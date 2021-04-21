EU reaches provisional deal on 55% greenhouse gas cut by 2030

Stiri Recomandate

Sony WH-1000XM4, disponibile într-o nouă ediție limitată: Preț și disponibilitate

Sony WH-1000XM4, disponibile într-o nouă ediție limitată: Preț și disponibilitate

Sony anunță o ediție limitată a căștilor WH-1000XM4 în varianta de culoare Silent White, cu aceeași tehnologie de anulare a zgomotului, precum cea implementată pe deja consacratul model WH-1000XM4. Lansarea noii versiuni de culoare… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai muncitoare zodii din horoscop. Zodiile care sunt harnice peste măsură

Cele mai muncitoare zodii din horoscop. Zodiile care sunt harnice peste măsură

 Cele mai muncitoare zodii din horoscop. Oamenii se împart în două categorii: muncitori și leneși. În vreme ce unii se târăsc pe coate pentru a-și atinge obiectivele, alții așteaptă să le pice din cer. Află, în continuare, care sunt acele semne… [citeste mai departe]

Costel Alexe neagă acuzaţiile de şantaj din sistemul silvic: „Angajările nu sunt atributul ministrului”

Costel Alexe neagă acuzaţiile de şantaj din sistemul silvic: „Angajările nu sunt atributul ministrului”

Liberalul Costel Alexe, fost ministru al Mediului, a declarat că angajările în cadrul Romsilva nu intră în atribuţiile Ministerului Mediului, Apelor şi Pădurilor, întrucât instituţia… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la Spitalului Județean Slatina. 37 de pacienți internați, în pericol

Incendiu la Spitalului Județean Slatina. 37 de pacienți internați, în pericol

Un incendiu s-a produs la Secția de Psihiatrie a Spitalului Județean Slatina, în urmă cu puțin timp. Potrivit Antena3, din primele date a rezultat că incendiul se manifestă la parter și la etajul I al imobilului. În interior se află 37 de… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul AUR cere demisia ministrului de Interne. Nici Florin Cîțu nu a scăpat de critici după afirmațiile de ieri

Liderul AUR cere demisia ministrului de Interne. Nici Florin Cîțu nu a scăpat de critici după afirmațiile de ieri

Liderul AUR George Simion a cerut miercuri demiterea ministrului Lucian Bode după tragedia de la Pitești și i-a solicitat premierului Cîțu să retracteze afirmația „trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

România, cel mai mare noroc din istoria fotbalului. Mirel Rădoi e în culmea fericirii

România, cel mai mare noroc din istoria fotbalului. Mirel Rădoi e în culmea fericirii

Mirel Rădoi e în culmea fericirii după ce România și-a aflat adversarele de la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo. Echipa României este în Grupa B, iar Mirel Rădoi s-a bucurat enorm când a văzut cu ce echipe exotice se vor bate tricolorii.… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr din Sebeș, cercetat pentru furt. A sustras un telefon mobil în valoare de 4.400 de lei, de la un tânăr din Șugag

Tânăr din Sebeș, cercetat pentru furt. A sustras un telefon mobil în valoare de 4.400 de lei, de la un tânăr din Șugag

Poliţiştii de investigații criminale din Sebeș au depistat un tânăr din Sebeș, ca persoană bănuită de furt. Acesta ar fi sustras un telefon mobil în valoare… [citeste mai departe]

Rata infectărilor din România: Câte județe se mai află în ZONA ROȘIE

Rata infectărilor din România: Câte județe se mai află în ZONA ROȘIE

La raportarea de ieri, încă un județ a urcat în scenariul verde, așa că vorbim acum despre un total de 9 județe aflate în acest scenariu. Cât privește scenariul roșu, doar 7 județe, plus Capitala, se mai aflau în acest secenariu.Veste bună este că, marți,… [citeste mai departe]

Lungu și Harșovschi au participat la o amplă acțiune de curățenie în parcul Șipote și păduricea Zamca

Lungu și Harșovschi au participat la o amplă acțiune de curățenie în parcul Șipote și păduricea Zamca

Primăria Suceava a organizat, astăzi, o amplă acțiune de curățenie în parcul Șipote și păduricea Zamca, la care au participat primarul Ion Lungu și viceprimarul Lucian Harșovschi.… [citeste mai departe]

