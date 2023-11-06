Stiri Recomandate

Maşină de lux, căutată în Marea Britanie, depistată de poliţiştii de frontieră timişeni

Maşină de lux, căutată în Marea Britanie, depistată de poliţiştii de frontieră timişeni

Poliţiştii de frontieră de la Moraviţa au depistat ieri un cetăţean român care încerca să intre în ţară cu o maşină de lux în valoare de 120.000 de euro care figura ca fiind căutată pentru confiscare în Marea… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă intră la rupere peste Ciolacu, în scandalul cash: Nu cetățeanul de rând contribuie la evaziune

Nicolae Ciucă intră la rupere peste Ciolacu, în scandalul cash: Nu cetățeanul de rând contribuie la evaziune

„Nu cred că cetățeanul de rând este cel care contribuie la această evaziune”, spune liderul PNL, Nicolae Ciucă. El cere revizuirea măsurii privind plățile cu cash. Ciucă afirmă… [citeste mai departe]

Despre porci numai de bine…

Despre porci numai de bine…

Spre deosebire de perioada comunistă pe care a parcurs-o România și cea globalistă în care viețuim acum, există diferențe semnificative. Atunci, cu toate că în magazinele de specialitate nu se prea găsea carne, în orașe cozile erau uneori imense, majoritatea cetățenilor se descurca pentru că funcționau gospodăriile individuale ale țăranilor.… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal pentru un tânăr de 18 ani, din Lița / Aparatul drugtest a indicat o posibilă prezență a substanțelor psihoactive

Dosar penal pentru un tânăr de 18 ani, din Lița / Aparatul drugtest a indicat o posibilă prezență a substanțelor psihoactive

Eveniment Dosar penal pentru un tânăr de 18 ani, din Lița / Aparatul drugtest a indicat o posibilă prezență a substanțelor psihoactive noiembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Suprafaţa medie a unei tranzacţii de spaţii de birouri a crescut cu 35% în acest an faţă de anul trecut şi se apropie de nivelul record din 2019

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Suprafaţa medie a unei tranzacţii de spaţii de birouri a crescut cu 35% în acest an faţă de anul trecut şi se apropie de nivelul record din 2019

”Suprafaţa medie a unei tranzacţii de spaţii… [citeste mai departe]

Un străin a evadat de pe Aeroportul Chișinău înainte de a trece de controlul pașapoartelor

Un străin a evadat de pe Aeroportul Chișinău înainte de a trece de controlul pașapoartelor

Un străin, care a sosit în Moldova cu o cursă din Turcia, a fugit de pe aeroportul din Chișinău fără să treacă controlul. Incidentul a fost raportat de Poliția de Frontieră a Republicii Moldova la 6 noiembrie.… [citeste mai departe]

Pauliuc (PNL), semnal de alarmă: Anul electoral 2024 e foarte complicat. România nu trebuie să cadă victima unui joc politic pe viaţă şi pe moarte

Pauliuc (PNL), semnal de alarmă: Anul electoral 2024 e foarte complicat. România nu trebuie să cadă victima unui joc politic pe viaţă şi pe moarte

Președinta femeilor din PNL, senatoarea Nicoleta Pauliuc, susţine că că duşmanii lumii civilizate… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt echipamentele esențiale pe timp de noapte pentru un vânător dedicat?

Care sunt echipamentele esențiale pe timp de noapte pentru un vânător dedicat?

Articolul Care sunt echipamentele esențiale pe timp de noapte pentru un vânător dedicat? se poate citi integral pe Stiri de Buzau . Vânătoarea este o pasiune care conectează oamenii cu natura și le oferă ocazia de a descoperi mediul înconjurător… [citeste mai departe]

Calendare Personalizate – Un an în imagini unice

Calendare Personalizate – Un an în imagini unice

Conținut oferit de: Partener extern. Fiecare an aduce cu el oportunități noi și momente de neuitat. Ce modalitate mai bună de a vă marca timpul și de a vă păstra amintirile decât prin calendare personalizate? Aceste obiecte deosebite nu sunt doar instrumente practice pentru a vă organiza programul,… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea calda a amanat plecarea cocorilor din Ungaria

Vremea calda a amanat plecarea cocorilor din Ungaria

Vremea caldă din această toamnă în Ungaria a amânat migraţia cocorilor, care au invadat în număr record câmpiile din est; peste 194.000 de exemplare sunt în continuare cuibărite în mlaştini puţin adânci, fără a-şi manifesta intenţia de a pleca spre Africa, informează Reuters. Parcul Naţional… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU risks €2 billion yearly hit to drug R&D spending with new law

Publicat:
EU risks €2 billion yearly hit to drug R&D spending with new law

stands to lose E2 billion of investment a year in medicines research and development if a law overhauling the bloc’s pharmaceutical regime goes ahead, an industry group warned Monday, according to Bloomberg. wants to shorten the standard period of patent protection for new medicines from eight to six years, […] The post EU risks E2 billion yearly hit to drug R&D spending with new law appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia’s frozen cash earns E3 billion as EU haggles over how to tap it

13:50, 26.10.2023 - Sanctioned Russian assets frozen in Belgium have generated nearly E3 billion in profits as European Union states continue to haggle over what to do with the money, according to Bloomberg. Euroclear results released Thursday show that the immobilized assets have generated E2.9 billion from the time they…

Bulgaria-Turkey LNG supply pact probed by EU antitrust watchdog

14:15, 23.10.2023 - A gas transit deal between Bulgaria’s state-owned firm Bulgargaz EAD and Turkey’s Botas is being investigated by the European Union amid concerns it may be anti-competitive, according to Bloomberg.  The European Commission said Monday it’s sent requests for information to the companies and that it would…

EU and US seek steel deal that may include tariffs on China exports

11:06, 10.10.2023 - The European Union is working on an interim deal with the US that would introduce new tariffs aimed at excess steel production from China and other countries in order to end a Trump-era trade conflict, Bloomberg reports The levies would primarily be focused on imports from China that benefit from non-market…

EU sees ‘convergence’ with Japan on AI says official

13:21, 09.10.2023 - The European Union sees “convergence” with Japan on thinking about generative artificial intelligence (AI), a senior official said on Monday, according to Reuters.  “I see a lot of convergence in how we look at AI and generative AI,” European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera…

EU to assess risks of critical technologies being weaponized says official

11:30, 03.10.2023 - The European Commission will assess the risks of four critical technologies, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence, being weaponised by countries not aligned with its values and will take measures next year to tackle the issue, an EU official said on Monday, according to Reuters. The…

European gas prices decline as mild weather offsets supply risks

12:05, 02.10.2023 - European natural gas prices declined as traders weighed supply risks against a mild weather forecast for October, according to Bloomberg. The November contract fell as much as 3.5% after gaining at the start of trading on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to be well above seasonal norms in northwest…

Euro zone swings to trade surplus y/y in July

12:25, 15.09.2023 - The euro zone swung to an unadjusted 6.5 billion euro trade surplus in July from a 36.3 billion euro deficit a year earlier as costs of energy imports plunged and exports of manufactured goods surged, data showed on Friday, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said the…

Europe’s inflation-risk gauge flashing red is a headache for ECB

12:50, 08.08.2023 - Market measures of inflation risk in Europe are testing record highs and posing a challenge to European Central Bank officials as they eye the end of their historic tightening cycle, according to Bloomberg.  A gauge of future inflation closed at its highest level since 2010 Monday, pointing to an average…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.6698
EUR 4.9701
CHF 5.1613
GBP 5.7072
CAD 3.3982
XAU 298.376
JPY 3.1084
CNY 0.6383
AED 1.2714
AUD 3.0094
MDL 0.2578
BGN 2.5411

Urmareste stirile pe: