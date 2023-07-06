Europe’s diesel market shows signs of unusual summertime panic Europe’s diesel market is starting to spike, underscoring its vulnerability to supply disruptions since cutting off imports from top supplier Russia earlier this year, according to Bloomberg. Premiums for immediately-available supplies surged on Wednesday, data from ICE Futures Europe show, indicating that traders perceive the physical market to be tightening. There were a few refinery […] The post Europe’s diesel market shows signs of unusual summertime panic appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia plans to cut crude export flows next month in an effort to keep the global market balanced, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Bloomberg reports. The statement came shortly after Saudi Arabia, a key ally of Russia in the OPEC+ group, said it will extend its voluntary production…

- European Union energy ministers failed to agree on how to overhaul the bloc’s electricity market, with disagreement over how to treat nuclear power holding up a key law meant to help the bloc navigate the low-carbon transition, according to Bloomberg. The failure means that the talks will move from…

- China is putting pressure on the European Union behind closed doors to scrap proposed trade restrictions on Chinese companies the bloc says are enabling Russia’s war machine in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. Chinese diplomats have met with their European counterparts…

- Germany is preparing to host the biggest air deployment exercise in NATO’s history, a show of force intended to impress allies and potential adversaries such as Russia, German and American officials said Wednesday, according to AP News. The Air Defender 23 exercise starting next week will see 10,000…

- Oil was steady after falling more than 3% on Thursday as Russia suggested OPEC+ wasn’t likely to change production levels at its next meeting, and investors tracked talks to avoid a catastrophic US default, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate traded below $72 a barrel after Thursday’s tumble…

- The world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, sailed into Oslo on Wednesday, a first for such a U.S. ship, in a show of NATO force at a time of heightened tension between NATO and Russia over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The ship and its crew will be conducting training…

- NATO is stepping up monitoring of submarines after the defense alliance warned that Moscow is mapping European Union and US critical underwater assets, according to Bloomberg. Allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have spent much of the last 12 days scouring the seas off the coasts of Norway…

- Meta Platforms Inc. was to set to start cutting jobs across the company on Wednesday as it restructures teams and works toward founder Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of greater efficiency this year, according to Bloomberg. The Facebook parent company told managers that they should prepare for job cut announcements…