ALBA: 87 de cazuri COVID înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore. Incidența actualizată în localitățile din județ, la 14 zile

ALBA: 87 de cazuri COVID înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore. Incidența actualizată în localitățile din județ, la 14 zile

Au fost înregistrate 87 de cazuri noi COVID-19 în județul Alba, în ultimele 24 de ore, potrivit datelor transmise de DSP Alba miercuri, 21 aprilie.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EU reaches provisional deal on 55% greenhouse gas cut by 2030

Publicat:
EU reaches provisional deal on 55% greenhouse gas cut by 2030

announced on Wednesday a provisional agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the 27-member bloc by 55% by 2030, according to Reuters.  The 2030 target is part of a larger goal of getting the EU to be carbon-neutral by 2050 and put the EU on a pathway which, if adopted globally would […] The post EU reaches provisional deal on 55% greenhouse gas cut by 2030 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Johnson&Johnson reia distribuirea vaccinului in Europa

09:10, 21.04.2021 - Johnson&Johnson (J&J) va relua distribuirea vaccinului sau in Europa, dupa ce Agenția Europeana a Medicamentului (EMA) a anunțat ca beneficiile administrarii acestui ser depașesc riscurile. EMA a precizat insa ca este necesar ca Johnson&Johnson sa avertizeze cu privire la formarea unor cheaguri de sange…

Fostul ministru de interne italian Salvini, trimis in judecata pentru acțiunile din criza migranților

17:40, 17.04.2021 - Fostul ministru de interne italian Matteo Salvini, liderul partidului de extrema dreapta Liga, a fost trimis in judecata, sambata, in legatura cu decizia sa din 2019 de a impiedica 100 de migranti sa debarce in Italia, transmit Reuters si EFE. Salvini i-a lasat pe mare pe migrantii naufragiati pana…

PM Citu fires HealthMin Voiculescu, appoints Deputy PM Barna as Minister

13:35, 14.04.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Cițu fired Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu on Wednesday and has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna as interim Health Minister to lead the Ministry of Health until a new minister is appointed, according to politico.eu. Cițu also announced that Andreea Moldovan State…

IATA: Travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April

16:05, 31.03.2021 - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April, according to Reuters.  The digital travel pass currently in the testing phase had been planned to be launched…

Elon Musk says Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin

11:55, 24.03.2021 - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday the company’s electric vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year, according to Reuters. “You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday, adding that bitcoin…

European Commission proposes ‘Digital Green Certificate’ for travel

18:30, 17.03.2021 - The European Commission announced on Wednesday in a press release that it is proposing to create a COVID-19 ‘Digital Green Certificate’ that will facilitate safe and free movement within the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Digital Green Certificate will be proof that an individual has been either…

EU Commission: 4M BioNTech-Pfizer doses available by end of March

17:45, 10.03.2021 - The European Commission reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer for the supply of four million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the Member States in the next two weeks in order to tackle coronavirus hotspots and to facilitate free border movement, according to a press release on Wednesday.  “To…

Șeful OMS pentru Europa: E prea devreme pentru relaxari

21:05, 28.01.2021 - Directorul pentru Europa al Organizatiei Mondiale a Sanatatii, Hans Kluge, a atras atentia joi ca ratele de transmitere a coronavirusului raman prea ridicate pe continent, punand presiune pe sistemele medicale, ceea ce face prematura relaxarea masurilor restrictive, transmite Reuters, preluata de Agerpres.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 21 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 6°C | 19°C
Iasi 5°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 15°C
Timisoara 6°C | 17°C
Constanta 8°C | 16°C
Brasov 2°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 18.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 505.999,20 8.281.340,16
II (5/6) 9 18.740,71 -
III (4/6) 571 295,38 -
IV (3/6) 11.707 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.969.882,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 aprilie 2021
USD 4.0937
EUR 4.9261
CHF 4.4797
GBP 5.6851
CAD 3.2805
XAU 235.349
JPY 3.7879
CNY 0.6288
AED 1.1145
AUD 3.1848
MDL 0.2296
BGN 2.5186

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec