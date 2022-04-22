Euro edges lower after ECB comments; commodity currencies fall

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union on Friday formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products, according Reuters. The measures also prevent many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, and will…

- The European Union and the United States reached a preliminary agreement to avoid major disruption in transatlantic data flows that had been jeopardized by a ruling of the EU top court, the EU Commission head and the U.S. President said on Friday, according to Reuters. Data transfers between the EU…

- The European Union and United States unveiled a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), as leaders of the European bloc meet to curb their reliance on Russian fossil fuels and deal with an energy crunch, according to Reuters. The pact announced during a visit by…

- Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have expelled a total of ten Russian diplomats, the foreign ministries of the three Baltic countries said on Friday, according to Reuters. Lithuania expelled four diplomats while Latvia and Estonia each expelled three. The diplomats were expelled in a coordinated move “in…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call on Friday that Kyiv was attempting to stall peace talks with Russia but that Moscow was still keen to continue negotiations, according to Reuters. “It was noted that the Kyiv regime is attempting in every possible…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) has given itself “extra space” between the planned end of its money-printing program this summer and the first interest rate hike in more than a decade, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday, according to CNBC. Investors were ramping up their bets on higher…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light on Friday to bring in thousands of fighters from the Middle East to fight against Ukraine, according to Reuters. At a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were…

- Hundreds of people were rescued from a ferry that caught fire between Greece and Italy in the early hours of Friday, the Greek coastguard said, according to Reuters. A video uploaded on Greek news website Proto Thema showed the 183-metre (600 foot) ferry engulfed in flames and huge plumes of smoke.…