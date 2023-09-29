Euro zone inflation fell to 4.3% in September, lowest level since October 2021 Annual inflation in the eurozone cooled to its lowest level since October 2021, falling to 4.3% in September, flash figures showed on Friday, according to CNBC. That was down from a 5.2% annual reading in August, while month-on-month inflation dipped from 0.5% to 0.3%. Core inflation — which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, and is closely […] The post Euro zone inflation fell to 4.3% in September, lowest level since October 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

