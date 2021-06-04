EU to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

Stiri Recomandate

Botoşani: Două fluxuri de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 vor fi deschise în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Stânca-Costeşti

Botoşani: Două fluxuri de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 vor fi deschise în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Stânca-Costeşti

Două fluxuri de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 vor fi deschise, de săptămâna viitoare, în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Stânca-Costeşti, a anunţat, vineri, prefectul… [citeste mai departe]

PSD a organizat evenimentul ”Adevărata Vineri Verde”. Marcel Ciolacu a anunţat că şi-a comandat maşină electrică

PSD a organizat evenimentul ”Adevărata Vineri Verde”. Marcel Ciolacu a anunţat că şi-a comandat maşină electrică

PSD a organizat evenimentul "Adevărata Vineri Verde", o replică la campania ”Vinerea verde”, iniţiată de Ministerul Mediului. Cu această ocazie, partidul… [citeste mai departe]

Pepe a umilit-o pe Oana Zăvoranu. Ce a putut spune despre ea, de fapt: ”Vorbește prost, de ani de zile” VIDEO

Pepe a umilit-o pe Oana Zăvoranu. Ce a putut spune despre ea, de fapt: ”Vorbește prost, de ani de zile” VIDEO

Un nou scandal este pe punctul de a izbucni în showbizul românesc. După ce Oana Zăvoranu a făcut declarații incendiare legate de căsnicia ei cu Pepe, în cadrul podcastului… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus, 4 iunie: peste 200 de cazuri noi. În Timiș sunt 10 infectări și trei decese

Coronavirus, 4 iunie: peste 200 de cazuri noi. În Timiș sunt 10 infectări și trei decese

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost confirmate 225 de cazuri Covid-19, în România. 113 de decese au fost raportate de către Institutul Național de Sănătate Publică (INSP), iar 93 dintre acestea sunt decese mai vechi, introduse… [citeste mai departe]

Inconștiență fără margini! Un tată își filmează fetița de 10 ani la volan: „Calc-o, dă-i tare!” (VIDEO)

Inconștiență fără margini! Un tată își filmează fetița de 10 ani la volan: „Calc-o, dă-i tare!” (VIDEO)

O nouă dovadă de inconștiență din partea părinților a apărut în mediul virtual. De data aceasta este vorba despre un tată care și-a pus fetița să-i conducă mașina pe… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal: Oscar Tabarez, selecţionerul Uruguayului, susţine că ar trebui să existe un VAR al VAR-ului

Fotbal: Oscar Tabarez, selecţionerul Uruguayului, susţine că ar trebui să existe un VAR al VAR-ului

Selecţionerul echipei de fotbal a Uruguayului, Oscar Tabarez, a declarat că "ar trebui să existe un VAR al VAR"-ului, criticând astfel un gol anulat echipei sale în meciul cu Paraguay, din preliminariile… [citeste mai departe]

Dacia ia cu asalt Australia. Pe ce modele se bazează constructorul de la Mioveni pe această piaţă VIDEO

Dacia ia cu asalt Australia. Pe ce modele se bazează constructorul de la Mioveni pe această piaţă VIDEO

Importatorul Renault din Australia, Ateco Group, a comunicat că în acest an vor începe să fie livrate primele unităţi Dacia pe această piaţă, confirmând astfel lansarea mărcii low-cost a… [citeste mai departe]

7 infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore. Lista localităților din Alba de unde provin cei depistați pozitiv

7 infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore. Lista localităților din Alba de unde provin cei depistați pozitiv

Până la data de 4 iunie 2021, în județ s-au înregistrat 21313 de persoane confirmate pozitiv, 20479 de persoane vindecate și 688 de decese. Joi, în Alba au fost prelucrate 455 probe (225 de… [citeste mai departe]

DRDP Constanta anunta: Lucrari la podul situat pe DN 22D, judetul Tulcea

DRDP Constanta anunta: Lucrari la podul situat pe DN 22D, judetul Tulcea

Directia Regionala de Drumuri si Poduri Constanta anunta lucrari de intretinere periodica la podul situat pe drumul national DN 22D, km 1 210, localitatea Macin, judetul Tulcea.Se desfasoara lucrari de intretinere periodica la podul situat pe drumul national… [citeste mai departe]

Şase adulţi si şase copii au traversat ilegal Dunărea, din Serbia, cu o barcă gonflabilă

Şase adulţi si şase copii au traversat ilegal Dunărea, din Serbia, cu o barcă gonflabilă

Şase adulţi si şase copii au fost prinşi de poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Sectorului Poliţiei de Frontieră Porţile de Fier II, în timp ce traversau Dunărea ilegal. Cei doisprezece cetăţeni sunt din Irak, Siria… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EU to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

Publicat:
EU to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports and prohibiting EU airlines from flying over Belarus, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. The decision is part of broader economic sanctions against Belarus in response to Minsk’s scrambling a warplane to force […] The post EU to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Belarus accused of letting illegal migrants cross into EU

14:35, 02.06.2021 - Lithuania accused Belarus of allowing illegal migrants to cross its borders into the European Union, the latest sign of simmering tensions after a Ryanair Holdings Plc was forced to land in Minsk last month so the authorities there could arrest an opposition journalist, according to BNN Bloomberg. …

EU outlines E3 bln support package to a future democratic Belarus

15:40, 28.05.2021 - The European Commission presented to the Council on Friday an outline for a comprehensive plan of economic support to a future democratic Belarus. The EU Commission stated that the plan of up to E3 billion, reflects the European Union’s commitment to support the Belarusian people’s wishes for a peaceful…

EU sanctions could target Belarus potash, oil and finance

14:10, 27.05.2021 - Foreign Ministers from Germany, Luxembourg and Lithuania said on Thursday that the European Union sanctions on Belarus will likely hit the country’s potash and oil sectors, as well as financial transactions, according to Reuters. Tasked by EU leaders with preparing economic sanctions after the forced…

UE cere o ancheta internationala in cazul deturnarii aeronavei la Minsk

13:10, 24.05.2021 - Uniunea Europeana (UE) a cerut o ancheta internationala cu privire la obligarea de catre autoritatile belaruse a unui avion apartinand Ryanair sa aterizeze la Minsk, cu scopul arestarii opozantului belarus Roman Protasevici, relateaza Reuters. ”Prin acest act coercitiv, autoritatile belaruse au pus…

Bitcoin under pressure and slips below $40,000 as recovery fades

12:25, 21.05.2021 - Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also…

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts on NASA’s mission to space station

14:10, 23.04.2021 - NASA and Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company, SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and it is the first crew ever propelled towards orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight, according to Reuters. …

EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

15:55, 20.04.2021 - The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters.  The European Commission…

Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption

11:50, 26.03.2021 - Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 04 iunie 2021
Bucuresti 11°C | 24°C
Iasi 12°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 23°C
Timisoara 10°C | 26°C
Constanta 14°C | 23°C
Brasov 8°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 23°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.06.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 14.307.599,36 -
II (5/6) 10 9.252,00 -
III (4/6) 396 233,63 -
IV (3/6) 6.564 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 14.689.559,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 iunie 2021
USD 4.0636
EUR 4.9228
CHF 4.4939
GBP 5.7405
CAD 3.3509
XAU 244.467
JPY 3.6897
CNY 0.6339
AED 1.1063
AUD 3.1147
MDL 0.229
BGN 2.517

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec