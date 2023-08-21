European gas prices soar on Australia LNG workers’ ultimatum

Stiri Recomandate

Afaceri Constanta: Modificari in firma Steel Standard

Afaceri Constanta: Modificari in firma Steel Standard

Societatea Steel Standard S.R.L. a adoptat o noua decizie in luna iulie 2023, pe care a publicat o in Monitorul Oficial al Romaniei in data de 17 august 2023. Astfel, Hirizescu Petre, in calitate de asociat unic a decis: "Art. 1. Se completeaza si se autorizeaza activitatea secundara cu urmatoarele… [citeste mai departe]

Militar francez, mort în Irak

Militar francez, mort în Irak

Un militar francez a murit duminică în Irak, au anunțat autoritățile din Franța, potrivit Reuters.Un militar din Franța a murit în Irak, unde era detașat într-o misiune de antrenament, a anunțat guvernul francez, conform mediafax. „Nicolas Latourte și-a pierdut viața la datorie", a declarat președintele Emmanuel Macron într-o postare pe X,… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT rutier la Alba Iulia: O femeie, lovită de un autoturism pe trecerea de pietoni

ACCIDENT rutier la Alba Iulia: O femeie, lovită de un autoturism pe trecerea de pietoni

ACCIDENT rutier la Alba Iulia: O femeie, lovită de un autoturism pe trecerea de pietoni ACCIDENT rutier la Alba Iulia: O femeie, lovită de un autoturism pe trecerea de pietoni Un accident rutier a avut loc în după amiaza zilei… [citeste mai departe]

Turcan, chemată în Parlament ca să dea explicații despre distrugerea instituțiilor de cultură

Turcan, chemată în Parlament ca să dea explicații despre distrugerea instituțiilor de cultură

Ministrul Culturii, Raluca Turcan, a fost chemată de USR la comisia de Cultură din Camera Deputaților pentru a da explicații despre modificările aduse sistemului cultural din România prin inițiativele recente… [citeste mai departe]

DRDP Timișoara anunță lucrări în județul Arad, dar și pe autostrada Arad-Nădlac

DRDP Timișoara anunță lucrări în județul Arad, dar și pe autostrada Arad-Nădlac

DRDP Timișoara anunță lucrări în partea de vest a țării, afectând pe această cale și traficul de pe autostrada A1 Arad -Nădlac: Lucrări pe drumurile... The post DRDP Timișoara anunță lucrări în județul Arad, dar și pe autostrada… [citeste mai departe]

Românii continuă să plece în afara țării în masă

Românii continuă să plece în afara țării în masă

FADERE (Federația asociațiilor de români din Europa) cere Guvernului României găsirea de urgență a unor soluții de stopare a plecării românilor din țară. Conform Naţional de Statistică (INS) suntem în fața unui nou record. Numărul românilor care s-au mutat în străinătate este de peste 50.000… [citeste mai departe]

A avut loc un cutremur în California într-o zonă unde localnicii se pregătesc de averse torențiale și inundații

A avut loc un cutremur în California într-o zonă unde localnicii se pregătesc de averse torențiale și inundații

Un cutremur de intensitate medie s-a produs în California, afectând comunitățile care se pregătesc de aversele torențiale și posibilele inundații aduse de furtuna tropicală… [citeste mai departe]

Business as usual: banii conduc războiul ruso-ucrainean

Business as usual: banii conduc războiul ruso-ucrainean

„Pentru război sunt necesare trei lucruri: bani, bani și iar bani”, a proclamat mareșalul Gian-Giacopo Trivulzio (1448 – 1518) ca răspuns la întrebarea lui Ludovic al XII-lea privind pregătirile necesare pentru cucerirea Ducatului de Milano. De atunci, aceste cuvinte au dobândit o recunoaștere… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis a eliberat din funcţia de judecător mai mulţi magistraţi şi i-a numit în funcţia de procuror

Iohannis a eliberat din funcţia de judecător mai mulţi magistraţi şi i-a numit în funcţia de procuror

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat, luni, o serie de decrete privind eliberarea din funcţia de judecător a mai multor magistraţi şi numirea lor în funcţia de procuror. Administraţia… [citeste mai departe]


European gas prices soar on Australia LNG workers' ultimatum

Publicat:
European gas prices soar on Australia LNG workers’ ultimatum

European natural gas prices jumped as workers serving a key export project in Australia prepare for a strike if no deal is reached in pay talks on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. front-month gas soared as much as 18%, with traders bracing for more turmoil as the labor negotiations drag on. The industrial action […] The post European gas prices soar on Australia LNG workersultimatum appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Europe gas set for third weekly gain on Australia strike jitters

12:10, 18.08.2023 - European natural gas futures headed for a third weekly gain as concerns over potential strikes in Australia inject renewed volatility into the market, according to Bloomberg. The possibility of walkouts at three liquefied natural gas facilities operated by Chevron Corp. and Woodside Energy Group Ltd.…

France will start evacuation of French, EU citizens from Niger

11:45, 01.08.2023 - France will evacuate French and European citizens from Niger, starting on Tuesday, its foreign ministry said, days after a junta seized power in the west African country, according to Reuters. The overthrow last Wednesday of President Mohamed Bazoum – the seventh military takeover in less than three…

European gas falls with sluggish demand keeping a lid on prices

12:46, 28.07.2023 - European natural gas prices are headed for a third consecutive day of declines, with Citigroup Inc. analysts seeing sluggish demand and high inventories keeping a lid on prices, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month futures fell as much as 5% on Friday, putting the market on track for a weekly…

European gas prices extend jump as outages tighten supply

11:50, 26.07.2023 - European natural gas prices rose for a fifth day, the longest streak since April, as outages tighten global supply while heat blankets parts of the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures advanced as much as 5.2% on Wednesday, signaling that a bullish trend is taking hold after prices slipped…

Fire-ravaged Greece braces for near record temperature next week

13:10, 21.07.2023 - Greece is in the cross hairs as heat builds across the Mediterranean, with temperatures expected to climb toward a European record by the middle of next week, according to Bloomberg. Highs for the Greek mainland are forecast to reach 48C by Wednesday, testing the record of 48.8C set on the Italian island…

European gas prices head for biggest weekly loss of the year

12:55, 14.07.2023 - European natural gas prices are poised for their biggest weekly drop this year as the region continues to fill up its storage facilities and demand for the fuel remains lackluster, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month contracts edged higher on Friday but are still on course for the biggest…

Australia PM Albanese to push to overcome EU trade obstacles with Macron

11:31, 11.07.2023 - Australia‘s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was important for exporters to gain access to European markets under any EU free trade deal, and he would raise obstacles to an agreement in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  Australia’s Trade Minister Don…

European gas prices rise as Russian mutiny adds to supply fear

11:30, 26.06.2023 - European natural gas jumped as nervousness over a short-lived rebellion in Russia added to supply fears in an already volatile market, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures rose as much as 13% on Monday. Gas has soared more than 30% this month with prolonged production outages in Norway countering…


