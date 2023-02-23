EU eyes Big Tech as it seeks feedback on who should pay network costs

Stiri Recomandate

Persoană posibil decedată și doi dispăruți, după o avalanșă în masivul Rodnei

Persoană posibil decedată și doi dispăruți, după o avalanșă în masivul Rodnei

Avalanșă în masivul Rodnei, zona Borșa. Din primele informații, se pare că este vorba de un grup de turiști străini aflați la schi de tură. O persoană ar fi decedată și doua ar fi dispărute, transmite, joi, 23 februarie 2023 Salvamont… [citeste mai departe]

UN AN DE RĂZBOI – Bucea, simbolul războiului din Ucraina

UN AN DE RĂZBOI – Bucea, simbolul războiului din Ucraina

Unghiile vopsite în culori vii au fost cele care au dezvăluit identitatea cadavrului. Irina Filkina avea 52 de ani când a fost ucisă, în primele zile ale războiului din Ucraina. La aproape patru săptămâni de la moartea ei, despre care se crede că a avut loc în 5 martie, jurnaliştii… [citeste mai departe]

Maşină a Poliţiei Locale, implicată într-un accident rutier

Maşină a Poliţiei Locale, implicată într-un accident rutier

O femeie a fost transportată la spital, joi, după ce autoturismul pe care îl conducea a intrat în coliziune cu o maşină a Poliţiei Locale Constanţa, accident rutier petrecut pe bulevardul Tomis, la intersecţia cu strada Tulcei din municipiul reşedinţă, potrivit Agerpres.Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Zodiile care se despart în luna martie 2023. Cine sunt nativii care vor suferi de Mărțișor

Zodiile care se despart în luna martie 2023. Cine sunt nativii care vor suferi de Mărțișor

Luna lui Mărțișor nu aduce vești foarte bune pentru cinci dintre nativii horoscopului european. În timp ce unii se bucură de iubire și înțelegere în familie, alți reprezentanți ai zodiacului vor plânge cu lacrimi… [citeste mai departe]

INFP dă alerta: Numărul cutremurelor din zona Gorj va crește în următoarele săptămâni

INFP dă alerta: Numărul cutremurelor din zona Gorj va crește în următoarele săptămâni

Un specialist în cadrul Institutului Naţional de Fizică a Pământului (INFP) a afirmat că numărul cutremurelor din zona Vrancea descreşte, dar, în schimb, magnitudinea acestora nu descreşte atât de mult. El a precizat… [citeste mai departe]

Culisele condamnării lui Mario Iorgulescu: „Nu avea și nu are afecțiuni psihice. Șoferul mort avea tot rupt în el”

Culisele condamnării lui Mario Iorgulescu: „Nu avea și nu are afecțiuni psihice. Șoferul mort avea tot rupt în el”

Tribunalul București a făcut publică decizia prin care Mario Iorgulescu a fost condamnat la 15 ani şi opt luni de închisoare cu executare pentru omor şi conducere… [citeste mai departe]

Anevrismul cerebral a fost tratat, în premieră, în sistemul privat din România

Anevrismul cerebral a fost tratat, în premieră, în sistemul privat din România

Anevrismul cerebral a fost tratat, în premieră, în sistemul privat din România, printr-o intervenție endovasculară specifică. Este vorba de utilizarea unui tip de dispozitiv inovator, cu avantaje mari pentru pacienți. Procedura de neuroradiologie… [citeste mai departe]

Probleme de sănătate pentru Iulia Vântur: ‘M-am îmbolnăvit’. Ce se întâmplă acum cu vedeta

Probleme de sănătate pentru Iulia Vântur: ‘M-am îmbolnăvit’. Ce se întâmplă acum cu vedeta

Iulia Vântur se bucură de un succes imens în India, patria care a adoptat-o după ce a plecat din România, decisă să-și croiască o carieră în muzică și să-i fie alături partenerului ei de viață, actorul… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu, declarații după întâlnirea cu Klaus Iohannis la Cotroceni: Sângele apă nu se face! Suntem tot mai aproape de România

Maia Sandu, declarații după întâlnirea cu Klaus Iohannis la Cotroceni: Sângele apă nu se face! Suntem tot mai aproape de România

UPDATE ORA 15: Klaus Iohannis a făcut declarații după întâlnirea cu Maia Sandu: "A fost un an extrem de dificil pentru Republica Moldova,… [citeste mai departe]

Video - Mircea Dinescu recită scrisoarea Dunării către Klaus Iohannis: Când te aud, îmi ies din minți!

Video - Mircea Dinescu recită scrisoarea Dunării către Klaus Iohannis: Când te aud, îmi ies din minți!

Poetul Mircea Dinescu recită pe Facebook o scrisoare a Dunării către președintele Klaus Iohannis, după ce, în scandalul privind dragarea Canalului Bâstroe șeful statului le-a recomandat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU eyes Big Tech as it seeks feedback on who should pay network costs

Publicat:
EU eyes Big Tech as it seeks feedback on who should pay network costs

on Thursday launched a consultation on the future of Europe‘s telecoms sector, starting a process that could lead to requiring Alphabet’s Google, Apple, and Netflix to pay some network costs, according to Reuters. For more than two decades , Orange, Telefonica, and other operators have lobbied for […] The post EU eyes as it seeks feedback on who should pay network costs appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia calls for international probe into Nord Stream blasts after blogger report

09:55, 09.02.2023 - A blog by a U.S. investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines should become the basis for an international investigation, Russia’s top lawmaker said on Thursday, Reuters reports. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the report,…

EU on tour de force in Ukraine as war anniversary nears

09:10, 02.02.2023 - More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

Strikes disrupt several French refinery sites

13:26, 26.01.2023 - TotalEnergies said strike action had interrupted shipments at several production sites in France, as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy continues to face widespread protests over government plans to increase the retirement age, according to Reuters. The company said on Thursday shipments were blocked…

New German defence minister says he will strengthen army, help Ukraine

14:15, 19.01.2023 - Germany‘s new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time when Germany…

Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity

11:46, 19.01.2023 - Iran warned on Thursday that the European Union would „shoot itself in the foot” by listing the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, state media said, according to Reuters. “We have…

UE iși vara nasul in afacerile Big Tech

16:30, 11.01.2023 - Comisia Europeana vrea sa ceara gigantilor din tehnologie (precum Google si Meta)  si operatorilor de telecomunicatii din UE sa furnizeze informatii cu privire la planurile lor de investitii, inainte de a prezenta o legislație care i-ar putea obliga pe cei dintai sa plateasca pentru costurile de rețea.…

EU leaders head for tussle over rescue plans for industry

10:51, 15.12.2022 - European Union leaders will argue on Thursday over how to prop up their countries’ industries, which have been whacked by soaring energy prices since the outbreak of war in Ukraine and now face the threat of subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition, according to Reuters. Poorer EU countries want a coordinated…

EU tentatively agrees $60 price cap on Russian seaborne oil

11:55, 02.12.2022 - European Union governments tentatively agreed on Thursday on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil – an idea of the Group of Seven (G7) nations – with an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5% below the market price, according to diplomats, according to Reuters.. The agreement still needs…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 23 februarie 2023
Bucuresti 4°C | 10°C
Iasi 1°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 12°C
Timisoara 4°C | 15°C
Constanta 4°C | 8°C
Brasov 0°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 februarie 2023
USD 4.6335
EUR 4.9115
CHF 4.9709
GBP 5.5768
CAD 3.4242
XAU 272.13
JPY 3.4344
CNY 0.6717
AED 1.2615
AUD 3.1598
MDL 0.2459
BGN 2.5112

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec