Euro-area economic confidence drops again on industry, retail

Anchetă de serviciu la Termoelectrica, după explozia de pe acoperiș: Ce detalii oferă instituția

Termoelectrica a inițiat o anchetă de serviciu pentru a elucida modul de executare a prevederilor contractuale și pentru a stabili motivele incendiului, care a provocat o deflagrație pe acoperișul sediului… [citeste mai departe]

Trafic international de droguri: Grup infractional organizat destructurat de politie si procurori intr-o operatiune de amploare (FOTO+VIDEO)

Politistii Directiei de Combatere a Criminalitatii Organizate, impreuna cu procurorii Directiei de Investigare a Infractiunilor… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment lansat de o nutriționistă româncă: Nu atingeți bonurile eliberate de casele fiscale /VIDEO

Ligia Pop, o nutriționistă care spune că a scris opt cărți pe teme de sănătate, a postat un mesaj video în care le cere românilor să nu atingă bonurile fiscale, pentru că și-ar dezechilibra… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 18 ani din Sebeș cercetat de polițiști, după ce a fost depistat în timp ce conducea băut și fără permis o motocicletă neînmatriculată

Duminică, 29 septembrie 2023, în jurul orei 18.30, polițiștii din Sebeș au depistat un tânăr… [citeste mai departe]

Tânără de 18 ani din Șona, rănită în urma unui accident de motocicletă petrecut de o stradă din Alba Iulia

Ieri, 29 octombrie 2023, în jurul orei 20.15, polițiștii rutieri din Alba Iulia au intervenit la un accident rutier care s-a produs pe strada Alexandru Ioan Cuza din Municipiu.… [citeste mai departe]

Doi indivizi care au tâlhărit un bărbat și i-au sustras un telefon au ajuns după gratii

Doi tineri care au tâlhărit un consătean din Vicovu de Sus și de la care au furat un telefon mobil au fost prinși de polițiști după o muncă de mai bine de două săptămâni. Fapta s-a petrecut în după-amiaza zilei de 10… [citeste mai departe]

Un biciclist de 29 de ani din Șona a ajuns la spital, după ce a intrat în coliziune cu un autoturism, pe strada Principală din Sânmiclăuș

Duminică, 29 octombrie 2023, în jurul orei 19.00, polițiștii rutieri din Blaj au intervenit pe strada Principală… [citeste mai departe]

Prinţesa Leonor, moștenitoarea Coroanei spaniole, împlinește 18 ani și depune jurământul de credinţă faţă de Constituţia ţării. Oficial, ea îi va punea succeda regelui Felipe

Moştenitoarea tronului… [citeste mai departe]

Au început înscrierile în programul eparhial Ora de Biblie, ed. a II-a

Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Suceava, în parteneriat cu Arhiepiscopia Sucevei și Rădăuților, prin sectoarele Educațional-Teologic (Învățământ), Media și Comunicare și Cultural, și Seminarul Teologic Liceal Ortodox „Mitropolitul Dosoftei” din Suceava, cu… [citeste mai departe]


Euro-area economic confidence drops again on industry, retail

Publicat:
Euro-area economic confidence drops again on industry, retail

Euro-area economic confidence slowed for a sixth month as the region struggles under the weight of higher interest rates, still elevated inflation and geopolitical tensions, according to Bloomberg. A sentiment gauge published by the inched down to 93.3 in October, from a revised 93.4 a month earlier. Economists had predicted a more significant […] The post Euro-area economic confidence drops again on industry, retail appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

