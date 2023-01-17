EU must seek to de-risk rather than decouple from China says von der Leyen

Stiri Recomandate

Vița de vie se cultivă din cele mai vechi timpuri, iar felul cum se taie vița de vie a fost învățat din generație în generație încă din antichitate. Tăierea viței de vie este o procedură esențială pentru a obține, an după an, recolta de struguri și poate fi complicat de… [citeste mai departe]

Pe numele femeii de 43 de ani din Cavnic, care, în week-end a produs un accident rutier pe fondul consumului de alcool, pe strada Mărgeanului din Baia Mare soldat doar cu pagube materiale însă cu o alcoolemie… [citeste mai departe]

The European Union needs to work and trade with China on clean tech and push for a level playing field rather than seek to decouple from the world’s second-largest economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Reuters reports. … [citeste mai departe]

Un băiat în vârstă de 15 ani a ajuns, marţi, la spital, după ce a fost lovit de tren în apropierea staţiei CF Vatra Dornei Băi. Copilul a fost transportat la un spital din Iași, potrivit Agerpres. Incidentul a… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul României Camera Deputaţilor Grupul Parlamentar al Partidului Național Liberal COMUNICAT DE PRESĂ   Noile stațiuni turistice de interes local din județul Cluj vor contribui esențial la creșterea economică… [citeste mai departe]

■ în atelierul de tâmplărie al Direcției Servicii Edilitare se confecționează mobilierul stradal folosit în Roman ■ anul trecut au fost confecționare 200 de bănci și 60 coșuri pentru deșeuri ■ Având în vedere scumpirea, în ultima vreme, a materiei prime,… [citeste mai departe]

Prima Doamnă a Ucrainei, Olena Zelenska, s-a adresat liderilor politici şi oamenilor… [citeste mai departe]

Persoanele care călătoresc fără să aibă un titlu de călătorie valabil sau fără vreun document care să arate că au dreptul să meargă gratuit vor primi o amendă din… [citeste mai departe]

Federatia Romana de Tenis de Masa a anuntat loturile nationale pentru anul 2023. Din componenta acestora fac parte si sportivi si antrenori de la CSM Constanta. Acestia sunt: Cristian Pletea, Cristian… [citeste mai departe]

Ciclistul italian Alberto Bettiol (EF Education) a câştigat, marţi, prologul cursei australiene Tour Under Down, un contratimp individual desfăşurat în circuit la Adelaide pe un traseu de 5,5 km, transmite Reuters, potrivit Agerpres.Bettiol a câştigat cu timpul… [citeste mai departe]


needs to work and trade with China on clean tech and push for a level playing field rather than seek to decouple from the world's second-largest economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.  Von der Leyen stated in a speech at the (WEF)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

NATO, EU to boost protection for pipelines, key infrastructure

15:40, 11.01.2023 - NATO and the EU are launching a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponizing of energy,” the organization’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. European Commission President Ursula…

EU and NATO to sign new cooperation agreement

10:55, 10.01.2023 - The European Union and NATO will further solidify their relationship Tuesday when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sign a new joint declaration of cooperation, according to Bloomberg. A top Biden…

EU offers help, prepares to counter China’s COVID crisis

16:00, 03.01.2023 - The European Union said Tuesday it has offered China help to deal with its COVID-19 crisis, including the donation of vaccines, as the bloc seeks to coordinate how authorities should check incoming passengers from China for any new variants, according to AP News. Several member nations announced individual…

Previziuni sumbre pentru economia globala. Șefa FMI: „2023 va mai greu decat anul pe care il lasam in urma”

09:30, 02.01.2023 - Pentru o mare parte a economiei globale 2023 va fi un an dificil, deoarece principalele motoare ale cresterii globale, Statele Unite, Europa si China, se confrunta cu o incetinire a activitatilor, a declarat duminica directorul general al Fondului Monetar International, Kristalina Georgieva, transmite…

EU urges more checks for COVID variants given surge in China

14:35, 30.12.2022 - The European Union should consider immediately scaling up genomic sequencing of COVID-19 infections and monitoring of waste water, including from airports, to detect any new variants given the virus surge in China, the bloc’s health chief said, according to Reuters. In a letter to health ministers of…

EU tells COP27 it will increase climate ambition

12:11, 15.11.2022 - The European Union plans to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate accord, the EU climate policy chief told the COP27 summit on Tuesday, with the upgrade expected before next year’s United Nations summit, according to Reuters. The announcement by the world’s third biggest polluter…

ECB to continue raising rates even as economy suffers

11:50, 08.11.2022 - The European Central Bank will continue to raise borrowing costs even as the eurozone economy suffers because letting inflation stay high would be even more painful, two top ECB policymakers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ECB has been raising interest rates at a record pace and steering…

EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks

16:11, 01.11.2022 - The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…


