Euro edges lower after ECB comments; commodity currencies fall

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Patriarhiei, lăsat aproape mut de ultimele declarații ale Arhiepiscopului Teodosie: „Unii se compromit spectaculos și ireversibil"

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Patriarhiei, lăsat aproape mut de ultimele declarații ale Arhiepiscopului Teodosie: „Unii se compromit spectaculos și ireversibil”

Vasile Bănescu crede că Arhiepiscopul Tomisului se compromite moral prin poziționarea…

Drumul național între Apahida și Jucu va fi lărgit cu încă o bandă

Drumul național între Apahida și Jucu va fi lărgit cu încă o bandă

Drumul național 1C va fi lărgit cu încă o bandă până la Jucu. "Un proiect nou pentru cei care stați în Apahida aveți beneficii mari.  Se mai lărgește cu o bandă de la sensul giratoriu de ieșire din Apahida până în Jucu. Va fi o mai bună flexibilitate la…

Declarații de presă: Miniștrii de afaceri externe ai României și Ucrainei

Declarații de presă: Miniștrii de afaceri externe ai României și Ucrainei

Declarații de presă: Miniștrii de afaceri externe ai României și Ucrainei Declarații comune de presă ale ministrului afacerilor externe, Bogdan Aurescu cu omologul ucrainean, Dmitro Kuleba (stg). Foto: captură video MAE. Declarații comune…

Hospice Casa Speranței a devent Fundație de utilitate publică

Hospice Casa Speranței a devent Fundație de utilitate publică

Noul statut a fost acordat de Guvern, printr-o Hotărâre, ca un „dar" la aniversarea celor 30 de ani de activitate în care peste 45.000 de pacienți cu cancer și peste 100.000 de aparținători au beneficiat de îngrijire paliativă, iar cu sprijinul sponsorilor, donatorilor, al…

Patru moduri în care Rusia încearcă să demonstreze că poate funcționa cu sancțiunile internaționale

Patru moduri în care Rusia încearcă să demonstreze că poate funcționa cu sancțiunile internaționale

Președintele rus Vladimir Putin s-a străduit să le dea asigurări rușilor că sancțiunile impuse de Occident le fac mai rău țărilor care le-au decis decât Rusiei. Dar efectele se văd deja…

„Eliberează" rușii și Transnistria? Iată ce declară un general!

„Eliberează” rușii și Transnistria? Iată ce declară un general!

Rusia vizează, în faza a doua a operaţiuni sale militare în Ucraina, să preia controlul deplin în Donbas şi în sudul Ucrainei pentru a dispune de un coridor terestru spre Crimeea, a afirmat vineri comandantul adjunct al Districtului militar central al Rusiei,…

Renovat pentru prima dată de la înființare: Parcul Dumitru Rîșcanu, cu alei și mobilier nou

Renovat pentru prima dată de la înființare: Parcul Dumitru Rîșcanu, cu alei și mobilier nou

Parcul Dumitru Rîșcanu prinde viață. Această zonă verde a sectorului Rîșcani nu a fost reabilitată niciodată și a ajuns într-o stare deplorabilă, anunță primarul capitalei, Ion Ceban.

De ce trebuie sărbătorit Sfântul Gheorghe, Purtătorul de biruinţă, abia luni

De ce trebuie sărbătorit Sfântul Gheorghe, Purtătorul de biruinţă, abia luni

Sărbătorirea sfinţilor mari ale căror praznice cad în Vinerea Mare sau în Sâmbăta Mare este transferată a doua zi de Paşti, conform normelor canonice ale Ortodoxiei, potrivit basilica.ro, citată de Agerpres. Potrivit Direcţiei pentru Evidenţa…

Republica Moldova a trimis primul chestionar de aderare la UE. Ciucă: Confirmă încă o dată că angajamentul său european este ferm

Republica Moldova a trimis primul chestionar de aderare la UE. Ciucă: Confirmă încă o dată că angajamentul său european este ferm

Republica Moldova a completat şi transmis vineri primul chestionar de aderare la Uniunea Europeană ambasadorului UE la Chişinău,…

Suspectul vizat în dosarul avionului capturat la frontieră, reținut

Suspectul vizat în dosarul avionului capturat la frontieră, reținut

Capul grupări criminale, vizate în dosarul avionului capturat la frontieră, a fost reținut de polițiștii de frontieră, astăzi, la Chișinău. Este vorba despre un moldovean de 45 de ani, locuitor al raionului Briceni.


Euro edges lower after ECB comments; commodity currencies fall

Publicat:
Euro edges lower after ECB comments; commodity currencies fall

The euro edged lower on Friday after officials made mixed comments, while expectations of a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike from the supported the U.S. dollar, according to Reuters. ECB provided some dovish signals by saying the central bank might need to cut its growth outlook.

EU adopts new sanctions against Russia including coal import ban

13:40, 08.04.2022 - The European Union on Friday formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products, according Reuters. The measures also prevent many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, and will…

EU, U.S. reach preliminary deal to avoid disruption in data flows

13:45, 25.03.2022 - The European Union and the United States reached a preliminary agreement to avoid major disruption in transatlantic data flows that had been jeopardized by a ruling of the EU top court, the EU Commission head and the U.S. President said on Friday, according to Reuters. Data transfers between the EU…

Biden seals LNG deal as EU grapples with energy crunch

11:11, 25.03.2022 - The European Union and United States unveiled a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), as leaders of the European bloc meet to curb their reliance on Russian fossil fuels and deal with an energy crunch, according to Reuters.  The pact announced during a visit by…

Baltic nations expel ten Russian diplomats

15:00, 18.03.2022 - Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have expelled a total of ten Russian diplomats, the foreign ministries of the three Baltic countries said on Friday, according to Reuters. Lithuania expelled four diplomats while Latvia and Estonia each expelled three. The diplomats were expelled in a coordinated move “in…

Putin tells Scholz that Kyiv is stalling peace talks with Moscow

14:15, 18.03.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call on Friday that Kyiv was attempting to stall peace talks with Russia but that Moscow was still keen to continue negotiations, according to Reuters.  “It was noted that the Kyiv regime is attempting in every possible…

ECB has ‘extra space’ before first rate hike, Lagarde says

16:00, 17.03.2022 - The European Central Bank (ECB) has given itself “extra space” between the planned end of its money-printing program this summer and the first interest rate hike in more than a decade, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday, according to CNBC.  Investors were ramping up their bets on higher…

Putin says Russia to welcome volunteers from Middle East to fight Ukraine

12:05, 11.03.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light on Friday to bring in thousands of fighters from the Middle East to fight against Ukraine, according to Reuters. At a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were…

Hundreds rescued after flames engulf Greece-Italy ferry

10:20, 18.02.2022 - Hundreds of people were rescued from a ferry that caught fire between Greece and Italy in the early hours of Friday, the Greek coastguard said, according to Reuters. A video uploaded on Greek news website Proto Thema showed the 183-metre (600 foot) ferry engulfed in flames and huge plumes of smoke.…


