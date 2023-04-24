European summit aims to scale up wind energy production in North SeaPublicat:
Nine European countries are holding a summit Monday aimed at scaling up wind power generation in the North Sea, spurred by the fall-out of the Ukraine war and the push for renewables, according to France24. Hosted by Belgium in the coastal town of Ostend, the meeting will gather the leaders of EU members France, Germany, Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands and […] The post European summit aims to scale up wind energy production in North Sea appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
