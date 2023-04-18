EU lawmakers green-light visa free travel for Kosovo

Stiri Recomandate

Video | Preşedintele Braziliei: Guvernul meu condamnă violarea integrităţii teritoriale a Ucrainei

Preşedintele Braziliei, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a declarat, marţi, că Guvernul său condamnă violarea integrităţii teritoriale a Ucrainei şi a arătat că susţine o soluţie politică negociată cu privire… [citeste mai departe]

La 15 ani, Irina Columbeanu câștigă mii de euro pe lună! Din ce face bani

Irina Columbeanu și-a transformat pasiunea într-o afacere și, potrivit tatălui ei, fost milionar la Izvorani, câștigă mii de euro lunar. Adolescenta de 15 ani se află deja de ani buni la mama ei, Monica Gabor, în America, deși Irinel Columbeanu este… [citeste mai departe]

OECD invites Romania to join Working Group on Bribery

On Tuesday, Romania received an invitation from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to join the Working Group on Bribery and the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention."The invitation, in the form of a letter from OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann to Prime Minister Nicolae… [citeste mai departe]

Meciul CSA Steaua - Dinamo: Jandarmeria anunţă că au fost aplicate 8 sancţiuni privind interzicerea accesului la competiţiile sportive

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit…

Se întrerupe furnizarea apei în Făget

Aquatim a anunțat că va întrerupe alimentarea cu apă în Făget, pentru spălarea rețelei de distribuție, miercuri, 19 aprilie, între orele 9-14. Furnizarea apei va fi întreruptă pe străzile: Ștefan cel Mare, Calea Lugoului, Coriolan Brediceanu, Stadionului și 1 Decembrie 1918. „Lucrările de spălare urmăresc să asigure o… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Talpes, directorul CSM Constanta: E momentul sa aducem Cupa la Constanta! Cu un public precum al nostru, e greu sa pierzi“

Pe langa formatia de pe litoral, in careul de asi al Cupei Romaniei au mai acces Minaur Baia Mare, CSU din Suceava si CSM Bucuresti. Echipa… [citeste mai departe]

Ce firme au semnat un nou contract cu CN APM Constanta. Vizata este constructia unui colector pluvial in port (DOCUMENT)

Contractul a fost semnat la data de 13 aprilie 2023 Compania Nationala "Administratia Porturilor Maritime" SA Constanta a atribuit un contract, in urma unei licitatii… [citeste mai departe]

Averea si interesele lui Tanase Tasu, sef centru la Protectia Copilului! (DOCUMENTE)

In editia de astazi, prezentam declaratia de avere si pe cea de interese ale lui Tanase Tasu, sef centru in cadrul Directiei Generale de Asistenta Sociala si Protectia Copilului Constanta. Cotidianul ZIUA de Constanta prezinta averile… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| O femeie din Alba a cucerit jurații de la ”Chefi la cuțite” cu o ciorbă de gulii: „Dacă nu vă place mâncarea vă dau cu polonicul de nu vă vedeți!”

VIDEO| O femeie din Alba a cucerit jurații de la ”Chefi la cuțite”… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, apel din Brazilia: Ucraina e victimă. Trebuie să fie sprijinită internațional

Ucraina este victima agresiunii ruse, iar comunitatea internaţională are datoria să sprijine ucrainenii să câștige războiul, a spus marți președintele Klaus Iohannis, după întâlnirea cu omologul brazilian,… [citeste mai departe]


EU lawmakers green-light visa free travel for Kosovo

EU lawmakers green-light visa free travel for Kosovo

lawmakers on Tuesday gave the green light for citizens from Kosovo to travel freely in Europe without visas from next year, according to AP News.  The move means that Kosovo’s citizens will be able to travel in the 27-nation Schengen passport free area, which includes most EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and […] The post EU lawmakers green-light visa free travel for Kosovo appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU lawmakers adopt deals on emissions trading, carbon tax

19:55, 18.04.2023 - European Union lawmakers on Tuesday adopted key pieces of a package designed to achieve the EU’s climate goals of cutting emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade, AP News reports. European Parliament members approved deals to reform the 27-nation bloc’s emissions trading…

Greece seeks to overhaul EU’s power grid in green transition

13:50, 21.03.2023 - Greece will put forward a plan to overhaul the European Union’s electricity grids in order to lay the foundations for a massive rollout of renewable power, Bloomberg reports. The country wants to boost so-called north-south corridors so that areas with high levels of wind power generation are better…

France rejects German push to change rules on car emissions

11:50, 21.03.2023 - France’s European affairs minister rejected on Tuesday opposition by Germany to a law that would require new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, with the minister saying an earlier agreement should be upheld, according to Reuters. After months of negotiations, the European Parliament,…

Romania, Bulgaria expect their Schengen entry bid to be approved this year

15:15, 15.03.2023 - Romania and Bulgaria do play their part in stemming illegal migration, the Romanian president said on Wednesday, adding he hoped the two neighbouring states will be let into the European Union’s passport-free Schengen area this year, according to Reuters. The two EU states were kept out of Schengen…

Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out

11:05, 07.03.2023 - Twitter‘s lead European Union privacy regulator said on Tuesday she was concerned that the Elon Musk-owned U.S. firm had launched its Twitter Blue subscription service in the region without consulting her office, despite a pledge to do so, according to Reuters. Twitter, which did not immediately respond…

France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks

13:40, 27.02.2023 - France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…

EU pushes to increase migrant returns

11:15, 25.01.2023 - The European Commission on Tuesday presented its new plan to step up return of migrants to countries outside of the European Union, as the 27 member states brace for a fight over this politically explosive topic at a series of key meetings in the weeks to come, according to Politico. EU country migration…

EU lawmakers to vote after scandal suspect makes plea deal

12:26, 18.01.2023 - European Union lawmakers are set to vote Wednesday on a candidate to replace a disgraced former parliament vice president, after a key suspect in the cash-for-influence corruption scandal rocking the assembly made a plea bargain with prosecutors, raising the prospect that more names might surface, according…


