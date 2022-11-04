EU Commission unveils €1bln energy support package for Western BalkansPublicat:
The European Commission stated on Thursday it will mobilize 1 billion euro energy support package in the format of EU grants to the countries of the Western Balkans, according to See News. The financial package should help the Western Balkans build resilience in the short and medium term while addressing the repercussions of the energy […] The post EU Commission unveils E1bln energy support package for Western Balkans appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
