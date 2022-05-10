EU Commission working on proposal for joint borrowing to help finance Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Metoda corectă de a uda plantele. Ai procedat greşit până acum

Metoda corectă de a uda plantele. Ai procedat greşit până acum

Știți să uzi corect plantele pe care le ai în casă? Acesta este cel mai important pas pentru ca ele să rămână în viață, cu toate că felul în care le hrănim va determina dacă se usucă sau rămân la fel de frumoase. Experții în grădinărit au găsit metoda genială prin care… [citeste mai departe]

Patriarhul Daniel: Biserica Ortodoxa Romana a avut un rol important in sustinerea soldatilor romani, carora preotii militari le-au insuflat curajul si barbatia“

Data de 10 Mai reprezinta pentru Romania Ziua Regelui. Pe 10 Mai 1866, printul… [citeste mai departe]

Data de 10 Mai reprezinta pentru Romania Ziua Regelui. Pe 10 Mai 1866, printul… [citeste mai departe]

Durere nemărginită! O femeie din Ucraina a adunat într-o cutie rămășițele soțului ucis de ruși. Ocupanții i-au pus cadavrul deasupra unei mine

La o lună de la retragerea ocupanților ruși din zona Kievului continuă să apară tot mai multe orori… [citeste mai departe]

La o lună de la retragerea ocupanților ruși din zona Kievului continuă să apară tot mai multe orori… [citeste mai departe]

Amendat pentru nerespectarea legislației cu privire la câinii agresivi

Amendat pentru nerespectarea legislației cu privire la câinii agresivi

Polițiștii Biroului pentru Protecția Animalelor s-au sesizat cu privire la faptul că, o persoană din comuna Secuieni ar fi comercializat pe un site publicitar, exemplare canine dintr-o rasă asimilată câinilor periculoși sau agresivi. În urma verificărilor… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 200 de jandarmi vor asigura ordinea la meciul de fotbal FC Universitatea Cluj - AFC Hermannstadt

Aproape 200 de jandarmi vor asigura ordinea la meciul de fotbal FC Universitatea Cluj - AFC Hermannstadt

Aproape 200 de jandarmi vor asigura ordinea publică la meciul de fotbal care va avea loc, marţi, între FC Universitatea Cluj şi AFC Hermannstadt, partidă cu miză mare pentru promovarea în prima… [citeste mai departe]

Crește numărul de cazuri COVID. 15 decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

Crește numărul de cazuri COVID. 15 decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 812 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2, cu 427 mai mult față de ziua anterioară, anunță, marți, Ministerul Sănătății. Au fost raportate 15 decese, din care unul anterior ultimei zile de monitorizare. Fii la… [citeste mai departe]

Aplicația de livrări Takeaway.com se retrage din România. Câți angajați avea aici

Aplicația de livrări Takeaway.com se retrage din România. Câți angajați avea aici

Aplicația Takeaway.com și întregul său serviciu de livrări se retrage din România începând cu data de 1 iunie 2022, a anunțat, marți, gigantul pieței platformelor de delivery Just Eat Takeaway, care deține și afacerea din țara… [citeste mai departe]

Spectacol monodramă şi teatru documentar „Să nu ne răzbunaţi”, al Companiei Culturale ARTelier, în Auditoriumul „Joseph Schmidt” al USV

Miercuri, 11 mai, începînd cu ora 19.00, în Auditoriumul „Joseph Schmidt" al Universităţii „Ştefan cel… [citeste mai departe]

Miercuri, 11 mai, începînd cu ora 19.00, în Auditoriumul „Joseph Schmidt” al Universităţii „Ştefan cel… [citeste mai departe]

ANOFM: Servicii gratuite de informare si consiliere profesionala pentru absolventii de invatamant din promotia 2022

ANOFM: Servicii gratuite de informare si consiliere profesionala pentru absolventii de invatamant din promotia 2022

Agentia Nationala pentru Ocuparea Fortei de Munca ANOFM informeaza absolventii de invatamant din promotia 2022 ca sunt asteptati sa se inregistreze in evidentele institutiei… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Ploiesti/ Incepe asfaltarea strazilor din municipiu. Vezi unde vor avea loc lucrari si in ce interval orar

Primaria Ploiesti/ Incepe asfaltarea strazilor din municipiu. Vezi unde vor avea loc lucrari si in ce interval orar

Primăria Municipiului Ploiești va derula activități de reparații și întreținere străzi, începând de miercuri, 11 mai 2022. Administrația publică ploieșteană va executa lucrările… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission working on proposal for joint borrowing to help finance Ukraine

EU Commission working on proposal for joint borrowing to help finance Ukraine

is considering new joint debt issuance by the 27-nation bloc, two EU officials said, to cover Ukraine‘s liquidity gap of 15 billion euros over the next three months, according to Reuters. A Commission proposal is to be published on May 18, one EU official said. The new joint EU borrowing, if agreed, […] The post EU Commission working on proposal for joint borrowing to help finance Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states

16:00, 06.05.2022 - The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, three EU sources said on Friday, according to Reuters.  The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part…

EU to suspend tariffs on Ukraine imports for one year, Kyiv grateful

10:55, 28.04.2022 - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a one-year suspension of import duties on all Ukrainian goods not covered by an existing free trade deal to help the country’s economy during the war with Russia, according to Reuters. The measures will apply in particular to fruit and vegetables, subject…

Romania, Bulgaria to continue working jointly to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine

20:45, 20.04.2022 - Romania and Bulgaria will continue putting in a common effort to keep providing humanitarian support for Ukraine, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis informed, on Wednesday, via Twitter. Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev about the situation in Ukraine. „I had…

Russia says parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close

12:00, 16.03.2022 - Russia said on Wednesday that some parts of a possible peace deal with Ukraine were close to being agreed after Kyiv agreed to discuss neutrality, raising hopes of an end to the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, according to Reuters. “Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of…

Leaders of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia visit Kyiv to show support for Ukraine

11:45, 15.03.2022 - The Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia travel to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for the country on behalf of the EU, the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters.  Kyiv has been under Russian attacks: two powerful explosions…

U.S. Vice President to visit Poland, Romania for talks on Ukraine

12:40, 09.03.2022 - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters.  The countries have been increasingly…

Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights amid Russian military action

11:35, 24.02.2022 - Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday, citing a high risk to safety, while Europe‘s aviation regulator also warned against the hazards to flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus, because of military activities, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized…

European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat

12:25, 09.02.2022 - The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing banks for a possible Russian-sponsored cyber attack as tensions with Ukraine mount, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the region braces for the financial fallout of any conflict, according to Reuters. The stand-off between Russia and Ukraine has…


