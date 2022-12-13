EU meets to try to break gas price cap impasse

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “All together makes better prices, better quality and better time,” EU…

- European natural gas prices rose as timelines for some key EU measures to contain the energy crisis were pushed back further, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures rose as much as 5%, but are still headed for the biggest monthly decline this year. European Union energy ministers on Tuesday set…

- European Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to integrate the EU’s support payments to Ukraine into its 2023 budget to make disbursements more structured and predictable, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said, according to Reuters. The move is likely to further tighten links…

- Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance a response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession, according to Reuters. In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo…

- Romanian oil and gas firm OMV Petrom said on Monday it will team up with state-owned lignite power producer CE Oltenia to build four photovoltaic parks that should provide electricity to the national power grid from 2024, according to Reuters. The plan will cost around 400 million euros ($391.76 million),…

- Romanian education minister Sorin Cimpeanu resigned under public pressure late on Thursday after allegations he plagiarised a university course he had taught, according to Reuters. He has denied the allegations and said he took over the course with the consent of its other authors. Plagiarism is widespread…

- Media groups seeking to take over smaller rivals will have to make sure that their deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence under draft rules announced by the European Commission on Friday, according to Reuters. The Media Freedom Act (MFA) is part of the European Union’s strategy…

- The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…