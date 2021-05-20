EU Commission signs a third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that Romania will submit the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) with the entire sum of E29.2 billion, according to Agerpres. Citu explained at the end of the government meeting, his visit to Brussels regarding the PNRR and the objectives…

- The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC). The commission explained that the demographic…

- The European Commission (EC) said on Thursday that it has approved Romania’s 500 million euro scheme to support companies operating in the field of tourism, accommodation and food services affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to seenews.com The EC approved the measure under the state aid temporary…

- European Central Bank (ECB) President, Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the Coronavirus pandemic will weigh on the eurozone growth over the coming months but longer-term risks are receding and growth will pick up once lockdown measures can be lifted, according to Reuters. “Overall the risks…

- The European Commission announced on Wednesday in a press release that it is proposing to create a COVID-19 ‘Digital Green Certificate’ that will facilitate safe and free movement within the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Digital Green Certificate will be proof that an individual has been either…

- Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke over the phone on Thursday, in preparation for this year’s NATO summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process, according to actmedia.eu. According to a statement from the Presidential…

- The European Commission reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer for the supply of four million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the Member States in the next two weeks in order to tackle coronavirus hotspots and to facilitate free border movement, according to a press release on Wednesday. “To…