,…

TikTok fights back over E345 million teen privacy fine in EU

14:20, 16.10.2023 - TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform, is fighting back in the courts after regulators in Europe slapped it with a E345 million data privacy fine and a compliance order for failing to take care of the private data of its teenage users, according to Bloomberg. The ByteDance Ltd. unit said…

Europe’s leveraged loan market sees first deal scrapped since march

15:25, 10.10.2023 - Europe’s booming leveraged loan market just had a reality check with the first halted transaction since a global banking crisis upended markets back in March, according to Bloomberg. Restaurant Brands Iberia has withdrawn a planned repricing of an existing euro-denominated loan, citing the “current…

European gas prices decline as mild weather offsets supply risks

12:05, 02.10.2023 - European natural gas prices declined as traders weighed supply risks against a mild weather forecast for October, according to Bloomberg. The November contract fell as much as 3.5% after gaining at the start of trading on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to be well above seasonal norms in northwest…

France and Germany clash in feud over Europe’s industrial crown

11:20, 18.09.2023 - France issued an ultimatum and Germany pushed back in an increasingly bitter standoff that lays bare the disruption unleashed by the combination of the region’s energy crisis and European Union’s green shift, according to Bloomberg. While the dispute revolves around the role of nuclear in the bloc’s…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 decembrie 2023
USD 4.6011
EUR 4.9724
CHF 5.2526
GBP 5.7879
CAD 3.3915
XAU 294.081
JPY 3.1676
CNY 0.6415
AED 1.2529
AUD 3.0343
MDL 0.2591
BGN 2.5423

Urmareste stirile pe: