EU Commission working on proposal for joint borrowing to help finance Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, three EU sources said on Friday, according to Reuters. The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part…

- The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a one-year suspension of import duties on all Ukrainian goods not covered by an existing free trade deal to help the country’s economy during the war with Russia, according to Reuters. The measures will apply in particular to fruit and vegetables, subject…

- Romania and Bulgaria will continue putting in a common effort to keep providing humanitarian support for Ukraine, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis informed, on Wednesday, via Twitter. Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev about the situation in Ukraine. „I had…

- Russia said on Wednesday that some parts of a possible peace deal with Ukraine were close to being agreed after Kyiv agreed to discuss neutrality, raising hopes of an end to the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, according to Reuters. “Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of…

- The Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia travel to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for the country on behalf of the EU, the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters. Kyiv has been under Russian attacks: two powerful explosions…

- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters. The countries have been increasingly…

- Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday, citing a high risk to safety, while Europe‘s aviation regulator also warned against the hazards to flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus, because of military activities, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing banks for a possible Russian-sponsored cyber attack as tensions with Ukraine mount, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the region braces for the financial fallout of any conflict, according to Reuters. The stand-off between Russia and Ukraine has…