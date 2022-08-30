EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

Stiri Recomandate

Science Report: Cum vor fi refăcute coloniile de stridii cu ajutorul „muzicii” subacvatice. Cel mai drăgălaș crocodil a trăit în Australia. Nu supărați reptilele, că și ele se emoționează!

Science Report: Cum vor fi refăcute coloniile de stridii cu ajutorul „muzicii” subacvatice. Cel mai drăgălaș crocodil a trăit în Australia. Nu supărați reptilele, că și ele se emoționează!

Cum… [citeste mai departe]

Olaf Scholz, anunț neașteptat despre România. Reacții

Olaf Scholz, anunț neașteptat despre România. Reacții

Croația, România și Bulgaria, țări din Uniunea Europeană, îndeplinesc toate condițiile pentru a deveni membre cu drepturi depline ale spațiului Schengen fără pașapoarte, a declarat luni cancelarul german Olaf Scholz, conform Reuters. „Schengen este una dintre cele mai mari realizări ale… [citeste mai departe]

Mega-licitație pentru proiectare: patru parcuri, peste 1,3 milioane de lei

Mega-licitație pentru proiectare: patru parcuri, peste 1,3 milioane de lei

O asociere de firme orădene apropiate administrației locale liberale și o firmă de anvergură națională se bat pentru proiectarea amenajărilor din parcurile Libertății, Brătianu, Cetate și 22 Decembrie. [citeste mai departe]

PSD Buzău a început alegerile în județ

PSD Buzău a început alegerile în județ

Așa cum anunța în urmă cu două săptămâni președintele filialei județene a Partidului Social Democrat, Lucian Romașcanu, au fost demarate alegerile în sânul filialelor din județ, conform celor stabilite printr-o decizie a Consiliului Politic Național – structura de conducere și de decizie a partidului care coordonează … [citeste mai departe]

Noaptea Cercetătorilor Europeni 2022 ajunge la Câmpia Turzii

Noaptea Cercetătorilor Europeni 2022 ajunge la Câmpia Turzii

Evenimentul are loc pe 30 septembrie, în acest an se va desfășura și la Câmpia Turzii în cadrul Colegiul Tehnic Victor Ungureanu. Noaptea Cercetătorilor Europeni este un eveniment de talie europeană, organizat din anul 2005, în cadrul căruia, anual, la sfârșitul lunii Septembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Experiență UNICAT chiar în curtea unei familii din Botoșani: Este ceva special

Experiență UNICAT chiar în curtea unei familii din Botoșani: Este ceva special

O tabără unicat de cioplit lemnul a fost organizată chiar în ograda unui sătean din satul Hulub, județul Botoșani. Timp de trei zile cursanții au trăit atmosfera rurală în toate aspectele ei. [citeste mai departe]

Gazprom își reduce livrările de gaze către Engie începând cu 30 august

Gazprom își reduce livrările de gaze către Engie începând cu 30 august

Compania rusă Gazprom a informat Engie că își reduce livrările de gaze, începând de marți, din cauza unui dezacord între părți privind aplicarea unor contracte, ceea ce sporește îngrijorările legate de aprovizionarea cu energie, a anunțat compania… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ciucă: Există, din păcate, o stare prin care începerea anului de învățământ ne ia prin surprindere

Premierul Ciucă: Există, din păcate, o stare prin care începerea anului de învățământ ne ia prin surprindere

„Există, din păcate, o stare prin care începerea anului de învățământ ne ia prin surprindere”, a declarat premierul Nicolae Ciucă în ședința care are loc marți dimineață… [citeste mai departe]

Emanuel, românul în scaun cu rotile care a cucerit Italia | Tânărul de 23 de ani face senzație pe TikTok

Emanuel, românul în scaun cu rotile care a cucerit Italia | Tânărul de 23 de ani face senzație pe TikTok

Emanuel Cosmin Stoica, un român în vârstă de 23 de ani, face senzație pe TikTok, în Italia. Tânărul suferă de AMS (atrofia muscular spinală) încă de la vârsta de 8 luni și merge într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Beneficiile achizițiior publice centralizate, în dezbatere la Oradea

Beneficiile achizițiior publice centralizate, în dezbatere la Oradea

Consiliul Județean Bihor, care lucrează la înființarea unei „Unități de Achiziții Publice Centralizate” (UCA), a găzduit o conferință organizată de Agenția Națională de Achiziții Publice (ANAP) pe această temă. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

Publicat:
EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to ReutersSeveral EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate weapons Western nations are delivering to Ukraine to help […] The post EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

IAEA mission heads to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

10:55, 29.08.2022 - A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency’s chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fueling fears of a radiation disaster, according to Reuters.  Captured by Russian troops in March but…

Romanian Black Sea port to keep shipping Ukrainian grain, seeks EU funding

13:50, 03.08.2022 - At the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta dockers have worked for months to ship out Ukrainian grain in addition to their usual loads from Romania and its land-locked neighbours, according to Reuters. The export route is one of the few left open to Ukraine, which before the conflict with Russia was…

EU accepts Croatia as 20th euro zone member

17:21, 12.07.2022 - European Union finance ministers on Tuesday formally approved Croatia becoming the 20th member of the euro common currency at the start of 2023, according to Reuters. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Croatia’s accession confirmed that the euro remained an “attractive, resilient…

Western ambassadors in China sound off over Russia in rare forum

12:10, 04.07.2022 - Western envoys in China criticized Russia on Monday for its invasion of Ukraine, with the U.S. ambassador saying China should not spread Russian “propaganda”, in an unusual public forum in a country that has declined to condemn Moscow’s attack, according to Reuters. Speaking at the World Peace Forum,…

NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics

10:25, 27.06.2022 - NATO leaders will urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden‘s bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve, according to Reuters. Taking place in the shadow of…

Russia blockading Ukrainian grain is a war crime says EU’s top diplomat

14:31, 20.06.2022 - Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday as EU foreign ministers met to discuss ways to free up the crop amid a global food crisis, according to Reuters.  Ukraine is one of the top wheat…

Scholz heads to Western Balkans to help EU membership bid

14:25, 10.06.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sets off on a two-day tour of the Western Balkans on Friday in a bid to help reinvigorate their long-stalled campaign for European Union membership, ease regional tensions and fend off the influence of rival powers such as Russia, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion…

Denmark to join EU defense policy after historic vote

08:30, 02.06.2022 - Denmark will join the European Union‘s defense policy after a referendum on Wednesday, final results showed, signaling the latest shift among Nordic countries to deepen defense ties in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Denmark is the only EU member that is not part of the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 30 august 2022
Bucuresti 20°C | 34°C
Iasi 18°C | 31°C
Cluj-Napoca 16°C | 28°C
Timisoara 18°C | 30°C
Constanta 21°C | 31°C
Brasov 14°C | 28°C
Baia Mare 16°C | 28°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 august 2022
USD 4.8917
EUR 4.8707
CHF 5.0576
GBP 5.7141
CAD 3.7427
XAU 270.901
JPY 3.5283
CNY 0.7069
AED 1.3319
AUD 3.3551
MDL 0.2513
BGN 2.4903

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec