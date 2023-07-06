Europe’s diesel market shows signs of unusual summertime panic

Stiri Recomandate

Război Ucraina. Lukașenko susține că Evgheni Prigojin nu mai este în Belarus

Război Ucraina. Lukașenko susține că Evgheni Prigojin nu mai este în Belarus

„Din câte sunt informat, luptătorii sunt în taberele lor. În ceea ce-l privește pe Prigojin, el se află în Sankt Petersburg. Nu se află pe teritoriul Belarusului”, a spus Lukașenko.„Unde se află în această dimineață? Poate că s-a dus la Moscova… [citeste mai departe]

ADMITERE Universitatea „1 Decembrie 1918″ din Alba Iulia 2023: Din 7 iulie încep înscrierile. CALENDAR si specializările oferite

ADMITERE Universitatea „1 Decembrie 1918″ din Alba Iulia 2023: Din 7 iulie încep înscrierile. CALENDAR si specializările oferite

ADMITERE Universitatea „1 Decembrie 1918″ din Alba Iulia 2023: Din 7 iulie încep înscrierile. CALENDAR si specializările oferite ADMITERE… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie la Hîncești: Un bărbat a murit, după ce s-a tăiat la gât, cu un polizor, în timp ce lucra

Tragedie la Hîncești: Un bărbat a murit, după ce s-a tăiat la gât, cu un polizor, în timp ce lucra

Un bărbat de 64 de ani a decedat, după ce s-a tăiat la gât cu un disc de la un polizor unghiular, care s-a rupt, în timp ce acesta lucra la domiciliu. Tragedia s-a întâmplat într-o localitate… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 1.000.000 de lei de la bugetul Devei pentru indemnizațiile persoanelor cu dizabilități

Peste 1.000.000 de lei de la bugetul Devei pentru indemnizațiile persoanelor cu dizabilități

Aproape 1.200.000 de lei din bugetul local al municipiului Deva vor intra, luni, 10 iulie 2023, în conturile persoanelor cu dizabilități, încadrate în grad de handicap „grav cu asistent personal” – pentru plata… [citeste mai departe]

La Câmpulung, argila de pe Bulevardul „Pardon", retrasă din amenajare

La Câmpulung, argila de pe Bulevardul „Pardon”, retrasă din amenajare

Prezentarea în presă a umplerii cu argilă roșie a alveolelor de pe Bulevardul „Pardon” din Câmpulung cu scopul irealizabil al amenajării de spații verzi, precum și intervenția primarului Elena Lasconi au avut ca efect restabilirea parțială a situației… [citeste mai departe]

POSIBILE VIJELII – Maramureșul, sub cod portocaliu de instabilitate accentuată

POSIBILE VIJELII – Maramureșul, sub cod portocaliu de instabilitate accentuată

Maramureșul o ține dintr-o avertizare meteo într-alta. De data aceasta meteorologii au emis un Cod portocaliu, respectiv galben, pentru regiunile intracarpatice, care va intra în vigoare azi, 6 iulie, de la orele amiezii și care va dura… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întâmplă cu România dacă explodează centrala de la Zaporoje. Explicațiile specialiștilor

Ce se întâmplă cu România dacă explodează centrala de la Zaporoje. Explicațiile specialiștilor

Petre Min, coordonator al Comisiei Naționale pentru Controlul Activităților Nucleare, CNCAN, a explicat ce s-ar întâmpla în cazul unui eveniment nuclear la Centrala Nucleară de la Zaporojie. Noi suntem… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Bistrita-Nasaud: Conducere cu alcoolemie, constatata in flagrant delict, de catre politistii Sectiei Politie Rurala Beclean

IPJ Bistrita-Nasaud: Conducere cu alcoolemie, constatata in flagrant delict, de catre politistii Sectiei Politie Rurala Beclean

Nr. 143 din 6 iulie 2023BULETIN DE PRESA Conducere cu alcoolemie, constatata in flagrant delict, de catre politistii Sectiei Politie Rurala Beclean… [citeste mai departe]

Raportat la puterea de cumpărare, în România țigările sunt de 4 ori mai scumpe ca în Luxemburg și dublu față de Germania / Guvernului vrea să le urce acciza

Raportat la puterea de cumpărare, în România țigările sunt de 4 ori mai scumpe ca în Luxemburg și dublu față de Germania / Guvernului vrea să le urce acciza

JTI semnalează că intențiile Guvernului de a crește acciza la țigarete… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Primarul de la Ciugud, exemplu de implicare civică: A donat sânge alături de colegii din primăria comunei Smart

FOTO| Primarul de la Ciugud, exemplu de implicare civică: A donat sânge alături de colegii din primăria comunei Smart

FOTO| Primarul de la Ciugud, exemplu de implicare civică: A donat sânge alături de colegii din primăria comunei Smart Gheorghe Damian, edilul comunei Ciugud,… [citeste mai departe]


Europe's diesel market shows signs of unusual summertime panic

Publicat:
Europe’s diesel market shows signs of unusual summertime panic

Europe’s diesel market is starting to spike, underscoring its vulnerability to supply disruptions since cutting off imports from top supplier Russia earlier this year, according to Bloomberg. Premiums for immediately-available supplies surged on Wednesday, data from ICE show, indicating that traders perceive the physical market to be tightening.  There were a few refinery […] The post Europe’s diesel market shows signs of unusual summertime panic appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia pledges to reduce oil exports in August after Saudi extends voluntary cut

14:15, 03.07.2023 - Russia plans to cut crude export flows next month in an effort to keep the global market balanced, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Bloomberg reports. The statement came shortly after Saudi Arabia, a key ally of Russia in the OPEC+ group, said it will extend its voluntary production…

EU power-market design talks fail amid French nuclear rift

08:30, 20.06.2023 - European Union energy ministers failed to agree on how to overhaul the bloc’s electricity market, with disagreement over how to treat nuclear power holding up a key law meant to help the bloc navigate the low-carbon transition, according to Bloomberg.  The failure means that the talks will move from…

China lobbies EU over proposal to punish firms supplying Russia

15:56, 08.06.2023 - China is putting pressure on the European Union behind closed doors to scrap proposed trade restrictions on Chinese companies the bloc says are enabling Russia’s war machine in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. Chinese diplomats have met with their European counterparts…

NATO allies prepare unprecedented air deployment exercise over Europe in show of force to Russia

13:00, 07.06.2023 - Germany is preparing to host the biggest air deployment exercise in NATO’s history, a show of force intended to impress allies and potential adversaries such as Russia, German and American officials said Wednesday, according to AP News. The Air Defender 23 exercise starting next week will see 10,000…

Oil holds decline as investors digest Moscow's message on OPEC+

09:15, 26.05.2023 - Oil was steady after falling more than 3% on Thursday as Russia suggested OPEC+ wasn’t likely to change production levels at its next meeting, and investors tracked talks to avoid a catastrophic US default, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate traded below $72 a barrel after Thursday’s tumble…

World's biggest aircraft carrier sails into Oslo for NATO exercises

12:30, 24.05.2023 - The world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, sailed into Oslo on Wednesday, a first for such a U.S. ship, in a show of NATO force at a time of heightened tension between NATO and Russia over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The ship and its crew will be conducting training…

NATO drills sharpen submarine-hunt skills in Russia's backyard

18:25, 05.05.2023 - NATO is stepping up monitoring of submarines after the defense alliance warned that Moscow is mapping European Union and US critical underwater assets, according to Bloomberg. Allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have spent much of the last 12 days scouring the seas off the coasts of Norway…

Meta prepares more layoffs across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram

14:15, 19.04.2023 - Meta Platforms Inc. was to set to start cutting jobs across the company on Wednesday as it restructures teams and works toward founder Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of greater efficiency this year, according to Bloomberg. The Facebook parent company told managers that they should prepare for job cut announcements…


