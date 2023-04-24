European summit aims to scale up wind energy production in North Sea

Stiri Recomandate

President Iohannis to end South American tour with official visit to Argentina

President Iohannis to end South American tour with official visit to Argentina

President Iohannis to end South American tour with official visit to Argentina.Romanian President Klaus Iohannis makes an official visit to Argentina on Tuesday, the last leg in his South American tour that will end on Wednesday, told Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

Victorii pentru juniorii de la FC Braşov de Under 19 şi Under 17 în Campionatul Naţional

Victorii pentru juniorii de la FC Braşov de Under 19 şi Under 17 în Campionatul Naţional

Weekend perfect pentru juniorii de la FC Braşov. Ambele echipe, atât cea ce Under 19, cât şi cea de Under 17 au obţinut victorii în play-off-ul Campionatului Naţional. Juniorii “mari” s-au impus în faţa celor de la ACS… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultatele acțiunii SPEED în Vrancea: peste 700 de sancţiuni și zeci de permise reținute

Rezultatele acțiunii SPEED în Vrancea: peste 700 de sancţiuni și zeci de permise reținute

*Rezultatele acțiunii SPEED* *În perioada 17–23 aprilie 2023, conform Programului Operațiunilor Europene 2023 al Organizaţiei Poliţiilor Rutiere din Europa (ROADPOL), a fost desfășurată acțiunea Speed, destinată… [citeste mai departe]

Programul Rabla Local, la Pitești

Programul Rabla Local, la Pitești

Programul Rabla Local, la Pitești Primăria Municipiului Pitești s-a înscris în Programul Rabla Local pe 21 aprilie, urmând ca Administrația Fondului pentru Mediu (AFM) să publice lista cu unitățile administrativ-teritoriale aprobate. 500 de vehicule vechi ar putea beneficia de stimulentul pentru casare în municipiul nostru, în 2023.… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătăţii: 1.178 de pacienţi cu COVID-19, internaţi în spitale; 46 de decese în ultima săptămână

Ministerul Sănătăţii: 1.178 de pacienţi cu COVID-19, internaţi în spitale; 46 de decese în ultima săptămână

Un număr de 1.178 de persoane cu COVID-19 sunt internate în unităţile sanitare de profil, a informat, luni, Ministerul Sănătăţii, potrivit Agerpres.La ATI sunt trataţi… [citeste mai departe]

Primul accident cu un BMW nou al Poliției Române. Mașina este daună totală

Primul accident cu un BMW nou al Poliției Române. Mașina este daună totală

Accidentul cu trei autovehicule s-a produs luni dimineața, pe strada Teodor Mihali și Cluj Napoca. Traficul a fost blocat pe ambele sensuri, una dintre mașini fiind răsturnată. Conform ISU Cluj, ”la fața locului s-au deplasat trei autospeciale… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Și ea l-a supărat pe Putin

(VIDEO) Și ea l-a supărat pe Putin

O rusoaică care s-ar fi aflat sub influența alcoolului într-un zbor de la Bangkok la Moscova a pledat în sprijinul Ucrainei. La sosire, fata a fost predată poliției. A drunken #Russian woman on a flight from #Bangkok to #Moscow held a rally in support of #Ukraine . On arrival, the girl was turned in to the police. pic.twitter.com/ws6x8bqpGu… [citeste mai departe]

Câți bani câștigă un angajat Kaufland care se ocupă de cărucioarele clienților. Salariul este jenant

Câți bani câștigă un angajat Kaufland care se ocupă de cărucioarele clienților. Salariul este jenant

Kaufland a informat ce salarii oferă angajaților din diverse departamente. Așadar, câți bani câștigă un angajat Kaufland care se ocupă de cărucioarele clienților. Salariul este jenant,… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal masculin – juniori. Antrenorul sucevean Vasile Boca a debutat cu victorie pe banca tehnică a naționalei

Handbal masculin – juniori. Antrenorul sucevean Vasile Boca a debutat cu victorie pe banca tehnică a naționalei

Antrenorul Vasile Boca, coordonatorul centrului de copii și juniori de la Clubul Sportiv Universitar din Suceava, a debutat cu dreptul pe banca tehnică a echipei naționale… [citeste mai departe]

Distribuitorul de vopsea Color Smart anunţă investiţii de peste 800.000 de euro în propriul brand de vopsea premium

Distribuitorul de vopsea Color Smart anunţă investiţii de peste 800.000 de euro în propriul brand de vopsea premium

”Color Smart, unic importator şi distribuitor în România şi Republica Moldova al brandurilor premium şi premium plus Novacolor, Color Smart şi Pittsburgh Paints,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

European summit aims to scale up wind energy production in North Sea

Publicat:
European summit aims to scale up wind energy production in North Sea

countries are holding a summit Monday aimed at scaling up wind power generation in the , spurred by the fall-out of the Ukraine war and the push for renewables, according to France24. Hosted by Belgium in the coastal town of Ostend, the meeting will gather the leaders of EU members France, Germany, Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands and […] The post European summit aims to scale up wind energy production in appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

US ‘resists’ giving Ukraine NATO accession ‘road map’

14:30, 07.04.2023 - The US is pushing back against efforts by some European allies to offer Ukraine a “road map” to NATO membership at the Western alliance’s next summit in July, according to a British media report quoting unnamed diplomatic sources, France24 reports. The US is siding with Germany and Hungary against Poland and…

Germany braces for widespread transport strikes targeting rail and air travel

10:25, 27.03.2023 - Transport staff across Germany are set to stage a major strike on Monday to push for wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation, as passengers brace for serious disruptions, according to France24. Workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and metro lines throughout much of Europe’s top economy are…

France and Germany tensions loom over EU leaders’ summit in Brussels

10:20, 23.03.2023 - A burgeoning row between France and Germany fired by differences over nuclear energy and combustion engines threatens to spill over into a gathering of the 27 European Union leaders on Thursday, according to France 24. A row erupted between two of the European Union’s biggest economies after Berlin…

Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote

10:20, 21.03.2023 - Dozens of people were arrested across France after sporadic protests broke out hours after President Emmanuel Macron‘s government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday over a deeply unpopular pension reform, according to Reuters. The failure of the vote will be a relief to…

Germany seeks to link all wind parks in North Sea

15:10, 27.02.2023 - The German government said Monday that it wants to set up a new power line network to connect its own offshore wind parks with those of its North Sea neighbors in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the European energy market, according to AP News. Governments in northwestern Europe are hoping that wind…

France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen

09:21, 09.02.2023 - A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as ‘green’ in EU legislation, sources said, according to Reuters. The dispute, which could block a…

Russia shifts war focus to ‘NATO and the West’ says EU official

11:05, 27.01.2023 - A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to “a different stage” by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine, according…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4751
EUR 4.9293
CHF 5.0327
GBP 5.5661
CAD 3.3066
XAU 285.531
JPY 3.3311
CNY 0.6492
AED 1.2186
AUD 2.9924
MDL 0.2496
BGN 2.5203

Urmareste stirile pe: