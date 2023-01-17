EU must seek to de-risk rather than decouple from China says von der Leyen

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- NATO and the EU are launching a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponizing of energy,” the organization’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. European Commission President Ursula…

- The European Union and NATO will further solidify their relationship Tuesday when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sign a new joint declaration of cooperation, according to Bloomberg. A top Biden…

- The European Union said Tuesday it has offered China help to deal with its COVID-19 crisis, including the donation of vaccines, as the bloc seeks to coordinate how authorities should check incoming passengers from China for any new variants, according to AP News. Several member nations announced individual…

- Pentru o mare parte a economiei globale 2023 va fi un an dificil, deoarece principalele motoare ale cresterii globale, Statele Unite, Europa si China, se confrunta cu o incetinire a activitatilor, a declarat duminica directorul general al Fondului Monetar International, Kristalina Georgieva, transmite…

- The European Union should consider immediately scaling up genomic sequencing of COVID-19 infections and monitoring of waste water, including from airports, to detect any new variants given the virus surge in China, the bloc’s health chief said, according to Reuters. In a letter to health ministers of…

- The European Union plans to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate accord, the EU climate policy chief told the COP27 summit on Tuesday, with the upgrade expected before next year’s United Nations summit, according to Reuters. The announcement by the world’s third biggest polluter…

- The European Central Bank will continue to raise borrowing costs even as the eurozone economy suffers because letting inflation stay high would be even more painful, two top ECB policymakers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ECB has been raising interest rates at a record pace and steering…

- The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…