EU proposes new regulations to restrict takeover bids by foreign entities

Coronavirus: Detalii despre vaccinarea fara programare. Reguli diferite, in functie de varsta

Coronavirus: Detalii despre vaccinarea fara programare. Reguli diferite, in functie de varsta

Vaccinarea fara programare, prin prezentare directa, in centrele de vaccinare se va realiza in limita capacitatii centrelor si a dozelor disponibile. Pe tot parcursul programului centrului, pentru persoanele de peste… [citeste mai departe]

Cîţu: Am propus ca în birourile în care toate persoanele sunt vaccinate împotriva COVID să nu se mai poarte mască

Cîţu: Am propus ca în birourile în care toate persoanele sunt vaccinate împotriva COVID să nu se mai poarte mască

Premierul Florin Cîţu a anunţat că o şedinţă a comitetului interministerial pentru revenirea la normalitate va avea loc vineri şi a propus ca în toate birourile… [citeste mai departe]

Municipiul Calafat primește titlul de Orașul Independenței

Municipiul Calafat primește titlul de Orașul Independenței

Calafatul primește titlul de Orașul Independenței. Prin acest titlu va fi recunoscut rolul important pe care municipiul l-a avut în timpul Războiul de Independență, după cum a scris pe Facebook deputatul PNL de Dolj, Nicolae Giugea. Acest proiect de lege a fost inițiat de Nicolae… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat indicatorii tehnico-economici pentru un segment din Autostrada A7 care leagă Moldova de Capitală

Guvernul a aprobat indicatorii tehnico-economici pentru un segment din Autostrada A7 care leagă Moldova de Capitală

Executivul a aprobat în şedinţa de miercuri indicatorii tehnico-economici pentru autostrada A7 Ploieşti-Buzău, iar licitaţia pentru execuţia lucrărilor va fi lansată… [citeste mai departe]

Pfizer estimează vânzări de circa 26 de miliarde de dolari pentru vaccinul anti COVID-19

Pfizer estimează vânzări de circa 26 de miliarde de dolari pentru vaccinul anti COVID-19

Producătorul american de medicamente Pfizer și-a majorat prognoza pentru vânzările de vaccinuri anti COVID-19 în 2021 cu peste 70%, până la 26 miliarde de dolari, transmite Reuters. Veniturile... [citeste mai departe]

Medicii da familie bagati in sedinta

Medicii da familie bagati in sedinta

Prefectul Altfatter Tamas a convocat prin intermediul Casei Județene de Asigurări de Sănătate Satu Mare o ședință de lucru cu medicii de familie din județul Satu Mare. Au răspuns invitației peste 70 de medici de familie. Ședința a fost deschisă de Mihaela Curta, director relații contractuale CJAS Satu Mare. Aceasta a arătat disponibilitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbarile produse in ultimul an: inspiratie pentru artistii sustinuti de Galeria Senso (P)

Schimbarile produse in ultimul an: inspiratie pentru artistii sustinuti de Galeria Senso (P)

Un loc in care cei care iubesc arta isi dau intalnire pentru a petrece timp de calitate, Galeria Senso organizeaza expozitii diverse, in ideea in care managementul sau si-a propus sa promoveze arta contemporana. Mai… [citeste mai departe]

Anunț privind vânzarea de bunuri mobile – licitație autoturisme Audi A6 și Peugeot Partner / mașină de ștanțat

Anunț privind vânzarea de bunuri mobile – licitație autoturisme Audi A6 și Peugeot Partner / mașină de ștanțat

In temeiul art.   250  alin (2)  din L 207/2015  privind  Codul  de  procedurã  fiscalã, cu modificarile si completarile ulterioare,  va  facem cunoscut  ca  in… [citeste mai departe]

Pasajul de la Magnolia, închis toată luna! Se fac lucrări de reabilitare

Pasajul de la Magnolia, închis toată luna! Se fac lucrări de reabilitare

Primăria Municipiului Pitești, prin Serviciul Public de Exploatare a Patrimoniului, a demarat lucrările de reabilitare a cupolei pasajului Sfânta Vineri – Magnolia. Până în data de 31 mai 2021, data la care se finalizează reconstrucția, pietonii sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Serbia va oferi 25 de euro fiecărui cetățean care se vaccinează împotriva COVID

Serbia va oferi 25 de euro fiecărui cetățean care se vaccinează împotriva COVID

Guvernul sârb a promis că toate persoanele de peste 25 de ani care se vor vaccina anti-COVID-19 până pe 31 mai vor primi 25 de euro drept premiu pentru ”responsabilitatea” lor, relatează miercuri agenţia EFE, citată de Agerpres . ”Ne-am… [citeste mai departe]


EU proposes new regulations to restrict takeover bids by foreign entities

Publicat:
EU proposes new regulations to restrict takeover bids by foreign entities

proposed rules on Wednesday to prevent companies that benefit from distortive foreign subsidies from buying EU businesses or taking part in public tenders, with a particular eye on fending off unfair competition from China. "The EU is the most open market in the world. But openness rhymes with fairness. (…) The aim […]

Simona Halep bifeaza inca o victorie la Madrid și se califica in optimile turneului

11:05, 03.05.2021 - Simona Halep s-a calificat, duminica, in optimile de finala ale turneului de la Madrid, dupa ce a invins-o, cu scorul de 6-0, 6-4, pe Saisai Zheng din China, locul 57 WTA. Pentru Halep este al doilea meci la rand cand reușește un set la 0. Concentrata si agresiva, Simona Halep a facut spectacol deseori…

EU launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

12:40, 29.04.2021 - The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic…

EU reaches provisional deal on 55% greenhouse gas cut by 2030

12:30, 21.04.2021 - The European Union announced on Wednesday a provisional agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the 27-member bloc by 55% by 2030, according to Reuters.  The 2030 target is part of a larger goal of getting the EU to be carbon-neutral by 2050 and put the EU on a pathway which, if adopted globally…

PM Citu fires HealthMin Voiculescu, appoints Deputy PM Barna as Minister

13:35, 14.04.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Cițu fired Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu on Wednesday and has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna as interim Health Minister to lead the Ministry of Health until a new minister is appointed, according to politico.eu. Cițu also announced that Andreea Moldovan State…

European Commission proposes ‘Digital Green Certificate’ for travel

18:30, 17.03.2021 - The European Commission announced on Wednesday in a press release that it is proposing to create a COVID-19 ‘Digital Green Certificate’ that will facilitate safe and free movement within the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Digital Green Certificate will be proof that an individual has been either…

Romanian Navy leads NATO multinational training exercise ‘Sea Shield 21’

14:50, 17.03.2021 - The General Staff of the Romanian Naval Forces (SMFN) on Wednesday informed that over 2,400 soldiers from eight states, 18 warships and 10 aircraft are to participate between March 19 and 29 in ‘Sea Shield 21‘, the largest and most complex NATO multinational exercise organized by the Romanian Naval…

EU Commission: 4M BioNTech-Pfizer doses available by end of March

17:45, 10.03.2021 - The European Commission reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer for the supply of four million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the Member States in the next two weeks in order to tackle coronavirus hotspots and to facilitate free border movement, according to a press release on Wednesday.  “To…

Financial education platform was launched in Romania

17:50, 04.03.2021 - The Ministry of Education, the National Bank of Romania, the Ministry of Finance, the Financial Supervisory Authority and the Romanian Association of Banks announced on Wednesday the launch of a financial  education platform (edu-fin.ro). The five partner institutions invite the entities involved in…


