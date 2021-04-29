EU launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

Stiri Recomandate

Liga 2 / Programul meciurilor din etapa a 6-a a play-off-ului şi play-out-ului

Liga 2 / Programul meciurilor din etapa a 6-a a play-off-ului şi play-out-ului

Programul meciurilor din acest weekend, din etapa 6 a Ligii 2 : Play-off: Vineri, 30 aprilie – ora 15.00: ASU Poli Timișoara – Dunărea Călăraşi, ora 20.00: FCU Craiova – CS Mioveni.Sâmbătă, 1 mai – ora 20.00: Rapid – Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc.… [citeste mai departe]

1,295 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 8,892 hospitalisations

1,295 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 8,892 hospitalisations

As many as 8,892 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 1,295 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. In Romania,… [citeste mai departe]

Premieră în SUA: Două femei în spatele preşedintelui Joe Biden pentru discursul său în Congres

Premieră în SUA: Două femei în spatele preşedintelui Joe Biden pentru discursul său în Congres

Statele Unite au înregistrat o premieră, după ce două femei au stat în spatele președintelui american Joe Biden în cursul marelui său discurs din Congres, susținut miercuri seară: vicepreşedinta Kamala… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 200 de jandarmi argeșeni vor asigura ordinea publică în perioada sărbătorilor de Paști

Peste 200 de jandarmi argeșeni vor asigura ordinea publică în perioada sărbătorilor de Paști

Pe timpul manifestărilor religioase ce vor avea loc pe raza județului Argeș cu ocazia Sărbătorilor Pascale, jandarmii argeșeni alături de polițiști, pompieri și polițiști locali vor asigura ordinea publică… [citeste mai departe]

Toyota a avut record de vânzări în martie: un milion de unități și creștere de 44%

Toyota a avut record de vânzări în martie: un milion de unități și creștere de 44%

Monitorizarea crizei de semiconductori și creșterea stocurilor de componente au permis Toyota să obțină un rezultat foarte bun în privința vânzărilor globale pentru a treia lună din 2021.  Potrivit datelor oficiale, japonezii… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Cîmpeanu: „Elevii nu vor putea fi testați cu teste non-invazive în școli” - MOTIVUL enunțat de ministrul Educației

Sorin Cîmpeanu: „Elevii nu vor putea fi testați cu teste non-invazive în școli” - MOTIVUL enunțat de ministrul Educației

„După ce mi-a răspuns ministerul Sănătății argumentat, nu vor fi. Atunci când mi-au spus că nu pot fi luate în calculul ratei de incidență,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – ȘANTAJ de 50.000 de euro, la Cluj-Napoca. Autorii, reținuți

VIDEO – ȘANTAJ de 50.000 de euro, la Cluj-Napoca. Autorii, reținuți

La data de 27 aprilie, doi bărbați bănuiți de comiterea infracțiunilor de șantaj și tâlhărie au fost reținuți, în urma unei acțiuni de prindere în flagrant delict și efectuării a trei percheziții domiciliare, realizate de polițiștii Biroului de Investigații… [citeste mai departe]

Primul centru de vaccinare drive-thru din România, eficient: Aproximativ 100 de persoane s-au imunizat în câteva ore

Primul centru de vaccinare drive-thru din România, eficient: Aproximativ 100 de persoane s-au imunizat în câteva ore

Primul centru de vaccinare drive-thru deschis la București, în Piața Constituției, s-a dovedit a fi un succes pentru autorități. Aproximativ 100 de persoane s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou deces cauzat de Covid, in judetul Satu Mare

Un nou deces cauzat de Covid, in judetul Satu Mare

Până astăzi, în județul Satu Mare s-au înregistrat 12.776 îmbolnăviri, 12.161 vindecări și 342 decese cauzate de coronavirus. În ultimele 24 de ore s-a înregistrat un deces, respectiv o pacientă de 89 ani la Spitalul Municipal Carei, cu multiple comorbiditati. [citeste mai departe]

ANPDCA: 13,253 children with both parents working abroad at 2020-end

ANPDCA: 13,253 children with both parents working abroad at 2020-end

The total number of children in Romania who had both parents gone to work abroad was, at the end of last year, 13,253, down by 2,605 (16.4%) from 2019, according to centralized data by the National Authority for Protection of the Child Rights and Adoption (ANPDCA).… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EU launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

Publicat:
EU launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the that was developed by the Commission’s (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic change is one of the main processes in shaping […] The post EU launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EC launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

13:10, 29.04.2021 - The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic…

EU launches legal action against AstraZeneca due to vaccine shortages

16:05, 26.04.2021 - The European Commission confirmed on Monday that it is taking legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls in the deliveries of its Coronavirus vaccine as it has failed to respect the terms of its contract with the EU, according to CNBC. The EU is taking action against the Anglo-Swedish firm for…

EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

15:55, 20.04.2021 - The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters.  The European Commission…

EU Commission approves Romania’s E500m support scheme for Covid-19

11:06, 16.04.2021 - The European Commission (EC) said on Thursday that it has approved Romania’s 500 million euro scheme to support companies operating in the field of tourism, accommodation and food services affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to seenews.com The EC approved the measure under the state aid temporary…

Iohannis urge Romanians to go in large numbers to vaccination centres

14:40, 01.04.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday during the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino”, that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help speed up the vaccination campaign, according…

Romania halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

Uber expands its services to Craiova in the Southern part of Romania

11:10, 12.03.2021 - Uber is available in Craiova,  a city in the south of Romania starting from Thursday making it the seventh city in Romania where the service operates, according to Business Review. “We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great…

Propunerea PSD de modificare a Constituției: Daca un partid iese de la guvernare, sa se faca alegeri anticipate!

13:35, 09.03.2021 - PSD vrea sa propuna, printr-un amendament la modificarea Constituției, ca ieșirea unui partid dintr-o coaliție de guvernare sa insemne, imediat, organizarea de alegeri anticipate. ”In momentul in care se destrama programul respectivei coaliții sa avem alegeri anticipate, daca un partid parasește guvernarea,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 8°C | 19°C
Iasi 8°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 9°C | 20°C
Timisoara 11°C | 23°C
Constanta 9°C | 16°C
Brasov 7°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 584.928,00 9.150.071,76
II (5/6) 7 27.853,71 -
III (4/6) 370 526,96 -
IV (3/6) 7.398 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 9.761.963,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 aprilie 2021
USD 4.0621
EUR 4.9247
CHF 4.4687
GBP 5.67
CAD 3.3003
XAU 231.939
JPY 3.7269
CNY 0.628
AED 1.1059
AUD 3.161
MDL 0.2288
BGN 2.5179

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec