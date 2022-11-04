Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s anti-trust body announced on Thursday that it is investigating ten banks for allegedly agreeing to increase the three-month Romanian Interbank Offer Rate (ROBOR), according to See News. The Competition Council has completed unannounced inspections carried out at the headquarters of ten banks…

- Leaders of the 27 European Union countries meet on Thursday for the second time in a fortnight to try to bring down energy prices, though persistent divisions between them mean the bloc is unlikely for now to put a ceiling on what it pays for gas, according to Reuters. The 27 are expected to back […]…

- The European Commission (EC), on Thursday sent a formal notice to Bulgaria, Ireland, Poland, and Romania for failing to notify their long-term national strategies under Regulation (EU) 2018/1999 on the governance of the energy union and climate action, according to Romania-Insider. In the absence of…

- The European Union will need to establish a joint position on requests for entry by Russians fleeing their country due to the war in Ukraine, the bloc’s executive said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Commission said that member states will have to assess requests on a case-by-case basis,…

- President Emmanuel Macron was set to unveil a plan on Thursday to boost renewable energy in France, including offshore wind farms and solar power, as the country is lagging behind most of its European neighbours, according to AP news. The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe, aggravated…

- The European Commission approved on Thursday a preliminary positive assessment for Romania‘s first payment request under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key tool at the heart of NextGenerationEU. It amounts to about EUR 2.6 bln, of which EUR 1.8 bln grants and EUR 0.8 bln loans, according…

- The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

- The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices, according to Reuters. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries’ energy ministers asked…