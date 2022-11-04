Stiri Recomandate

FOTO. S-a demarat construcția unui nou terminal la Aeroportul Internațional Timișoara. Costă 38 mil. de euro

Sorin Grindeanu, ministrul Transporturilor și Infrastructurii, a venit vineri să vadă șantierul care tocmai s-a deschis pe Aeroportul Internațional „Traian Vuia" Timișoara. Lucrările…

Soldații ucraineni învață de pe YouTube cum să lupte cu rușii: Un amestec de teroare, aventură și comedie neagră

Ca și armata rusă, cea a Ucrainei include și luptători fără pregătire militară. Însă cei care își apără țara învață repede tehnicile esențiale de luptă: de pe…

LIVE UPDATE Incendiu de amploare, în Chitila, lângă Capitală. VIDEO

Dispozitivul de intervenţie la incendiul de la centrul de colectare deşeuri din Chitila a fost suplimentat, iar pentru stingerea focului au fost alertate nouă autospeciale de stingere şi şase cisterne.„Stivele cu deşeuri au 10 metri înălţime. Se acţionează pentru…

Trupul neînsufleţit al tânărului căzut în Barajul Fughiu a fost găsit de pompieri

Trupul neînsufleţit al tânărului de 21 de ani dispărut joi seară în apele Barajului Fughiu a fost găsit vineri de pompierii scafandri la o distanţă de circa 20 de metri de mal şi la o adâncime de circa patru metri, a informat…

Dmitri Medvedev, declarații halucinante privind misiunea Rusiei în Ucraina. Avertismentul teribil al aliatului lui Putin zguduie Occidentul

Dmitri Medvedev, fostul președinte al Rusiei, a dat dovadă de o abordare li mai agresivă decât ce a lui Vladimir Putin,…

O nouă materie opțională la liceu: „Istoria Revoluţiei din 1989 şi a schimbării de regim din România”

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, vineri, legea privind introducerea disciplinei opţionale „Istoria Revoluţiei din 1989 şi a schimbării de regim din România", la decizia…

Poliția moldoveană face percheziții masive pentru a preveni `dezordini în masă`

Dimineața a început cu percheziții acasă la mai multe persoane, informează Poliția moldoveană, transmite Știri.md.

Declarații halucinante ale lui Dmitri Medvedev: „Rusia este într-un război sfânt cu Satana”

Fostul preşedinte rus Dmitri Medvedev a etichetat vineri războiul Rusiei din Ucraina drept un "conflict sfânt cu Occidentul stăpânit de Diavol". El a avertizat că Moscova va trimite toţi duşmanii ortodoxiei…

Albaiulianul Ionuț Baic își lansează primul volum de poezie, în cadrul unei expoziții care-i poartă “semnătura” unică. Sunteți așteptați la „Ferestre mistice!”

Actul creator, este considerat sacru. La fel…


EU Commission unveils €1bln energy support package for Western Balkans

Publicat:
stated on Thursday it will mobilize 1 billion euro energy support package in the format of EU grants to the countries of the , according to . The financial package should help the build resilience in the short and medium term while addressing the repercussions of the energy

