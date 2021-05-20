EU Commission signs a third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer

Stiri Recomandate

14 morţi și zeci de răniți după ce un autobuz cu pasageri s-a răsturnat în Pakistan

Un autobuz cu pasageri care circula cu viteză s-a răsturnat joi în sudul Pakistanului, făcând 14 morţi şi zeci de răniţi, a anunţat poliţia, citată de DPA. Autobuzul se deplasa spre oraşul Peshawar din nord-vestul ţării… [citeste mai departe]

3 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 20 mai 2021, în Baia de Arieș, Gârda de Sus și Vidra

Astăzi, 20 mai 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 21 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri, 1 a fost atribuit… [citeste mai departe]

„Condiţii esenţiale” pentru finalizarea PNRR PNRR va fi discutat astăzi pentru prima dată de Guvern cu principalul partid de opoziţie. Liderul social-democrat, Marcel Ciolacu, a confirmat, aseară, că acceptă invitaţia premierului Florin Cîţu şi a spus că va fi însoţit de mai mulţi specialişti… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr din Meteș, condamnat pentru conducere fără permis, depus la penitenciarul Aiud

La data de 19 mai 2021, în jurul orei 09,50, polițiștii Secției 1 Poliție Rurală Galda de Jos au depistat și reținut un bărbat de 31 de ani, din comuna Meteș, județul Alba,  posesor al unui mandat de executare a pedepsei închisorii,… [citeste mai departe]

Doi noi medici la Spitalul Câmpulung

Aflat în mod mixt de funcționare de la 1 martie, Spitalul Municipal Câmpulung a lansat o serie de concursuri pentru angajarea de personal medical. Oferta vizează nu mai puțin de 20 de posturi de medici, iar până acum s-a reușit obținerea serviciilor a doi specialiști. Compartimentul Oncologie, unul dintre cele mai solicitate,… [citeste mai departe]

Fiica Danei Rogoz a împlinit un an. Cum au sărbătorit-o: „Vrem să păstrăm tradiția”

E sărbătoare mare în familia Danei Rogoz. Mezina, Lia Bucuria, așa cum e alintată, a împlinit un an. Vedeta, soțul, fiul și fiica au o tradiție la aniversarea micuței, toți călătoresc într-un loc special. Actrița… [citeste mai departe]

Lege a debirocratizării la Senat. Instituțiile publice vor fi obligate să comunice între ele cu acordul solicitantului

Cei care au depus o cerere pentru a li se furniza un serviciu public nu vor mai trebui să facă drumuri suplimentare pentru obținerea unor copii de pe documentele… [citeste mai departe]

Războiul lui Daniel Băluţă cu ziariştii de la Libertatea a ajuns în faza penală. Cătălin Tolontan, chemat să dea explicaţii la DIICOT

Cătălin Tolontan, coordonatorul editorial al publicaţiilor Libertatea şi GSP, este audiat în aceste momente de procurorii… [citeste mai departe]

Obama a povestit despre OZN-uri și arhivele secrete ale Pentagonului

CHIȘINĂU, 20 mai - Sputnik. În arhivele secrete ale Pentagonului se păstrează fotografii cu așa-numitele „farfurii zburătoare”, al căror principiu de mișcare nu poate fi explicat. Fostul președinte american Barack Obama a vorbit despre asta în emisiunea „Un show… [citeste mai departe]

Teodosie, „afurisit”, și el tace chitic??!

ÎPS Teodosie, criticat dur de Patriarhul Daniel într-o scrisoare oficială în care i-a fost refuzată transformarea în mitropolit. În scrisoarea din 19 aprilie 2021, Teodosie este acuzat că își dorește transformarea Arhiepiscopiei Tomisului în mitropolie dintr-o ”ambiție personală”. Teodosie ceruse ridicarea… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
EU Commission signs a third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer

(EC) said on Thursday that they signed a third contract with the pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer and that it has reserved an additional 1.8 billion doses on behalf of all EU , from the end of 2021 to 2023.  “It will allow for the purchase of 900 million doses of […] The post EU Commission signs a third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

